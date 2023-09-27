Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – ema – More NYC People

On The Road – ema – More NYC People

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

ema

Thank you to satby for pointing out the publication issue, something I wasn’t even aware of, with people pictures. So, from now on, no more recognizable faces, unless it’s President Biden or they say it’s OK. Off we go:

On The Road - ema - More NYC People 9

Model people.

On The Road - ema - More NYC People 8

President Biden people. And if you’d like to hear NY people, watch the short. (NSFW: language)

On The Road - ema - More NYC People 7

US Navy diver people.

On The Road - ema - More NYC People 6

Content creator people.

On The Road - ema - More NYC People 5

Washington Square Park people. (for kindness)

On The Road - ema - More NYC People 4

Escalator valet people.

On The Road - ema - More NYC People 3

Central Park people.

On The Road - ema - More NYC People 2

NYPD people.

On The Road - ema - More NYC People 1

K-pop people.

On The Road - ema - More NYC People

Snake handler people.

