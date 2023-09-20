Michael Wolff, author of the amusingly unflattering shitgibbon tell-all “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” takes aim at the House of Murdoch in a new book: “The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty.” (Let’s hope the title proves prophetic!)

The Daily Beast says the book is “heavy on salacious gossip” (ooo! my favorite!) and implies Wolff isn’t a wholly reliable narrator. However, the following vignette, in which Ron DeSantis horrifies Tucker Carlson and his “genteel” spouse with uncouth behavior, sure does ring true:

With Fox urging its stars to be “open-minded” about the Florida governor, then Murdoch’s “favored candidate” for 2024, Wolff writes, Carlson and his wife Susie welcomed DeSantis and his wife Casey to their Florida home for lunch. Despite hoping to impress Carlson—arguably a top GOP kingmaker—the presidential hopeful and Trump rival failed the “Susie Carlson test” during the visit, Wolff claims. The DeSantis couple allegedly failed “to read the room,” especially with Carlson’s wife, “a genteel, stay-at-home woman, here in her own house,” Wolff notes. “For two hours Ron DeSantis sat at her table talking in an outdoor voice indoors, failing to observe any basics of conversation ritual or propriety, reeling off an unselfconscious list of his programs and initiatives and political accomplishments.”

I’m guessing “the Susie Carlson test” is considerably less arduous than “the Balmoral test,” but our Ron blew it anyway. Also, can we say the theory that Tacky O is a human block of sandpaper capable of smoothing Ron’s rough edges has been thoroughly exploded? Friends, I think we can!

Making matters worse, Wolff claims, an “impersonal” DeSantis seemed dismissive and may have used physical force against one of the Carlson family’s four beloved spaniel pups. During the dinner, Wolff writes, “DeSantis pushed the dog under the table. Had he kicked the dog? Susie Carlson’s judgment was clear: she did not ever want to be anywhere near anybody like that ever again. Her husband agreed. DeSantis, in Carlson’s view, was a ‘fascist.’ The pot calling the kettle even blacker. Forget Ron DeSantis.”

Politically, there’s no daylight between DeSantis and Carlson, so this should have been an easy sell. Both are expensively educated elites who farm right-wing grievance for money and power. Both favor Viktor Orbán’s culture war-focused “soft autocracy” blueprint to turn the U.S. into a repressive, one-party state. Both are/were Trump remoras when it serves their purposes.

They have so much in common (fascism!), but DeSantis couldn’t close the deal because he’s a rude asshole who is mean to spaniels. And you know what? FAIR ENOUGH, Tucker Carlson! I also find that disqualifying! (But the fascism was the original dealbreaker — for me, not the Carlsons).

Anyhoo, in addition to outing Ron DeSantis as an animal punter/pusher, Wolff’s book alleges that Rupert Murdoch called Sean Hannity “retarded” and considered firing him as a response to the Dominion situation before deposing Carlson instead. Also, Murdoch is a vile homophobe, which enraged his ex-wife Jerry Hall, who considered homophobia an “old man” trait.

Wolff dishes some dirt on Lachlan Murdoch, Rupert’s heir, too. I had assumed Lachlan was a true believer like his awful father, but accord to the Beast, Wolff portrays Lachlan as “a virtue-signaling elitist who didn’t want his celebrity friends to think of him as a Trump supporter or a right-winger. At one point, Wolff alleges, this included showing off his Resistance-style anti-Trump toiletries.”

Meaning Lachlan stocks guest bathrooms with toilet paper featuring Donald Trump’s face. Personally, I think too highly of my heinie to place such a grotesque image in close proximity to it. So, if I ever had the occasion to visit the powder room at Chez Lachlan, I’d have to root through my handbag for Kleenex.

The Guardian also covered the book launch, and in their summary, they highlight Rupert Murdoch’s abiding hatred of Donald Trump:

Rupert Murdoch loathes Donald Trump so much that the billionaire has not just soured on him as a presidential candidate but often wishes for his death, the author Michael Wolff writes in his eagerly awaited new book on the media mogul, The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty. According to Wolff, Murdoch, 92, has become “a frothing-at-the-mouth” enemy of the 77-year-old former US president, often voicing thoughts including “This would all be solved if … ” and “How could he still be alive, how could he?”

Murdoch is livid because he sees something our own Beltway press tries hard to ignore: Donald Trump is destroying the Repub Party. Doesn’t mean they can’t win. Doesn’t mean they’re not incredibly dangerous. But it’s a party in decline, and Murdoch is angry about that.

The End.