On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

ema

Thank you to satby for pointing out the publication issue, something I wasn’t even aware of, with people pictures. So, from now on, no more recognizable faces, unless it’s President Biden or they say it’s OK. Off we go: