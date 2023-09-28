On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

way2blue

We got up before the sun our last day in Torres del Paine for the 4-hr drive back to Punta Arenas. Accompanied by a spectacular sunrise that seemed to go on forever. Long flight to Santiago (Chile is a very long country), arriving in the evening. We’d originally planned to stay in Santiago for three nights, visiting the historic parts of town.

But our niece, who’d spent a college year abroad in Chile, told us her favorite Chilean city was Valparaíso. Founded by the Spanish in 1536, Valparaíso thrived as a port stop along the trade route that circumnavigated Cape Horn. Large parts of the city were rebuilt after a devastating earthquake in 1906 only to be sidelined as a major port stop after the opening of the Panama Canal in 1914. Many buildings were heavily damaged in the 1971 and 1985 earthquakes, and then more recently in 2010.