Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

I was promised a recession.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

We’re not going back!

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

And so it is for the politically and morally bankrupt Kevin McCarthy.

T R E 4 5 O N

The revolution will be supervised.

“Cheese and Kraken paired together for the appetizer trial.”

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – twbrandt – Iceland – Reykjavík

On The Road – twbrandt – Iceland – Reykjavík

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

twbrandt

In August of 2023 I was with a group of 16 people from my church on a trip to Iceland. The purpose of the trip was to hike the Laugavegur Trail, a 55 km (34 mile) hike through the southern Icelandic highlands. The hike took six days, but we spent a few days in Reykjavík, Iceland’s capital city and home to around 1/3 of Iceland’s population of ~350,000. It is a quirky city, but very walkable and filled with good (albeit expensive) restaurants, bars, museums, hotels, and lovely neighborhoods. I’ve split this OTR into three parts – one showing the quirkier side of Reykjavík, the other two from the trail.

One thing you don’t see in Reykjavík, unlike any American city of any size, are homeless people. Iceland, like the other Scandinavian countries, has a robust social safety net. You also see very few cops. Crime there is very low. Everyone speaks fluent English, which is good since Icelandic is … challenging.

It took me a while to get used to very long daylight – sunset was around 10:30pm, sunrise around 3:30am. The weather was very mild – upper 40s at night, upper 50s during the day. It was very sunny when we were there – we just had one day of rain.

On The Road - twbrandt - Iceland - Reykjavík 7
Reykjavík harborAugust 1, 2023

Along parts of Reykjavík harbor, people have constructed sculptures out of the volcanic rock lining the shore. This was taken near the Harpa concert hall.

On The Road - twbrandt - Iceland - Reykjavík 6
Reykjavík harborAugust 1, 2023

The Sun Voyager sculpture on the harbor. It was sculpted by Icelandic artist Jón Gunnar Árnason and installed in 1990. The artist intended it to convey the promise of undiscovered territory, a dream of hope, progress and freedom

On The Road - twbrandt - Iceland - Reykjavík 5
ReykjavíkAugust 2, 2023

Reykjavík has some unusual public art.

On The Road - twbrandt - Iceland - Reykjavík 4
ReykjavíkAugust 2, 2023

More unusual public art.

On The Road - twbrandt - Iceland - Reykjavík 3
ReykjavíkAugust 2, 2023

Most Reykjavík buildings tend toward Scandinavian minimalism. Not this one.

On The Road - twbrandt - Iceland - Reykjavík 2
ReykjavíkAugust 2, 2023

Reykjavík is very gay-friendly.

On The Road - twbrandt - Iceland - Reykjavík 1
ReykjavíkAugust 2, 2023

The Hallgrímskirkja, the largest church in Iceland, completed in 1986. It is the tallest structure in Reykjavík. The views from atop the tower are absolutely spectacular, although I have no images from this trip.

The national church of Iceland is the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Iceland. However, Iceland is largely secular, church attendance is very low, and most church goers are fairly elderly. The sculpture in front of the church is of Leif Erikson, donated by the United States of America in 1930 to commemorate the 1,000 anniversary (!) of the convening of the Althing, the parliament of Iceland.

On The Road - twbrandt - Iceland - Reykjavík
Hallgrímskirkja, ReykjavíkAugust 9, 2023

The interior of the Hallgrímskirkja. Very Scandinavian in design. Despite the name, Evangelical Lutheran Church, it’s theology is quite progressive.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.