In Legal News Today

There ought to be something to talk about in here. :-)

Full summary judgement here.

Two takes on the Trump response to the motion for an order to limit Trump threatening people:

Harry Litman
@harrylitman

Trump’s response to the gag order motion from DOJ is a political screed that says Smith’s motion “is an obvious attempt by the Biden Admin to unlawfully silence its most prominent political opponent.” They continue to provoke, rather than try to persuade, Chutkan.

Anna Bower
@AnnaBower
·
New: Fani Willis files brief at the 11th Circuit opposing Mark Meadows’s efforts to move his criminal charges to federal court.

Meadows “can point to no law, no constitutional provision, and no lawful duty which authorized him to take the actions he did,” Willis writes.

Kyle Cheney
@kyledcheney

NEW: Hunter Biden is suing Rudy Giuliani and his longtime lawyer Robert Costello, claiming they violated federal and state cybersecurity laws in the handling of data culled from his laptop.

Open thread.

      Misterpuff

      What a time to be a lawyer. Client Fees From Heaven. (Unless TFG is your client: Work for no recompense and high probability of disbarment!)

      CaseyL

      Everyone – you have got to read the Order itself (Albatrossity linked to it in the earlier thread).  It is a think of beauty.  Using only words, the judge basically skinned, tarred and feathered the Trumps and their attorneys.

      wjca

      So many, many, many things!  One could even say “An embarrassment of riches” — except that embarrassment is so outdated.

      DavidFud

      This is an amazing set of legal results, and we aren’t even at mid-week yet! All the little ropes are slowly dragging him down.

      CaseyL

      @trollhattan: ​

      While I can totally understand the impulse to treat the bear as a welcome, if uninvited, guest at their picnic (I’d be thrilled down to my bones if a bear decided to come say “Hi!” to me) this is really, really BAD. For the BEAR.

      It doesn’t take much for a bear to be declared a “nuisance” and killed. Letting one think all they have to do for a snack is show up at a picnic table is like writing that bear’s death warrant.

      NotMax

      @WaterGirl

      Judge Engoron’s partial summary judgment.

      Only thing I might take issue with is signing it with his initials rather than full name. But presumably that’s kosher.

      LAO

      Between the never ending rain in NYC and a Crohn’s flare-up that has knocked me in my ass, I needed all this. ALL OF THE BAD FOR TRUMP LEGAL NEWS.

      Gin & Tonic

      Another in a very long string of days on which I have not been arrested, indicted for felonies, nor found to have committed fraud. That’s legal news, no?

