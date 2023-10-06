Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

You cannot shame the shameless.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

“woke” is the new caravan.

I was confident that someone would point it out and thought why not me.

This fight is for everything.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

As long as McCarthy is Speaker, the House will never be in order.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Bark louder, little dog.

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Threat or a Promise? Open Thread

Threat or a Promise? Open Thread

by | 55 Comments

This post is in: ,

My first thought on seeing this is to wonder if this is a low-key offer of availability in case The Squeaker is starting to look more appealing to anyone now that he’s out.

Okay, so I wrote that before clicking the Politico article:

At the same time, some Republicans are reviving his name as a speaker candidate, even as it remains unclear whether he’d accept it.

They argue no one else could get the 218 Republican votes needed to be speaker, they argue, as Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Majority Leader Steve Scalise enter next week’s race as frontrunners that still might not be able to get over the top.

The “only workable outcome is to restore Kevin McCarthy as Speaker under party rules that respect and enforce the right of the majority party to elect him,” Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) said in a statement on Thursday. “This depends entirely on several of the dissidents to disenthrall themselves from their decision and to repair the damage before it is too late. I appeal to them to act while there is still time.”

McCarthy is still expected to be active in GOP matters, whether he’s in the House or out.

“I’ll do anything I can to help almost all of you. Don’t worry, I’ve raised a helluva lot of money in the last hour,” he told his members during the Tuesday closed-door conference meeting, when he made clear he would not seek the gavel again.

Update at 5:20 pm

UPDATE 5PM ET Friday:

Kevin McCarthy has denied the original Politico story and says he will be staying in Congress.

McCarthy told news outlets Friday afternoon that he plans to run for re-election and will make announcements about his political future himself.

⭐️

Here are Judge Chutkan’s rulings on Trump multiple motions for extentions of time:

1. Motion to get redacted copy of govt’s ex parte motion to provide defense with redacted version of some classified discovery: DENIED.

2. Motion for opp to raise procedural objections before she rules on that ex parte motion: GRANTED, but on short deadline. Trump must file by 10/11.

3. Motion to postpone next CIPA deadline–notice of classified docs defense wants to use. DENIED.

4. Motion to extend deadline to file pretrial motions to dismiss by 60-days. DENIED, but she’ll allow 14 day extension.

That first ruling described above may have been confusing. Govt typically files ex parte motion (defense doesn’t see it) to provide redacted discovery of certain sensitive classified docs to defense. Trump wants to see redacted copy of govt’s ex parte motion. Judge denied that.

Long story short on Chutkan’s rulings on motions for extension: She granted two short extensions and denied two big, unusual asks that would have caused major delays.

⭐️

What else is going on in the news today?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Betty Cracker
  • Brachiator
  • divF
  • eclare
  • Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  • Geminid
  • gene108
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jeffro
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Ken
  • MattF
  • montanareddog
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Raoul Paste
  • Scout211
  • smith
  • trollhattan
  • twbrandt
  • WaterGirl
  • Westyny

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    55Comments

    3. 3.

      bbleh

      Or maybe he’s just sick to death of the whole circus and wants out, à la John Boehner.

      And anyway, he’s still the same reflexive liar with a backbone of Jell-O.  No reason anybody, especially Dems, would trust him any more outside Congress than in.

      Seeing surprisingly quick backlash against Jimmy J.  IN-teresting.  And apparently the rabble didn’t take too kindly to the idea of a steel death-cage match on Fox.  The two are making me less optimistic that this little family feud will be resolved quickly.

      The Republicans are starting to remind me of a college political organization where “everybody agrees that everybody has the right to be heard at all times on any subject.”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      montanareddog

      From the Politico article:

      Kevin McCarthy is considering resigning from the House before the end of his term, two people familiar with the matter told POLITICO.

