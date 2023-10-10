On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

ema

As you might have heard, it rained in NYC recently. I had the day off, so I decide to go film in Times Square and Central Park, you know, as one does during a flood.

On 5th Ave., at Rockefeller Center, and in Times Square there wasn’t anything interesting. Just some rain and some puddles. Central Park, on the other hand, was harder to navigate because the downpour had caused both the Pond and the Lake to overflow their banks. Interestingly, the ducks, geese and, even sea lion Sally, had taken over the “people areas.” There were a few locals and tourists walking in the park, but the animals were clearly out and about. How did they know about the flooding?

Bottom line, should all the people in the city disappear overnight, I think the wildlife will be just fine.