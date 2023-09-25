

You ask me, we need a lot more Fettermans in the Senate, and a lot fewer Rand Pauls — even if Paul is ‘impeccably’ dressed for business:



People who think that Fetterman using a transcription device is special treatment might not realize that almost every reporter on Capitol Hill uses Otter, which does essentially the same thing as Fetterman's transcription. But somehow when disabled people use it, it's strange. https://t.co/M6N7lmr8Eg — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) September 21, 2023

Even the NYTimes is gingerly positing that, just possibly, the rising generation of politicians may not have the same reverence for 1950s-approved sartorial attire. Apart from being as much a ‘personal brand’ as Ted Cruz’s cowboy boots, let’s be honest: When he’s dressed up in a proper suit, Sen. Fetterman looks less like a Bond villain than a bodyguard for the politician(s) standing next to him:

No, Mr. Bond. I expect yinz to die. pic.twitter.com/Pr0yEd1ZRq — Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) September 22, 2023

Bit of a doc-dump here: Some very good interviews I didn’t get a chance to post when they came out…

Fabulous piece by ⁦@mollyesque⁩ about John Fetterman and his struggle and recovery from depression.

“It turned out that many people loved their broken Senator—not in spite of his brokenness but ­because of it.” https://t.co/QGxo3cUQxQ — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) July 22, 2023





(Unpaywalled NYTimes gift link)

The reality of parenting while governing pic.twitter.com/Sk2O2zWtbq — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) July 28, 2023

And more recent stories, mostly about his wife & family:

As a person with depression, this story made me tear up, because it’s mostly about the partner … “‘What does next look like?’ Inside the unfolding recovery of the Fetterman family.” https://t.co/lZWmhUx8iA (no paywall) — David Brauer (@dbrauer) September 24, 2023

TheCut: Our Lady of Pittsburgh Gisele Fetterman has steered her family through hell and back. What’s a few more fires?https://t.co/Slv7NaQCVN — 𝗰𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀 𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗺 (@chrisbriem) September 2, 2023

I am so into this ❤️ https://t.co/E1kthKXQVB — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) September 22, 2023

Congress is a special place, and Fetterman should wear a suit. But one reason why I'm passionate about saying a person's outfit has no connection to their character is bc this idea is so pervasive & pernicious. It affects who we think is "deserving" of participation and respect. — derek guy (@dieworkwear) September 25, 2023

Hey, he wore a button-down. What more do you maiden aunts want, anyway? https://t.co/mXjFNsKlJo — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) September 20, 2023

Josh Hawley wore a finely tailored suit when he was inciting the mob and it held up well when he was running away from the same mob. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) September 20, 2023

Seriously? You’re bitching about Senate dress code when House Republicans are about to drive the Federal Government off a cliff? Again? Talk about disgraceful. https://t.co/CzEtuaOC2L — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) September 18, 2023

