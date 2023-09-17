Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Hugelkultur, Year Four

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Hugelkultur, Year Four

by

Master gardener and beloved commentor Satby, with an update:

I thought it might be fun to look at how my hugelkultur flower bed project looks in year 4, and talk about the successes and failures.

Reminder, here’s how it started in 2019; and my bed is pretty half-assed for a hugelkultur because I didn’t make a mound, just filled the flat bed left after I took the scraggly evergreens out with wood, leaves, grass clippings, and garden bed soil.

After the basic bed was in, I planted my anchor shrubs: two Vanilla Strawberry hydrangeas on each end and a tiny Rose of Sharon center.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Hugelkultur, Year Four 2

(Also: tulips, daffodils, and hyacinth bulbs put in later.)

I followed that up with some bedding plants (dahlias, cannas, and geraniums) and filled in the holes with potted plants. It looked pretty good by that August.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Hugelkultur, Year Four 3

The following spring 2020 looked pretty good too, but I decided not to replant the cannas and dahlias there, no full sun.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Hugelkultur, Year Four 4

So started a series of years of planting different annual flowers with limited success, and usually resorting to pots of begonias to fill in. Too dry for impatients, too shadowy for daylillies after 2021, ditto petunias, geraniums, nasturtiums. I tried them all.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Hugelkultur, Year Four 5

And as for why it’s so shadowy: now in year 4, I’m really pleased with the hugelkultur bed, because I’ve never had shrubs grow so quickly or successfully. All of them are taller than me at 5-6 feet, and lush! Unlike other shrubs I’ve planted in this sandy soil, the organic matter composting in the bed provided nutrients AND some badly needed water retention. Long view below, close-up at the top:
Sunday Morning Open Thread: Hugelkultur, Year Four 6
They keep most of the ground below and between them shaded, and I don’t want to grow ferns. So great success on my shrubs and spring bulbs, pretty much total failure on flowering annuals / perennials planted there.

This fall, all three shrubs are getting pruned back by a third, with the goal of having them fill in more horizontally. Then I won’t need to fill any gaps. 😉

***********
It finally, definitively, feels like Fall around here. The Spousal Unit is very happy that his favorite season is behaving ‘as it should’, at last…

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

  • Baud
  • Jeffg166
  • satby

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      satby

      Ah, I should have mentioned the two old growth sugar maples in the parkway in front of my house adding to the shade. Spring and fall, that side gets great sun after about noon, once everything leafs out it gets barely two hours of sun on the ground under the hydrangeas.

      High today will be 64° with some rain. Same weather in Chicago where I will be at a baseball game. Fortunatly, the cousin who’s driving wants to leave early (darn 😊😊😊).

    2. 2.

      Jeffg166

      Congratulations on your hugelkultur bed.

      Took the tomato plants out yesterday. They were done.

      Had to start foxglove seeds over. The slugs ate all the new plants.

