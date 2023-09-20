Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Everybody saw this coming.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Let there be snark.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

Republicans in disarray!

He really is that stupid.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

You cannot shame the shameless.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Dems Back in Control of PA Statehouse! (bonus: Win in NH!)

Dems Back in Control of PA Statehouse! (bonus: Win in NH!)

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: 

Democrats scored big victories in a series of special elections on Tuesday.

In New Hampshire, Democrat Hal Rafter won his special election for the New Hampshire State House in a landslide — 56-44.

Criminally indicted Republican ex-President Donald Trump won the district, Rockingham 1, in both 2016 and 2020.

Rafter ran against MAGA Republican extremist Pastor James Guzofski. The seat became vacant in April after Republican Rep. Brian Bartlett resigned due to’ health issues.

Guzofski is a radical election-denying conspiracy theorist who believes vaccines “literally infected [people] with the virus,” being gay is “against nature,” and that abortions are Democratic “blood sacrifices to Molech.”

In other words, a typical Republican in 2023.

The GOP now holds a narrow 198-197 edge in the New Hampshire State House, despite a gerrymandered map that favors them. Yet, this edge won’t likely remain for long.

If the Democrats win the November 7 special election — as expected in a safe blue seat — the balance of power will be even in the chamber.

Rafter’s win was just one of a series of Democratic victories on Tuesday evening.

Democrat Lindsay Powell won her special election for the Pennsylvania State House in Allegheny County in a blowout performance. As of 8:15PM ET, Powell held a commanding lead with 82% of the vote.

While expected, here’s what makes Powell’s win so important: Powell’s win puts Democrats back in control of the Pennsylvania House with a narrow majority.

Powell, a Pittsburgh nonprofit leader, ran against Republican Erin Connolly Autenreith, a real estate agent and local Republican chairperson who attended Donald Trump’s January 6, 2001 rally, but reportedly left prior to the Trump and GOP-led terrorist attack on the Capitol.

The seat became vacant after Democrat Sara Innamorato resigned in July to pursue local office in Allegheny County. Republicans still retain a Senate majority in the commonwealth.

The string of victories display Democrats’ electoral strength heading into the 2024 elections. As pundits continue to talk endlessly about their shoddy polls and failed narratives, Democrats continue to outperform all expectations.

Voters continue to reject the extremism of the Republican Party election after election in what could — and should — be the biggest political story of our time.

We don’t win them all, but if we can tune out the narrative, I’d say we are winning.

On the other hand, there are plenty of people who ONLY get their information from “the narrative” pushed by the media.

How do you think we’re doing?

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • C Stars
  • Ramalama
  • rikyrah
  • trollhattan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      My NH brother has myriad amusing stories re. how out of control that ginormous state house rabble can be. Tiny state and hundreds of members mean it’s possible to get elected by being friendly to the neighborhood dogs and having a lot of cookouts. Or, being batshit crazy to mimic your neighbors.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ramalama

      Fantastique!

      Being gay is against nature unless you’re a dog who happens to want to hump same-sex other dogs, in that case you’re making a choice to be gay because humanity gets to decide how to act, but don’t act like that because it’s against God’s will except the Bible says free will but not lying down with another man but if you’re a woman you’re good to go, except the Bible doesn’t say that so you’re just putting words into God’s mouth which if you do that you’re powerful so you must buckle down to the GOP because otherwise you’re forcing things down their throats…

      Reply
    4. 4.

      C Stars

      Oh geez, it’s really great to hear some good news. Here in the Bay Area, a small school district in the East Bay (Sunol Glen) recently voted to ban pride flags. The superintendent opposed, and now the board has instituted a “performance review” of her work. Horrible to see the hate creeping in so close to us.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.