Won’t Back Down (Open Thread)

Yesterday featured ideal tailgating and homecoming game weather: warm, but not too warm, sunny but with artfully distributed clouds to prevent overheating. Also, the Gators prevailed against the mighty Commodores of Vanderbilt, so that was good:

Florida Field during a football game

Lots of young dudes in the stands wore dress shirts, coats and ties paired with what we used to call Daisy Duke shorts back in the day, i.e., cut-off denim shorts that show a lot of leg. I assume it was a frat thing, but who knows?

Even with those beefy visuals, the highlight of the experience for me was ~90K people singing hometown boy Tom Petty’s “Won’t Back Down,” which means I am old. But mission accomplished for the trip — our niece definitely got an intriguing glimpse of festive college life.

I’m reading the news this morning to figure out what the hell is going on in the Middle East. The only solid conclusion I’ve reached is I wouldn’t have Joe Biden’s job for anything in the world. Good luck, everybody!

Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      bbleh

      … figure out what the hell is going on in the Middle East.

      I believe there are entire organizations of people trying to do that with no more success.

      Only thing I know is, in addition to all the other carnage and suffering, Palestinian civilians will be stomped on hardest of all, again, and the rest of the world either won’t care or will actively applaud. Again.

    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I was just thinking along the same lines. Was this a smack down of her whining about not getting the attention she thinks she deserves? Or is it in support of her? Probably some of both.

    4. 4.

      J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian)

      I understand Miami managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory yesterday.  I guess their coach picked a bad day to stop smoking, drinking, sniffing glue, etc.

    7. 7.

      Geminid

      The news from the Middle East is shocking, probably too shocking to repeat on a quiet Sunday morning. I’ll just say that Middle East Eye is a fairly responsible and objective source for news from the region. Israeli news sites Jerusalem Post and Times of Israel have wall-to-wall coverage of these events, but Haaretz is better at this.

    9. 9.

      zhena gogolia

      It’s okay, the NYT Opinion section this morning is devoted to whether or not Joe Biden should run for re-election.

    13. 13.

      lowtechcyclist

      @bbleh:

      Only thing I know is, in addition to all the other carnage and suffering, Palestinian civilians will be stomped on hardest of all, again, and the rest of the world either won’t care or will actively applaud. Again.

      Sadly, yes.

      Specifically, there’s this:

      Israel PM Netanyahu: We will turn all the places where Hamas is organized, hiding – into islands of ruins. Residents of Gaza, get out of there now because we will act everywhere and with all our strength

      Because everyone in Gaza knows where those places are, right?  And it’s not like they can just leave Gaza.

      I want to agree with the people who say terrorism is wrong in all situations.  But I’ve yet to see anyone explain what the Palestinians should be doing instead.  The international community pays sparse attention to their plight, and they have little if any recourse through the Israeli judicial system.  What’s left?

    15. 15.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: ​
      I guess emergency backup speaker Patrick McHenry either wasn’t available or was beneath the briefers’ notice. ETA: But I agree that Jeffries is the closest they’ve got to a Responsible Adult In Charge right now, so he was the right person to be briefed.

    16. 16.

      Ms. Deranged in AZ

      This Hamas attack seems so out of left field.  Maybe they’re thinking US, Israel’s most important ally, is distracted by the upcoming election and weakened by the ongoing support of Ukraine so it was a good time to strike?  I’m also wondering how much involvement Putin might have had in their decision to strike now. He’s been getting cozier with the Arab world for quite some time.

    20. 20.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @lowtechcyclist:

      And it’s not like they can just leave Gaza.

      That’s a big part of the problem, as far as I can tell. The rightwing Isreali government has been holding them in a pen for years, decades.

    22. 22.

      Spanky

      I’m reading the news this morning to figure out what the hell is going on in the Middle East.

      An evergreen statement if I’ve ever seen one.

    23. 23.

      piratedan

      @lowtechcyclist: there is no head of the majority party at the moment as the pro tempore is assigned to get a new speaker elected and nothing more (‘natch the GOP may well interpret it differently), so while the GOP has self-decapitated… the WH is talking to the only Congressional group with their shit together.

    24. 24.

      Betty Cracker

      @Ms. Deranged in AZ: From what I can piece together, Israel’s internal conflicts played a huge role. Lots of Israelis are rightly protesting Netanyahu’s judicial power grab, and he’s spread IDF forces so thin with the “settlement” land grabs that the border was vulnerable.

    25. 25.

      Almost Retired

      FWIW, I now wear a dress shirt, coat and tie with Daisy Duke shorts for all of my Zoom court appearances.  The judge probably does too.

    28. 28.

      sab

      @Chief Oshkosh: Decades. An Israeli from Ashkelon I knew in the mid 1990s used to talk mournfully about Gazans living on UN food drops. I believe that was during Bibi’s first government, when a lot of Israelis joked that Bibi’s cabinet meetings were held in English for the convenience of the American Republican operatives he worked with.

    30. 30.

      lowtechcyclist

      @NotMax: ​
       

      From what I’ve read, Egypt has closed the Gaza border.

      My understanding, which may be years out of date, is that it’s not all that open under the best of circumstances.

    32. 32.

      OzarkHillbilly

      A high school senior in Louisiana was stripped of her student government president title and scholarship opportunities after a video circulating on social media showed the 17-year-old girl dancing with friends at a party last week.

