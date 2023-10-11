Now that the House GOP has nominated Steve “David Duke without the baggage” Scalise for Speaker instead of Jim “Serial molester in the OSU athletic department? What serial molester?” Jordan, the question is can Scalise whip a sufficient number of votes on the floor? Maybe.

Scalise seems to have opposable thumbs, an edge over Jordan and the Gaetz Eight, but the conference adjourned without voting today, which isn’t a great sign. In any case, a party that worships the Defendant and contemplates elevating any of the proposed grotesqueries to Speaker left the hell-mouth in the rearview mirror long ago and is speeding toward the hell-anus.

Happy floor voting, assholes! Take all the time you need. It’s not like the world is burning or anything…

***

Speaking of assholes, Israeli PM Netanyahu has formed a unity government with Benny Gantz, leader of the opposition party. I know nothing about Israeli politics (except that Netanyahu is an asshole), but my understanding is this is a good thing because it sidelines Netanyahu’s extremists allies, at least for now.

From Adam’s war updates and independent reading, I get the impression there’s a deep and abiding anger growing in Israel toward Netanyahu because they blame him for being asleep at the switch when Hamas attacked. I have no idea how widely shared that view is, but Jerusalem resident Yossi Klein Halevi, writing for The Atlantic, says two reckonings are coming: the first with Hamas, then with Netanyahu:

If anything, the rage many Israelis feel today toward Netanyahu is far greater (than that toward Golda Meir, who resigned six months after the Yom Kippur War). By tearing apart the country in his attempt to weaken the courts, he knowingly undermined Israeli deterrence. He was repeatedly warned by the IDF of the likely consequences of his judicial revolution, in terms of both the IDF’s readiness for war and the willingness of Israel’s enemies to test its weakness. Netanyahu ignored the warnings, even refusing at one point to meet with the IDF chief, Herzi Halevi… Netanyahu will stay true to form and try to deflect the blame onto others, beginning with the army but also including the anti-government demonstrators who thwarted his antidemocratic revolution. This time, though, his evasive tactics won’t work. Netanyahu has presided over the most devastating day in Israeli history, the inevitable culmination of the disaster he has inflicted over the past year on his own people.

We’ll see. Like a living trilobite, Netanyahu has proved impervious to previous forces that seemed to all but guarantee the end of his disastrous political career. But first things first, according to Halevi.

***

And finally, to end on a positive note, my favored bruin, the magnificent Grazer, was crowned Fat Bear Week champion!

Congrats, Grazer! It was your brilliant blond ears that put you over the top, girl!

