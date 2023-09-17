Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Yes, you *have* heard the name Bari Weiss before, at least if you’ve skimmed the posts sharing my unhealthy compulsion to mock Bari and all her cronies. On the other hand, their ‘ideas’ are so weightless and insubstantial that perhaps they slide off your minds, unregretted.

It’s the end of the weekend, after one chaotic week and facing into another, and mocking the deserving is as much energy as we can spare… (Bonus: Elon Musk’s most mock-worthy ex!) From Kerry Howley at NYMag, “Scenes From the End of the Sexual Revolution”:

The question “Has the Sexual Revolution Failed” contains within itself a number of other questions (failed at what? Failed whom? Why are we talking about this?), precisely none of which were answered Wednesday night at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, where 1,600 plaid-skirted e-girls and be- khakied normies and the aspiring canceled paid as much as $165 a seat to hear a British ideologue, a deft Dimes Square shape-shifter, an ex-Muslim podcaster, and Techno Mechanicus’s mother debate the resolution. You can’t really fault the organizer, even if the organizer was Bari Weiss. It ought to have worked. An ill-defined proposition, half of Red Scare, a random British lady very upset about BDSM, and Grimes? No notes…

The alt-right’s inchoate longing for sexual repression in the absence of religion remains mysterious. Fifty-six percent of the audience, polled beforehand by text at an event featuring four ambitious women and moderated by a queer married media mogul, agreed that the sexual revolution had “failed.” The debate was drawn from Louise Perry’s book, serviceably titled The Case Against the Sexual Revolution, which takes as its presumed reader an extremely credulous liberal raised up in isolation from any information beyond the feminist blogosphere circa 2004 and who needs to be informed, at truly extraordinary length, that men are, on average, physically stronger than women. Women have been pressured to “fuck like men,” a situation that leaves alpha males very happy but all women depressed, abused, vulnerable, and commodified. If there is nothing here that went unsaid by Kay Hymowitz or Christina Hoff Sommers in the dark heyday of the hookup-culture think piece, at least everything sounds better in a British accent.

Perry struggles with specifics but seems to genuinely believe we would be happier with mid-century sociosexual norms (let’s assume it’s a kink), so it was simultaneously unfortunate for her and very funny that her more capable co-debater, Anna Khachiyan, refused to defend the proposition. Khachiyan could not “with a straight face” argue that the sexual revolution failed. She thinks sex is “cool and fun.” “The idea that we live in a society where men are in charge,” she said through a cloud of vape smoke, “is funnier than anything Tim Dillon has ever said.” She “low-key agreed” with the other side’s Sarah Haider, who made the sensible point that having to marry to achieve economic stability was also a form of sexual commodification. The problem with the sexual revolution, Khachiyan said, with destigmatizing all the stigmas, was being left to make do in a society in which “there’s no one to blame but yourself.”

Men in my vicinity were betting that Grimes would not show, but there she was, chaotic neutral, tasked with defending 63 years of presumptive progress. “I’m really bad at reading from a paper,” she said underneath her nymphcore bonnet, and later, speaking for all of us, “I don’t know what I’m supposed to be rebutting.” She suggested, promisingly, that we “rebuild civilization.” Her suggestion for a better civilization: free child care at work…

Another review, from the LATimes entertainment section — “Bari Weiss’ big L.A. debate was less ‘free expression’ than self-promotion”:

If you’re looking for smart, incisive, even plain provocative dialogue about those questions, stop reading here. There was little to no daylight between the panelists’ views, and they were tethered by a common goal: calling attention to their own brands by sitting on the shoulders of the very movement that afforded them the freedom to sit on that stage and talk in circles.

As for the contentious viral moments that organizers might have hoped to leverage into financial support, followers or cultural cachet, those never happened. The audience of 1,600-plus, all primed to cheer the speakers’ adversarial views, found less and less to react to as the panel digressed. Rowdy millennials in Camille Paglia T-shirts, stoic middle-aged men in promotional “Free Press” baseball caps and well-groomed seniors in the pricey seats up front instead witnessed a group of like-minded women mostly agreeing with one another. There’s an art to skating on the edge of right-wing rage while pretending to be a nondenominational outsider, a skill Weiss has tried to harness over the years with varying degrees of success. Wednesday’s event was a prime example of what it looks like when the act falls flat…

And yet — Mission accomplished! Here we are, talking about Bari Weiss!

    28Comments

    3. 3.

      TF79

      I have liked Grimes’ music for many many years , and I always find it off-putting when people refer to her in relation to the Lord of the Edgelords, as opposed to a critically-acclaimed and talented (and weird) musician in her own right

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      Rowdy millennials in Camille Paglia T-shirts, stoic middle-aged men in promotional “Free Press” baseball caps

      I’m trying to decide which group is more disturbing and/or pathetic, and the only answer I can come up with is “yes”.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      West of the Rockies

      Is it just me or is some of the writing showing off how cool the writer is?  Seemed like  fair bit of hipster jargon

      I probably need to reread it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Anoniminous

      Re: Alpha Males

      If those moronic idiots had read an Anthropology paper published in this century the notion of “alpha males,” e.g., male wolves that assert dominance over their pack through aggression, comes from a thoroughly refuted and debunked model of wolf social groups. 

