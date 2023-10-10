Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – ema – Après Friday, Le Déluge

ema

As you might have heard, it rained in NYC recently. I had the day off, so I decide to go film in Times Square and Central Park, you know, as one does during a flood.

On 5th Ave., at Rockefeller Center, and in Times Square there wasn’t anything interesting. Just some rain and some puddles. Central Park, on the other hand, was harder to navigate because the downpour had caused both the Pond and the Lake to overflow their banks. Interestingly, the ducks, geese and, even sea lion Sally, had taken over the “people areas.” There were a few locals and tourists walking in the park, but the animals were clearly out and about. How did they know about the flooding?

Bottom line, should all the people in the city disappear overnight, I think the wildlife will be just fine.

On The Road - ema - Après Friday, Le Déluge 9
5th Avenue, New York Public Library (Fortitude)
On The Road - ema - Après Friday, Le Déluge 8
Rockefeller Center
On The Road - ema - Après Friday, Le Déluge 7
Times Square
On The Road - ema - Après Friday, Le Déluge 6
Central Park, the Pond and ducks
On The Road - ema - Après Friday, Le Déluge 5
Central Park, the Pond and geese
On The Road - ema - Après Friday, Le Déluge 4
Central Park, the Pond
On The Road - ema - Après Friday, Le Déluge 3
Central Park, the Pond from Gapstow Bridge
On The Road - ema - Après Friday, Le Déluge 2
Bethesda Fountain
On The Road - ema - Après Friday, Le Déluge 1
The Lake and Bethesda Fountain
On The Road - ema - Après Friday, Le Déluge
Bow Bridge

