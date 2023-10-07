Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Let there be snark.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

You cannot shame the shameless.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

I really should read my own blog.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

“Cheese and Kraken paired together for the appetizer trial.”

A consequence of cucumbers

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Late Late Night Open Thread: ‘The Case for Chill’

It’s zero-dark-thirty on the weekend, so I figured I might as well post this before another torrent of news breaks out. Politico no-names interview a Biden insider:

Plenty of Democrats are freaking out over President JOE BIDEN’s chances of winning reelection…

But should they just chill the F out? Yes, says PATRICK DILLON, a Democratic strategist whose wife, JEN O’MALLEY DILLON, is the president’s deputy chief of staff. In an interview, he presented the counter argument to the bed wetters. It’s been slightly edited for space.

Why are Dems constantly hand wringing?

I think it’s a constitutional imperative of being a member of the party. To be a Democrat is to be a worrier.

Does the Biden panic feel any more intense than past cycles?

Honestly, no. I don’t think so. Every time it’s like this. D.C. is full of people who are quite sure how they would run and win a presidential campaign.

So what do you tell the panickers?

There’s a serious facts-based thing, and then there’s a more tongue-and-cheek thing.

I worked on Obama’s reelection in 2012. I remember every single poll in 2011 that had Mitt Romney up [by] 1, 2, 3, 4. We knew then, and we should know now, how not really predictive or useful off-year polls of large samples of just adults or registered voters are.

But it’s like therapists say: Anxiety has a real evolutionary purpose to keep you on your toes and watch out for danger. But too much anxiety is a disorder. When it paralyzes you and you spend all your time ruminating and worrying, that’s not healthy.

What about the people worrying Dems aren’t taking Trump seriously?

Anybody who didn’t expect this to be a close, tough race has got their head in the clouds. That’s how presidential elections in the 21st century go. They are close. They are tough.

One of the most ridiculous things in the whole discourse right now is the idea that somehow Joe Biden and the people on the Joe Biden team — the people that have actually run against and beaten Donald Trump — don’t take him seriously enough. It just sort of defies belief to me.

Isn’t Biden’s age driving all the anxiety?

Democrats find something to worry about no matter what. And I think the threat of Donald Trump is a scary enough threat, a real enough threat, that they would find something to be scared about no matter what…

 
And, a contrasting plaint from a Repub talk show host:
