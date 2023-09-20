Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Senator Fetterman Is Good At His Job

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Senator Fetterman Is Good At His Job

22 Comments



Or: Okay, his social media team is top-notch. So, if nothing else, he knows to hire smart people!

Backstory:

Count on Erik ‘Voice of the GOP Gated Community’ Erikson to have a strong opinion:

Reminder…

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      I want to marry that first tweet!  No many how many times I have seen that today, I always read it again, word for word.  So much joy!

      It truly is a thing of beauty.  He raises the 2 big issues, then mocks them simply by said that he will “save democracy by wearing a suit”.

      If it’s his social media team, they’ve really got his “voice” down.

      I think use of the word jagoff in a tweet might require special permission, even if you were on the media team.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Maxim

      They have to be outraged over things that don’t matter, because they have nothing substantive to contribute on the issues that do.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Alison Rose

      Good God, the fact that there are people who can look around this country and world and think “the biggest problem humanity faces is one dude wearing casual clothes on the Senate floor” is utterly baffling to me. It’s not like he’s showing up in a Speedo or something. I don’t give a shit if they all walk in wearing jeans and t-shirts, I give a shit how they vote when they get there.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Alison Rose

      Suck it, Tatertown:

      The Senate voted on Wednesday to confirm Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. of the Air Force as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, steering around a monthslong blockade of military promotions by Senator Tommy Tuberville, Republican of Alabama, who has held up hundreds of nominees in protest of a Pentagon abortion access policy.

      General Brown, whom the Senate confirmed by a vote of 83 to 11, was one of three high-profile military promotions that Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York and the majority leader, called up on the floor Wednesday, in an effort to force votes to confirm their bids to serve on the president’s top military advisory council. The Senate is expected on Thursday to confirm Gen. Eric Smith of the Marine Corps and Gen. Randy George of the Army as the chiefs of staff for their respective services as well.

      I hope Schumer and whoever can make this happen for the rest of them.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Doc Sardonic

      I hope his response to Manchin was ‘After next year’s elections it won’t matter. You’ll be lame ducking you way out of here’

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      Is the “at war with the english language” phrase in the tweet above in reference to lingering speech issues after the stroke?  If so, i hope that guy spontaneously combusts just from being a total dick.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Freemark

      Thank fucking god he is my Senator. It helps make up for Perry being my ‘representative’. Even though it still causes me physical pain every time I remember Perry is my rep.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Alison Rose

      @WaterGirl: Yep, and it’s sadly predictable isn’t it? The right for some reason seems to think being ableist is a cool and good thing to do. Of any form of bigotry, it’s the most inane, because literally any single person on Earth can become disabled in one of a thousand ways at any moment.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      bbleh

      Another thing I love about Fetterman (for whom *I* voted, ahem) is that he IS what so many of the precious Republicans want to be (looking at you, Josh “Prancing Boy” Hawley, Definer of Masculinity).  He’s doing his own thing, his constituents love it, it’s unabashedly masculine and simultaneously frankly vulnerable (witness his comments about depression), and the complaints are all from whining poseurs.  I think that’s why they whine so loudly and with so little effect.

      TIFG has the same quality — yeah it’s me, love it or leave it — and his constituents likewise love it, except in Fetterman’s case it’s fully honest while in TIFG’s case it’s almost entirely fake.  (Also, among other differences, Fetterman is smart.)

      I kinda wished Shapiro had gone for Senate and Fetterman for Gov, because that’s how I figured they were better suited (“suited” geddit? hahahahaha), but evidently I was mistaken.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      A Man for All Seasonings (formerly Geeno)

      I love how Erikerikeriksonsonson thinks that Bison shaman’s attire on Jan. 6 is what we have issues with as opposed to his behavior.

      Reply

