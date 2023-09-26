There ought to be something to talk about in here. :-)

Full summary judgement here.

NY FRAUDSTER: In a summary judgment, Donald Trump and his executives were found liable for persistent fraud in NY. Judge has ordered the dissolution of his LLC business certificates, including the Trump Organization. Henceforth, the former President of the United States cannot… — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) September 26, 2023

This is New York’s corporate death penalty, applied to Trump because of years of misconduct. Justice. https://t.co/mzGJ7vdhaT — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 26, 2023

BREAKING: NYAG has WON partial summary judgment saying Trump et al ARE LIABLE for violating the law. Trump’s motion is DENIED. NYAG is GRANTED SANCTIONS against Trump’s lawyers. AND 130 certs filed by any Trump entity are CANCELLED. pic.twitter.com/E68CvnzWYU — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) September 26, 2023

🚨BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court DENIES Alabama’s effort to use its illegal congressional map. This guarantees a new map with two Black opportunity districts will be in place for 2024. Congrats to @RedistrictFdn, ELG team and voters of Alabama! https://t.co/tSwRMR5Bhq — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) September 26, 2023

Today’s ruling against a drag ban comes from an 84-year-old Reagan appointee who’s been senior status for nearly 20 years, FYI. https://t.co/5hx83PIVnr — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) September 26, 2023

wow. they now have two huge fights on their hands. this will be a historic era for Antitrust, no matter what happens.

U.S. Accuses Amazon of Illegally Protecting Monopoly in Online Retail https://t.co/OREFMHXhZU — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) September 26, 2023

Two takes on the Trump response to the motion for an order to limit Trump threatening people:

I’ve read trump’s opposition to Jack Smith’s motion for a partial gag order. He’s basically arguing that he should be able to intimidate potential jurors and witnesses because he probably won’t be able to change their minds. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) September 26, 2023 and

Harry Litman

@harrylitman Trump’s response to the gag order motion from DOJ is a political screed that says Smith’s motion “is an obvious attempt by the Biden Admin to unlawfully silence its most prominent political opponent.” They continue to provoke, rather than try to persuade, Chutkan.

Anna Bower

@AnnaBower

·

New: Fani Willis files brief at the 11th Circuit opposing Mark Meadows’s efforts to move his criminal charges to federal court. Meadows “can point to no law, no constitutional provision, and no lawful duty which authorized him to take the actions he did,” Willis writes.

Kyle Cheney

@kyledcheney NEW: Hunter Biden is suing Rudy Giuliani and his longtime lawyer Robert Costello, claiming they violated federal and state cybersecurity laws in the handling of data culled from his laptop.

Open thread.