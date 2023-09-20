Democrats scored big victories in a series of special elections on Tuesday.

In New Hampshire, Democrat Hal Rafter won his special election for the New Hampshire State House in a landslide — 56-44.

Criminally indicted Republican ex-President Donald Trump won the district, Rockingham 1, in both 2016 and 2020.

Rafter ran against MAGA Republican extremist Pastor James Guzofski. The seat became vacant in April after Republican Rep. Brian Bartlett resigned due to’ health issues.

Guzofski is a radical election-denying conspiracy theorist who believes vaccines “literally infected [people] with the virus,” being gay is “against nature,” and that abortions are Democratic “blood sacrifices to Molech.”

In other words, a typical Republican in 2023.

The GOP now holds a narrow 198-197 edge in the New Hampshire State House, despite a gerrymandered map that favors them. Yet, this edge won’t likely remain for long.

If the Democrats win the November 7 special election — as expected in a safe blue seat — the balance of power will be even in the chamber.

Rafter’s win was just one of a series of Democratic victories on Tuesday evening.

Democrat Lindsay Powell won her special election for the Pennsylvania State House in Allegheny County in a blowout performance. As of 8:15PM ET, Powell held a commanding lead with 82% of the vote.

While expected, here’s what makes Powell’s win so important: Powell’s win puts Democrats back in control of the Pennsylvania House with a narrow majority.

Powell, a Pittsburgh nonprofit leader, ran against Republican Erin Connolly Autenreith, a real estate agent and local Republican chairperson who attended Donald Trump’s January 6, 2001 rally, but reportedly left prior to the Trump and GOP-led terrorist attack on the Capitol.

The seat became vacant after Democrat Sara Innamorato resigned in July to pursue local office in Allegheny County. Republicans still retain a Senate majority in the commonwealth.

The string of victories display Democrats’ electoral strength heading into the 2024 elections. As pundits continue to talk endlessly about their shoddy polls and failed narratives, Democrats continue to outperform all expectations.

Voters continue to reject the extremism of the Republican Party election after election in what could — and should — be the biggest political story of our time.