Yesterday featured ideal tailgating and homecoming game weather: warm, but not too warm, sunny but with artfully distributed clouds to prevent overheating. Also, the Gators prevailed against the mighty Commodores of Vanderbilt, so that was good:

Lots of young dudes in the stands wore dress shirts, coats and ties paired with what we used to call Daisy Duke shorts back in the day, i.e., cut-off denim shorts that show a lot of leg. I assume it was a frat thing, but who knows?

Even with those beefy visuals, the highlight of the experience for me was ~90K people singing hometown boy Tom Petty’s “Won’t Back Down,” which means I am old. But mission accomplished for the trip — our niece definitely got an intriguing glimpse of festive college life.

I’m reading the news this morning to figure out what the hell is going on in the Middle East. The only solid conclusion I’ve reached is I wouldn’t have Joe Biden’s job for anything in the world. Good luck, everybody!

Open thread!