      Those two people being commonly-known as Mr and Mrs Kevin McCarthy

      I would not be surprised if he and McClintock are just hoping that the election of the next speaker will be hopelessly deadlocked and he will be called upon as a white knight. Today’s Politico “scoop” is just an adolescent telling the world “you’ll miss me when I’m gone”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Westyny

      Bilbo said it better, “I don’t know half as you as well as I should like; and I like less than half of you as well as you deserve.”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jeffro

      Rep McClintock: “good LORD!  There IS no such thing as a ‘Speaker of the House Jim Jordan’ in all of the multiverse, you numbnuts!”

      LOLOLOL

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Geminid

      McCarthy’s departure from Congress would leave Republicans down a vote until his replacement was picked in a special election, so I really hope he follows through on the idea.

      If he does leave McCarthy will likely become irrelevant. He doesn’t lead any important movement or represent an important idea. A year from now people will be like, “Kevin who?”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      smith

      I don’t see how McCarthy can expect to keep pulling in the big donor dollars when he no longer has any control over when/how/what legislation reaches the floor. His defenestration and the fact that so many in his party clearly distrust him makes me think he’ll have a hard time selling donors on the idea that he still has all that much sway in the House. He could continue to be just a money conduit, but I bet the fat cats are looking for a more efficient way to use their political dollars.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      bbleh

      @Geminid: and Santos’ perhaps-not-so-distant conviction would subtract another seat.  And Santos’s would be likely to flip, and per recent articles on the changing demographics of the Bakersfield area, it’s not inconceivable that Qevin’s could flip as well.

      That would reduce the magic number to 3.  Interesting times indeed.

      @Baud: rats.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: I think there will be a vote on aid to Ukraine no matter who is Speaker. This situation is made for a Petition to Discharge, and I bet Democrats have one prepared like they had for a Debt Ceiling vote.  Ruben Gallego was talking about this last January.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Another Scott

      From the Politico segment…

      They argue no one else could get the 218 Republican votes needed to be speaker, they argue, […]

      Something something editors left at that goddamn rag?

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      mrmoshpotato

      @bbleh:

      Or maybe he’s just sick to death of the whole circus and wants out, à la John Boehner. 

      And Zombie Eyed Granny Starver Paul Ryan IIRC.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      bbleh

      What else is going on in the news today?

      FAT BEAR WEEK!!!!

      Who can’t like that?  Other than salmon, perhaps.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Pathetic. I wonder what changed his mind? I can’t recall anyone who was ousted returning to backbencher status — too much of a come down. Hopefully someone dangled an opportunity to go medieval on Gaetz, Good, Mace, et al.!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Scout211

      The “only workable outcome is to restore Kevin McCarthy as Speaker under party rules that respect and enforce the right of the majority party to elect him,” Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) said in a statement on Thursday. “This depends entirely on several of the dissidents to disenthrall themselves from their decision and to repair the damage before it is too late. I appeal to them to act while there is still time.”

      Let me just say that I am not enjoying my Rep’s current 15 minutes of fame.  He has been a nobody and a GOP leadership toady for all of his too many terms as my Rep.  I am not enjoying his current spotlight.

      Shut up, Tom!!!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      mrmoshpotato

      @twbrandt:

      House republicans: Where are we? And why are we in this handbasket? 

      House Republicans: And do we, in fact, suck Trump’s ass, and by extension, Putin’s ass?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      bbleh

      @Scout211: “… and also an immediate special appropriation for PONIES.  For EVERY AMERICAN that wants one! And unicorns for Members of Congress!  And also lower taxes.”

      Reply
    36. 36.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Scout211: ​ 

      At least, at the very least, he’s a pro at politics and politicking, he’s not Marge or the boner grabber, but he’s the closest Dems are going to get to a normal politician from that side of the bench.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      NotMax

      Date in da future:

      Noon: Jordan elected Speaker.
      12:01 p,m.: McCarthy requests House take up motion to vacate.
      //

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Betty Cracker

      This time tomorrow I’ll be sitting in great seats at The Swamp and cheering for the Gators! Sis and I are taking our niece to her first college game! The Gators will probably lose because they suck this year, but it will still be fun.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      gene108

      I doubt the House will elect a Speaker next week.

