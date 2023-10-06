My first thought on seeing this is to wonder if this is a low-key offer of availability in case The Squeaker is starting to look more appealing to anyone now that he’s out.

BREAKING: Kevin McCarthy is considering resigning from congress after the next speaker vote. https://t.co/KMwaNyXAxS — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) October 6, 2023

Okay, so I wrote that before clicking the Politico article:

At the same time, some Republicans are reviving his name as a speaker candidate, even as it remains unclear whether he’d accept it. They argue no one else could get the 218 Republican votes needed to be speaker, they argue, as Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Majority Leader Steve Scalise enter next week’s race as frontrunners that still might not be able to get over the top. The “only workable outcome is to restore Kevin McCarthy as Speaker under party rules that respect and enforce the right of the majority party to elect him,” Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) said in a statement on Thursday. “This depends entirely on several of the dissidents to disenthrall themselves from their decision and to repair the damage before it is too late. I appeal to them to act while there is still time.” McCarthy is still expected to be active in GOP matters, whether he’s in the House or out. “I’ll do anything I can to help almost all of you. Don’t worry, I’ve raised a helluva lot of money in the last hour,” he told his members during the Tuesday closed-door conference meeting, when he made clear he would not seek the gavel again.

Update at 5:20 pm

UPDATE 5PM ET Friday:

Kevin McCarthy has denied the original Politico story and says he will be staying in Congress. McCarthy told news outlets Friday afternoon that he plans to run for re-election and will make announcements about his political future himself.

NEW: Judge Chutkan denies trumps motions for long delays but grants really short extensions. https://t.co/S0KorPKbmV — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) October 6, 2023

Here are Judge Chutkan’s rulings on Trump multiple motions for extentions of time:

1. Motion to get redacted copy of govt’s ex parte motion to provide defense with redacted version of some classified discovery: DENIED.

2. Motion for opp to raise procedural objections before she rules on that ex parte motion: GRANTED, but on short deadline. Trump must file by 10/11.

3. Motion to postpone next CIPA deadline–notice of classified docs defense wants to use. DENIED.

4. Motion to extend deadline to file pretrial motions to dismiss by 60-days. DENIED, but she’ll allow 14 day extension.

That first ruling described above may have been confusing. Govt typically files ex parte motion (defense doesn’t see it) to provide redacted discovery of certain sensitive classified docs to defense. Trump wants to see redacted copy of govt’s ex parte motion. Judge denied that.

Long story short on Chutkan’s rulings on motions for extension: She granted two short extensions and denied two big, unusual asks that would have caused major delays.

