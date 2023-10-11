Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Gaetz of Hell & More

Now that the House GOP has nominated Steve “David Duke without the baggage” Scalise for Speaker instead of Jim “Serial molester in the OSU athletic department? What serial molester?” Jordan, the question is can Scalise whip a sufficient number of votes on the floor? Maybe.

Scalise seems to have opposable thumbs, an edge over Jordan and the Gaetz Eight, but the conference adjourned without voting today, which isn’t a great sign. In any case, a party that worships the Defendant and contemplates elevating any of the proposed grotesqueries to Speaker left the hell-mouth in the rearview mirror long ago and is speeding toward the hell-anus.

Happy floor voting, assholes! Take all the time you need. It’s not like the world is burning or anything…

***

Speaking of assholes, Israeli PM Netanyahu has formed a unity government with Benny Gantz, leader of the opposition party. I know nothing about Israeli politics (except that Netanyahu is an asshole), but my understanding is this is a good thing because it sidelines Netanyahu’s extremists allies, at least for now.

From Adam’s war updates and independent reading, I get the impression there’s a deep and abiding anger growing in Israel toward Netanyahu because they blame him for being asleep at the switch when Hamas attacked. I have no idea how widely shared that view is, but Jerusalem resident Yossi Klein Halevi, writing for The Atlantic, says two reckonings are coming: the first with Hamas, then with Netanyahu:

If anything, the rage many Israelis feel today toward Netanyahu is far greater (than that toward Golda Meir, who resigned six months after the Yom Kippur War). By tearing apart the country in his attempt to weaken the courts, he knowingly undermined Israeli deterrence. He was repeatedly warned by the IDF of the likely consequences of his judicial revolution, in terms of both the IDF’s readiness for war and the willingness of Israel’s enemies to test its weakness. Netanyahu ignored the warnings, even refusing at one point to meet with the IDF chief, Herzi Halevi…

Netanyahu will stay true to form and try to deflect the blame onto others, beginning with the army but also including the anti-government demonstrators who thwarted his antidemocratic revolution. This time, though, his evasive tactics won’t work. Netanyahu has presided over the most devastating day in Israeli history, the inevitable culmination of the disaster he has inflicted over the past year on his own people.

We’ll see. Like a living trilobite, Netanyahu has proved impervious to previous forces that seemed to all but guarantee the end of his disastrous political career. But first things first, according to Halevi.

***

And finally, to end on a positive note, my favored bruin, the magnificent Grazer, was crowned Fat Bear Week champion!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by explore.org (@exploreorg)

Congrats, Grazer! It was your brilliant blond ears that put you over the top, girl!

Open thread.

  Baud
  Betty Cracker
  cain
  CaseyL
  dmsilev
  Dorothy A. Winsor
  Frankensteinbeck
  jackmac
  lowtechcyclist
  MisterDancer
  NutmegAgain
  p.a.
  RaflW
  smith
  Tom Levenson
  trollhattan

    2. 2.

      CaseyL

      Congratulations, Grazer!  Yes,  her blond ears get a lot of attention from Fat Bear Week fans :)

      Re your comments on Netanyahu’s staying power:  I take exception to likening him to a trilobite.  I adore trilobites, and deeply wish they were still around today.

      Netanyahu, OTOH, I wouldn’t piss on if he were on fire… unless I had just consumed a vast amount of high-proof alcohol.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      A friend had her whole family in a betting pool on the fat bears. I am in awe at the size of these critters. Did you know the moms give birth and then sleep for 3 months? Not a bad system.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      trollhattan

      I already dread this asshat sitting behind Biden for the next SOTU. But since the half-life of a Republican speaker seems to be diminishing, perhaps there will be two or three more by then?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      smith

      Hmmm…so Scalise voted against both the MLK holiday and Louisiana's apology for slavery. Somebody ought to let David Due know that Scalise is still carrying his baggage.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      NutmegAgain

      Love that bear! (In truth I love them all). But special lard-o points for her way of settling her belly carefully down ahead of the rest of her. Gorgeous

       

      Extra thought- Maybe Grazer will take the gig of House Chair. She knows how to accomplish goals, and she could whack the asshole-8 into tomorrow.  OMG, I echoed Baud’s suggestion. It’s a plurality~

      Reply
    14. 14.

      p.a.

      Riffing on my comment from a few days ago, I think Israeli voters are smarter than America’s from the GWBush “he kept us safe”😡🤢 era.

      I’m no expert on Israeli politics, but I guess it will be a question, when the time comes, of which vote wins: dump Bibi as the main one responsible, or reelect Bibi as the best means of inflicting long term revenge.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      dmsilev

      Happy floor voting, assholes! Take all the time you need. It’s not like the world is burning or anything…

      I think they were going to have the knife fight behind closed doors, and only do an actual House floor vote once there’s unanimity and once Matt Gaetz is wrapped in duct tape and stuffed into an actual ventilation duct.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      lowtechcyclist

      @trollhattan: ​
       

      I already dread this asshat sitting behind Biden for the next SOTU. But since the half-life of a Republican speaker seems to be diminishing, perhaps there will be two or three more by then?

Rome had the Year of Four Emperors. Who knows how many Speakers we'll have?

      Rome had the Year of Four Emperors. Who knows how many Speakers we’ll have?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      jackmac

      Speaking at a town hall in St.Charles, Ill. last week, Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi said a constituent told him the January battle for House Speaker offered "the best season of C-SPAN" ever.  Looking forward to seeing if this week's sequel lives up to the original!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Baud

      @p.a.:

      I’m not sure “smarter” is correct.  Israelis have obviously kept Bibi in power for a long time. But the context is different than it was during 9/11, and that might lead to a different reaction.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      RaflW

      Dan Drezner (Tufts prof of international studies & active commenter on global affairs) also wrote about the huge gap in Israeli intelligence that must have gone on to let Hammas stage such an attack.

      This was a colossal Israeli intelligence failure. This should be the one fact that generates across-the-board consensus. Given the scale of the Hamas attack — which involved hundreds of missile strikes, tunneling underneath the Gaza barriers, and penetrating southern Israeli kibbutzim along the border, attacks on land, air, and sea — there should have been observable intelligence that something big was on the horizon.

      The Guardian’s Peter Beaumont correctly notes the attack, “will be remembered as an intelligence failure for the ages…. if it is surprising it is because Israel’s surveillance of Palestinian society is both highly sophisticated and highly invasive, with monitoring of Hamas’s activity in particular one of the most important tasks for the security establishment.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      lowtechcyclist

      @dmsilev: ​
       

      Technically, there is no species requirement in the Constitution for determining eligibility…

      Since I've already mentioned imperial Rome, didn't Caligula try to appoint his horse as consul?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.