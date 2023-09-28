Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Bark louder, little dog.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – way2blue – Valparaiso, Chile [1 of 2]

On The Road – way2blue – Valparaiso, Chile [1 of 2]

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

way2blue

We got up before the sun our last day in Torres del Paine for the 4-hr drive back to Punta Arenas.  Accompanied by a spectacular sunrise that seemed to go on forever.  Long flight to Santiago (Chile is a very long country), arriving in the evening.  We’d originally planned to stay in Santiago for three nights, visiting the historic parts of town. 

But our niece, who’d spent a college year abroad in Chile, told us her favorite Chilean city was Valparaíso.  Founded by the Spanish in 1536, Valparaíso thrived as a port stop along the trade route that circumnavigated Cape Horn. Large parts of the city were rebuilt after a devastating earthquake in 1906 only to be sidelined as a major port stop after the opening of the Panama Canal in 1914.  Many buildings were heavily damaged in the 1971 and 1985 earthquakes, and then more recently in 2010.

On The Road - way2blue - Valparaiso, Chile [1 of 2] 9
VALPARAíSO, CHILE

After a fair amount of Google sleuthing while in Torres del Paine, I found room in the Alegre Barrio (within the historical area which had been deemed a World Heritage Site in 2003).  An old stately home that had been converted to a small B&B.  Our lodging had a terrace on the first floor overlooking the harbor from up high.  Great breakfast spot.  Here, looking toward the south end of the harbor.

On The Road - way2blue - Valparaiso, Chile [1 of 2] 8
VALPARAíSO, CHILE

View toward north end of the harbor.

On The Road - way2blue - Valparaiso, Chile [1 of 2] 7
VALPARAíSO, CHILE

My favorite unpainted wooden building.  With the cemeteries, Cementerio de Disidentes and Cementerio N° 1 de Valparaíso, in the background.  We walked a long loop the next day which included wandering through these cemeteries.

On The Road - way2blue - Valparaiso, Chile [1 of 2] 6
VALPARAíSO, CHILE

The wall murals in the barrio were amazing.  And fortunately for the most part free of spray painted tags which are otherwise are ubiquitous.

On The Road - way2blue - Valparaiso, Chile [1 of 2] 5
VALPARAíSO, CHILE

I spent a lot of time photographing murals…

On The Road - way2blue - Valparaiso, Chile [1 of 2] 4
VALPARAíSO, CHILE

Another one.

On The Road - way2blue - Valparaiso, Chile [1 of 2] 3
VALPARAíSO, CHILE

A peek down a steep stairway near the ice cream shop, enlivened with art.  Old town Valparaíso is built on a steep slope cut by deep ravines, overlooking Bahia de Valparaíso.  So lots of stairs.

On The Road - way2blue - Valparaiso, Chile [1 of 2] 2
VALPARAíSO, CHILE

This mural reminded me of Rayko’s masterpiece house in Ukraine.

< cf.,  https://www.theguardian.com/masterpiece-house >

On The Road - way2blue - Valparaiso, Chile [1 of 2] 1
VALPARAíSO, CHILE

This one too…

On The Road - way2blue - Valparaiso, Chile [1 of 2]
VALPARAíSO, CHILE

Trompe l’oeil.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.