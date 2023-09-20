INBOX: @SenFettermanPA “If those jagoffs in the House stop trying to shut our government down, and fully support Ukraine, then I will save democracy by wearing a suit on the Senate floor next week.” — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) September 20, 2023

Or: Okay, his social media team is top-notch. So, if nothing else, he knows to hire smart people!

Backstory:

Manchin: I walk up to him, tears in my eyes and I say 'Sir'…great big guy, hoodie, shorts probably never been called Sir in his life… https://t.co/s5u5aCBG8i — zeddy (@Zeddary) September 20, 2023

thank you joe manchin for wearing a suit while you voted against the child tax credit https://t.co/1OzV8naSyx — emilie frank (@emiliepfrank) September 19, 2023

Count on Erik ‘Voice of the GOP Gated Community’ Erikson to have a strong opinion:

yes I think that short pants are less offensive than an orgy of fascist violence https://t.co/zXD51tODda — ➡️ 🌍🕊️🎗️ (@revhowardarson) September 20, 2023

Reminder…

Fetterman on GOP impeaching Biden: “Go ahead. Do it, I dare you." "It would just be like a big circle jerk on the fringe right." https://t.co/z4l1cB1liE — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) September 6, 2023