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Sure Lurkalot

      FFS, don’t these ladies have careers where they (deservedly or not) make beaucoup bucks on their own? What part of what they tout as the appropriate place for women do they actually inhabit?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Anoniminous: Hasn’t the scientist who did the initial research tried to make the public understand that the whole “alpha male” theory that so many in the public believe, is completely at odds with the actual findings?  I heard it mentioned on a sex podcast the other day, but they didn’t give the scientist’s name.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Suzanne

      Khachiyan could not “with a straight face” argue that the sexual revolution failed. She thinks sex is “cool and fun.”

      Well…. yeah.
      The sexual revolution hasn’t been awesome for men. That’s why they’re trying to convince women that it’s a failure.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Kay

      Former New York Times opinion writer and full-time agitator Bari Weiss moderated the most-certainly-not-right-wing-how-could-you-even-suggest-such-a-thing event, which kicked off with comedian Tim Dillon joking about transgender teens and how bored he was with the war in Ukraine.

      Just as side-splittingly funny as Bill Mahr, I see. He’s bored with the war! Hilarious!

      This is all of anti wokeism:

      and substance that borrowed from the contrarianism of Bill Maher, the antiliberalism of Newsmax and the prattle of a Young Republicans rally.

      It’s junk. The “panels” they hold don’t actually discuss anything because this shit is too weak and thin to talk about for more than 5 minutes.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Suzanne

      @Yarrow: You’re sooooooo right. She’s boring AF. She’s just trying to cosplay as an intellectual by WELL ACKSHULLYing all over the place and it’s tiresome.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      So the review above has a link to the LA Times, but really, it deserves a review of the type that used to show up in the movie review pages of the LA Weekly, right next to the Akbar & Jeff “Life in Hell” cartoons, and that one could enjoy just for the gory evisceration of the subject of the review.

       

      “…leaving a toxic cloud of stupidity in it’s wake…”

      Yeah, and I miss the Weekly World News also, too.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      MisterDancer

      @Suzanne: The sexual revolution hasn’t been awesome for men. That’s why they’re trying to convince women that it’s a failure.

      It’s ironic as hell that the prior thread is chock-full of Trek references, because you can kind of trace how our culture is dealing with the idea(l) of sexual pleasure thru what Trek is putting on screen…or not.

      Kirk may not have been a playboy in every sense, but he did sleep with a LOT of women — Spock, too — in ways that I understand closely aligned to what the then-extant Sexual Revolution promised. That Women (and eventually Non-Binary) people got a voice and started pointing out the HUGE flaws in that model…yeah, you’re right.

      I think that broke a lot of people. And not just Men. And they’ve been trying, desperately, to get men back fully and completely on top, since.

      What a waste.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Anoniminous

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      The original paper “Expressions Studies on Wolves”  was published in 1947 by Rudolph Schenkel, it didn’t do much outside of Ethology.  It was Dr.  David Mech who popularized the notion in his 1970* book “The Wolf: Ecology and Behavior of an Endangered Species.”  Despite his pleas that some of the work is outdated and plain & fancy wrong and he goes around telling everyone who will listen there’s some seriously wrong stuff in the book the publisher won’t stop selling the thing.

       

      * for some reason the mid-60s to mid-70s was chock-a-block with Bullshit Anthropology and Biology that have been driven deep into the popular mind.  “The Selfish Gene” is another example.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      MisterDancer

      @Adam L Silverman: Somedays I truly wonder how far in the sand these people’s heads are. The ones not just lying about what they do in the bedroom,  that is.

      (Also, that was a lovely scene in DEADPOOL. )

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Splitting Image

      I’ve thought for years now that Camille Paglia is basically the most influential public intellectual of the last 50 years. She perfected the art of identifying as a liberal writer who polishes her contrarian bona fides by supporting Republican talking points. So she identifies as pro-choice, but says pro-lifers have the better moral arguments. She identifies as lesbian, but says that heteronormative relationships are empirically the best. And on and on. She’s the Bo Diddley of pundits. Every stupid piece of shit with a megaphone, from Bari Weiss to David Sirota, is stealing her act.

      Excuse me, I have to go read an article by Molly Ivins.

      OK. Done.

      I’ve been reading some early Playboy magazines from the 1950s, and it’s remarkable how quickly the editorial policy moved from “everybody would be better off if we all talked more candidly about sex” to “men are in danger of being completely emasculated” the second women started speaking out about their own needs. A lot of men supported the “sexual revolution” when it had the potential to make women more available, then began to oppose it when it started to be about women being available but only on their own terms.

      I totally support the sexual revolution if it means that people who want to shag each other seven days a week are able to find each other and people who don’t want to shag at all can find each other. Win-win all round.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Mousebumples

      I was in college when I realized being in “a relationship” wasn’t worth putting up with shit from crappy boyfriends.

      I’m tall, I have a Doctorate, and I have a high paying job. So many guys would get squiggly over one or more of those.

      Amazing women deserve amazing partners. As many of us here have said before, the GOP wants to put women back in the 19th century. I’m not going, and I’m not letting my daughter deal with that shit when she grows up.

      Reply

