In August of 2023 I was with a group of 16 people from my church on a trip to Iceland. The purpose of the trip was to hike the Laugavegur Trail, a 55 km (34 mile) hike through the southern Icelandic highlands. The hike took six days, but we spent a few days in Reykjavík, Iceland’s capital city and home to around 1/3 of Iceland’s population of ~350,000. It is a quirky city, but very walkable and filled with good (albeit expensive) restaurants, bars, museums, hotels, and lovely neighborhoods. I’ve split this OTR into three parts – one showing the quirkier side of Reykjavík, the other two from the trail.
One thing you don’t see in Reykjavík, unlike any American city of any size, are homeless people. Iceland, like the other Scandinavian countries, has a robust social safety net. You also see very few cops. Crime there is very low. Everyone speaks fluent English, which is good since Icelandic is … challenging.
It took me a while to get used to very long daylight – sunset was around 10:30pm, sunrise around 3:30am. The weather was very mild – upper 40s at night, upper 50s during the day. It was very sunny when we were there – we just had one day of rain.
Along parts of Reykjavík harbor, people have constructed sculptures out of the volcanic rock lining the shore. This was taken near the Harpa concert hall.
The Sun Voyager sculpture on the harbor. It was sculpted by Icelandic artist Jón Gunnar Árnason and installed in 1990. The artist intended it to convey the promise of undiscovered territory, a dream of hope, progress and freedom
Reykjavík has some unusual public art.
More unusual public art.
Most Reykjavík buildings tend toward Scandinavian minimalism. Not this one.
Reykjavík is very gay-friendly.
The Hallgrímskirkja, the largest church in Iceland, completed in 1986. It is the tallest structure in Reykjavík. The views from atop the tower are absolutely spectacular, although I have no images from this trip.
The national church of Iceland is the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Iceland. However, Iceland is largely secular, church attendance is very low, and most church goers are fairly elderly. The sculpture in front of the church is of Leif Erikson, donated by the United States of America in 1930 to commemorate the 1,000 anniversary (!) of the convening of the Althing, the parliament of Iceland.
The interior of the Hallgrímskirkja. Very Scandinavian in design. Despite the name, Evangelical Lutheran Church, it’s theology is quite progressive.