      Kaylee Timonet, a senior at Walker high school, was seen dancing at a private homecoming afterparty on 30 September, behind a friend who was twerking. Earlier this week, the school principal said he would revoke her leadership role and assistance in scholarship applications.

      “They basically told me that I should be ashamed of myself,” Timonet told a local news outlet. “That I wasn’t basically following God’s ideals, which made me cry even more.”

      This is a public school. I hope they take him for every penny. If he has any dreams I hope they take them too. I’m too pissed to say anything more.

    35. 35.

      Geminid

      @Betty Cracker: Former Knesset Member Einat Wilf commented on this:

         Abandon those who live in the State of Israel and its sovereign territory, those who are entitled to the protection of the state and its army for those who jump on hills outside the borders of the state. The lack of a clear border in the West Bank and the collection of delusional messiahs who are only trying to stretch the borders of the state are a disaster for Israel. We will have to establish a clear border and protect those within it.

      @EinatWilf  Oct. 6 2023

      As a young woman, Ms. Wilf served on Prime Minister Rabin’s team that negotiated the Oslo Accords.

    37. 37.

      WaterGirl

      Call me crazy, but once i got over the shock of the middle east news yesterday, I couldn’t help but see the parallels to the current situation in the House. There was shock in some many circles at the recent actions by Dems in not supporting their abuser in the speaker vote.

      With all the horrible abuse of Palestinians by Israel, how is it a surprise that this happened?  When you have no political power, all that’s left is violence.

      How can people see what happened in Israel and not think of what is happening every fucking day in Ukraine?  Genocide.

      So we’re going to give a zillion dollars worth of aid to Israel because of one horrible horrible day in Israel – when there are horrors similar or worse happening every day in Ukraine – and yet not continue to support Ukraine?

      I really hope the Administration and the Senate makes it clear that there is no funding for increased support for Israel unless the Ukraine funding goes through at the same time.

    38. 38.

      bbleh

      @SiubhanDuinne: @piratedan: I believe he did not.  The “Group of Eight,” which includes Jeffries, is for now a group of seven

      @Ms. Deranged in AZ: @Betty Cracker: the best explanation I’ve seen for “why now” is that the Palestinians see Saudi / Arab support fading slowly with no end in sight, so they figured “if not now then when” and took advantage of the large majority of the IDF being deployed in the West Bank.  I’ve also seen it described as an organization-wide “suicide attack” by Hamas, which is consistent with that explanation.  Unfortunately it’s not just the militant wing of Hamas who’s gonna bear the inevitable terrible cost from the retaliation.

    40. 40.

      lowtechcyclist

      @OzarkHillbilly: ​
       

      Indeed. Sue the bastard to force him to pay for every last dime of her college education, just for starters, since he’s blocking the school from helping her get scholarships.

      And I’d like to have a word or two with that principal about his so-called ‘faith’ since he apparently belongs to the First Church of Being a Vindictive Asshole in the Name of Christ.

      A real-life remake of Footloose was certainly not on my bingo card for 2023.

    41. 41.

      trucmat

      @lowtechcyclist:

      Got the daily short insult out of the way I see. I rarely get through a thread here before a short joke pops up. I decided I like Balloon-Juice enough to stick around but am going to just pie filter everyone who sneers at short men. Eventually that policy should weed out the jokers and allow me to read without getting pissed off. I’m damaged that way you see and finally realized shunning the offenders is easier than having to either speak up every time or swallow my bile.

    42. 42.

      lowtechcyclist

      @trucmat:

      Got the daily short insult out of the way I see. I rarely get through a thread here before a short joke pops up. I decided I like Balloon-Juice enough to stick around but am going to just pie filter everyone who sneers at short men.

      Excuse me, but WTF?!?

    43. 43.

      Geminid

      @trucmat: I am glad you are sticking around, and I value your comments in general and particularly on this subject.

      Ed. You may have misinterpreted something in the comment though. I often do that too.

    48. 48.

      hueyplong

      Lara Trump should attend the next 90k+ Gator home game.  That way, when they have their Petty sing-along at the end of the 3rd quarter, she can honestly say she had a better voice than over 10,000 people and Judge Box-of-whine can complain bitterly on FoxNews about how Lara is being cancelled by not receiving multi-million dollar offers.

    49. 49.

      mrmoshpotato

      @lowtechcyclist:

      I guess emergency backup speaker Patrick McHenry either wasn’t available or was beneath the briefers’ notice. 

      I read he’s out for the rest of the season with a sprained ass.

    51. 51.

      p.a.

      Everyone here is recommitting to their support of Israel.  I wish a few would structure their statements to support for Israeli democracy.

    53. 53.

      mrmoshpotato

      @RandomMonster:

      Another solid conclusion: I wouldn’t want Trump as president at this time (or ever). 

      That horrible thought didn’t even enter my mind, but yes.  Agreed.

    54. 54.

      WaterGirl

      @HinTN@bbleh:

      I saw “beneath my notice” and thought that couldn’t possibly be it.

      @trucmat:

      In a Tony-Jay like humorous paragraph where it’s paired with 7 other plays on words related to height?  Sure, then that could be – would be – a dig about height.

      But outside of that context, it’s a common phrase that has nothing to do with height.

      Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar.

      My two cents.

