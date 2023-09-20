INBOX: @SenFettermanPA “If those jagoffs in the House stop trying to shut our government down, and fully support Ukraine, then I will save democracy by wearing a suit on the Senate floor next week.”
— Erik Wasson (@elwasson) September 20, 2023
Or: Okay, his social media team is top-notch. So, if nothing else, he knows to hire smart people!
Backstory:
Manchin: I walk up to him, tears in my eyes and I say 'Sir'…great big guy, hoodie, shorts probably never been called Sir in his life… https://t.co/s5u5aCBG8i
— zeddy (@Zeddary) September 20, 2023
thank you joe manchin for wearing a suit while you voted against the child tax credit https://t.co/1OzV8naSyx
— emilie frank (@emiliepfrank) September 19, 2023
Count on Erik ‘Voice of the GOP Gated Community’ Erikson to have a strong opinion:
yes I think that short pants are less offensive than an orgy of fascist violence https://t.co/zXD51tODda
— ➡️ 🌍🕊️🎗️ (@revhowardarson) September 20, 2023
Reminder…
Fetterman on GOP impeaching Biden:
“Go ahead. Do it, I dare you."
"It would just be like a big circle jerk on the fringe right." https://t.co/z4l1cB1liE
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) September 6, 2023
I love that the picture they chose is like if 'Born in the USA' had a happy ending. https://t.co/hehEaWFrp8
— zeddy (@Zeddary) September 19, 2023
