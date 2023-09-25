On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Happy Monday! Looks like a great week – click the schedule to embiggen!

Albatrossity

Ash Canyon Bird Sanctuary was formerly a B&B, operated by a woman named Mary Jo Ballator, that catered to the birding community. I had the pleasure of meeting Mary Jo (and her African Grey Parrot, Cookie) on a previous trip in 2018, but she passed away in 2019 and the future of the property was unclear. It is a world-class birding spot, nestled between the Huachuca Mountains and the high desert, but it was not clear that it would remain open to the public after her death. Fortunately, a major donation to the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory allowed that organization to purchase the property and continue to make it available to the birding community.

On my second full day in SE Arizona, I wanted to go back to Ash Canyon for the morning, since it dawned clear and bright and I had spent a lot of time there in the rain on the previous day. So here are some pics from that morning, along with a rainbow at days end.