      There are just enough egotistical pricks in their caucus who want to carve out a petty bit of power outside the usual order of how a chamber of Congress has typically been run to keep it from happening.

      I just wonder if the new Speaker has to surrender to every interest in his caucus to win or are the rules already set for this term, and no further abasement is possible?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I imagine on K Street he’d be a pretty hot property as a Republican lobbyist, one foot in MAGAland, one foot in the Reasonable Republican camp bc he was taken down by Gaetz. Maybe his office will be on the same floor as Nina Turner’s at Mercury. They can have lunch and shit

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Betty Cracker:

      I wonder what changed his mind?

      he fell asleep last night gazing at his own image in the Young Guns poster he had made for his wall. See if he flies down to Mar-A-Lago with a fresh jar of curated Starbursts as the beginning of his comeback

      and something I’ve been wondering: I haven’t had starbursts in probably forty years. Is there really any difference in flavor from color to color?

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Another Scott

      @gene108: This afternoon I heard a bit of “The Daily” – FTFNYT’s daily 30 minute news summary on my NPR station.  Michael Barbaro was oh-so- seriously interviewing some House GQPer.  The rep was oh-so-seriously going on about how we “cannot” continue to “print money” and have to stop having deficits.

      The FY23 deficit was around $1.5T.  Oh-so-serious GQPer was saying he will not vote for a budget that has a deficit.  Oh-so-serious Barbaro didn’t ask him about the $1.5T tax increase he was wanting, or the $1.5T in cuts he was demanding instead.  He just let him pontificate about how serious and responsible a deficit hawk he is.

      Yeah, I expect the bomb throwers to keep throwing bombs, even if they somehow do elect a Speaker.  It’s what they do.

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Brachiator

      OT. A basic income experiment in Denver produces positive results.

      The guaranteed income also dramatically reduced visible homelessness. When the initiative began, some 6% of the people in the $1,000-a-month group said they were sleeping outside; the number fell to zero six months later. The group that received a large lump sum similarly reported a decline from 10% sleeping outdoors to 3%. Even those who received just $50 moved indoors, to a degree, with the outdoor-sleeping rate declining to 4% from 8%.

      Where were people going? Many, actually, to their own place. In the group receiving $1,000 a month, 34% of participants said they resided in their own home or apartment, up from just 8% a half-year earlier. For all groups, the number who said they were sleeping in shelters was more than halved, and all reported increased feelings of safety in their current sleep location. Overall mental health also seemed to improve, though the group that received $50 reported slightly more stress and anxiety than before — and a little less hope.

      People were able to get off the street even though we still have a housing problem.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Geminid

      @HumboldtBlue: Brian Fitzpatrick (PA), Don Bacon (NE) and others are similar to McClintock, maybe even more centrist because they represent purple districts.

      A really striking (to me) feature of this majority is how the Freedom Caucus Republicans are unwilling to accomodate the needs of their purple district colleagues. They know they need to carry purple districts in order to win a majority in the next Congress but they don’t seem to care.

      Back during the May Debt Ceiling fight, Republicans unwisely voted for a measure to cut non-defense spending by 22%. That included VA funding. Freshman Jen Kiggans (VA-2) represents a district full of veterans, so I figured she was one of the five Republicans who voted against. But the five no votes were cast by Matt Gaetz and his cronies.

      Nancy Pelosi always protected her purple district caucus members, but McCarthy could not.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      is it just me or can you feel the contempt dripping from her comments about His Kevin and Kevin’s Patrick?

      Elex Michaelson @Elex_Michaelson 4

      @SpeakerPelosi on Speaker Pro Tem @PatrickMcHenry kicking her out of her “hideaway” office. “That’s so incidental, I’m more concerned about the fact they’re trying to cut 30% out of the food for children…the office means nothing to me!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.