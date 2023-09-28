On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
We got up before the sun our last day in Torres del Paine for the 4-hr drive back to Punta Arenas. Accompanied by a spectacular sunrise that seemed to go on forever. Long flight to Santiago (Chile is a very long country), arriving in the evening. We’d originally planned to stay in Santiago for three nights, visiting the historic parts of town.
But our niece, who’d spent a college year abroad in Chile, told us her favorite Chilean city was Valparaíso. Founded by the Spanish in 1536, Valparaíso thrived as a port stop along the trade route that circumnavigated Cape Horn. Large parts of the city were rebuilt after a devastating earthquake in 1906 only to be sidelined as a major port stop after the opening of the Panama Canal in 1914. Many buildings were heavily damaged in the 1971 and 1985 earthquakes, and then more recently in 2010.
After a fair amount of Google sleuthing while in Torres del Paine, I found room in the Alegre Barrio (within the historical area which had been deemed a World Heritage Site in 2003). An old stately home that had been converted to a small B&B. Our lodging had a terrace on the first floor overlooking the harbor from up high. Great breakfast spot. Here, looking toward the south end of the harbor.
View toward north end of the harbor.
My favorite unpainted wooden building. With the cemeteries, Cementerio de Disidentes and Cementerio N° 1 de Valparaíso, in the background. We walked a long loop the next day which included wandering through these cemeteries.
The wall murals in the barrio were amazing. And fortunately for the most part free of spray painted tags which are otherwise are ubiquitous.
I spent a lot of time photographing murals…
Another one.
A peek down a steep stairway near the ice cream shop, enlivened with art. Old town Valparaíso is built on a steep slope cut by deep ravines, overlooking Bahia de Valparaíso. So lots of stairs.
This mural reminded me of Rayko’s masterpiece house in Ukraine.
This one too…
Trompe l’oeil.
