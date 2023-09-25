Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Sen. Fetterman Knows His Own Style

Fetterman - STOCKPILE

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

 
You ask me, we need a lot more Fettermans in the Senate, and a lot fewer Rand Pauls — even if Paul is ‘impeccably’ dressed for business:

Even the NYTimes is gingerly positing that, just possibly, the rising generation of politicians may not have the same reverence for 1950s-approved sartorial attire. Apart from being as much a ‘personal brand’ as Ted Cruz’s cowboy boots, let’s be honest: When he’s dressed up in a proper suit, Sen. Fetterman looks less like a Bond villain than a bodyguard for the politician(s) standing next to him:

Bit of a doc-dump here: Some very good interviews I didn’t get a chance to post when they came out…



(Unpaywalled NYTimes gift link)

And more recent stories, mostly about his wife & family:

(Update: Sherrod Brown has also called for Menendez’s resignation)

    41Comments

    1. 1.

      Annie

      I really dislike referring to Senator Fetterman as”broken” because of the depression.  He knew he was ill and got help for his depression.  That’s not broken.  In pain, yes.  Having a serious problem, sure.  Broken?  No.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      CaseyL

      Fetterman’s preference in clothing is of long standing; it’s not like he suddenly decided to go hoodie-and-shorts after he was elected.

      I frankly could not care less what he – or anyone else in Congress – wears to work, as long as they serve their constituents and the country honorably and well.

      In other news: the actor David McCallum has died at age 90.  He was my First Crush Ever as Ilya on The Man From UNCLE, and an absolute treat to watch as Ducky on NCIS.  90 is a very good age to reach, but I still feel sad.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Anne Laurie

      @Annie: I really dislike referring to Senator Fetterman as”broken” because of the depression. He knew he was ill and got help for his depression. That’s not broken.

      I see your point, but that’s a word Fetterman himself frequently uses in the interviews:

      For so many years, we have demanded our politicians be perfect—free of scandal, perfectly groomed, never a hair or a word out of place. To admit to being broken was to admit to being ­deficient. But Fetterman was never the kind of pol who put much stock in seeming perfect. And so he embarked on a high-stakes trust fall with the electorate of his diverse swing state, gambling that they would see him not as dangerously unstable but as recognizably human. It turned out that many people loved their broken Senator—not in spite of his brokenness but ­because of it.

      To quote Leonard Cohen: There is a crack in everything — that’s how the light gets in.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      NotMax

      Open thread? Wowsers.

      In First, Rooftop Solar Alone provides 101% of South Australia’s Electricity Demand
      [snip]
      This milestone is important, since it was reached entirely with rooftop solar on residential and business edifices rather than with industrial-scale solar farms, of which South Australia has some 300 MW worth.…

      South Australia at one point supplied 114% of its electricity consumption on Saturday, such that some power inputs had to be switched off or the excess exported, or stored in the state’s 150 megawatt mega-battery. Source

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ten Bears

      We use Otter because one of us is deaf. Works great, but I wouldn’t depend on it to backup a quote

      There are times when it can be really rather humorous, and not at all what was said …

      Reply
    8. 8.

      TaMara

      Stephanie’s AI creations are amazing. Loved each and every one of them.

      The Fetterman’s are rock stars, who know how to get shit done, and that terrifies their enemies. So they attack his clothing and struggles. Fuck ’em. Carry on!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Elizabelle

      John Fetterman is authentic.

      And I love that xeet (?) by Charles Pierce.  Compare Fetterman to the niftily tailored Josh Hawley, running man.

      Last, getting lectured about standards by a woman who was displaying photos of the president’s son’s dick in public:  they do not hear themselves.

      All that said, I kinda wish he’d wear long pants and a nice dress shirt.  Just to dial back the issue.  But it’s up to Fetterman.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Gvg

      Meh, It’s past time for the men’s fashion to change anyway. Look back at the portraits of Congress, Presidents and other important people even further back. Fashion changes. George Washington didn’t dress like Lincoln who didn’t dress like either Roosevelt. The current style was sort of around in the 50’s and pretty set in stone by the 70’s. It has actually been oddly resistant to change for longer than past trends. We are over due for something different.
      Granted, that will only be a different conventional, but there really is not a forever fashion rule. It’s all pretty dumb to fuss over.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      I mean if the bar hadn’t been lowered MTG never would have gotten elected… Oh, she meant the dress code!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      NotMax

      Hoocuddanode? Everybodycuddanode.

      [Cassidy] Hutchinson has a new book coming out and, as The New York Times reported, the former White House aide has some additional insights on this part of her experiences:

      It was, by her telling, an administration awash in paranoia, with Mr. Meadows and others refusing to dispose of daily litter in “burn bags” for fear that someone from the “deep state” might intercept the contents. Instead, she writes, Mr. Meadows burned so many documents in his fireplace in the final days of the Trump presidency that his wife complained to Ms. Hutchinson about how expensive it had become to dry-clean the “bonfire” aroma from his suits.

      Source

      Reply
    16. 16.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @CaseyL:

      I am sad to hear that. I adored him as Ilya Kuryakin (sp?), but equally memorable was his role as the ex-husband of a very weird and tightly-wrapped Diana Rigg in the PBS Mystery! miniseries Mother Love. Just a wonderfully creepy story with some fine acting. May he rest in peace.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      The “current style” was around in the 1890’s, and likely a couple of decades before that.

      With minor changes: suspenders/belt, vest or not, narrow/wide.

      If your g’grandfather’s suit fits and is in good shape, it’s probably acceptable fashion.

       

      Just about as durable a fashion as “toga”.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      lowtechcyclist

      I like that you’re broken, broken like me
      Maybe that makes me a fool…
      Life is not a love song, but we can try
      to fix our broken pieces, one at a time

      -lovelytheband, “broken”

      We all have ’em.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ruckus

      @Annie:

      THIS.

      Absolutely, this.

      I was a mental health counselor for years long ago. The concept that people that have an issue degrades them as a human would make a lot more sense if every conservative politician didn’t think that everything was supposed to go into their pockets and nothing into their brains. If they spent a tenth of their time learning what being a human is actually all about the world would be a far better place. Of course they might need a lobotomy to get there….. Not to remove anything but to add an actual brain into their empty cavities.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Dan B

      @CaseyL: I had a bit of a crush on him as well.  He was a pretty man and also handsome.  It certainly helped that he had an impish sense of humor.  He had a good long run.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Searcher

      If we’re going to insist on a special sartorial set for our highest level of government, I’ll be damned if I settle for something you can buy at on sale at Macy’s.

      Let’s at least insist on full morning coats, if not colonial breeches and powdered wigs, or, fuck it, goddamn wizard robes and pointy hats.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      SpaceUnit

      If you think Republicans in Congress are a shitshow now just wait until they start competing to see who can show up at the Capitol wearing the most offensive tee shirt.

      I’m going to start rolling my eyes now just to get ahead of things.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      wjca

      @Gvg: The current style was sort of around in the 50’s and pretty set in stone by the 70’s. It has actually been oddly resistant to change for longer than past trends. We are over due for something different.

      The biggest change seems to be that neckties are now optional for all but the most formal occasions.  Not much, but it’s a start.

      Waiting for Zelensky-chic to move us towards t-shirts as formal wear….

      Reply
    39. 39.

      JPL

      @zhena gogolia: From Variety.com

      “After returning from the hospital to their apartment, I asked my mother if she was OK before she went to sleep. Her answer was simply, “Yes. But I do wish we had had a chance to grow old together.” She is 79, and dad just turned 90. The honesty in that emotion shows how vibrant their beautiful relationship and daily lives were, and that somehow, even at 90, Daddy never grew old.

      LINK

      Reply

