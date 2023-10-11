On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

twbrandt

In August of 2023 I was with a group of 16 people from my church on a trip to Iceland. The purpose of the trip was to hike the Laugavegur Trail, a 55 km (34 mile) hike through the southern Icelandic highlands. The hike took six days, but we spent a few days in Reykjavík, Iceland’s capital city and home to around 1/3 of Iceland’s population of ~350,000. It is a quirky city, but very walkable and filled with good (albeit expensive) restaurants, bars, museums, hotels, and lovely neighborhoods. I’ve split this OTR into three parts – one showing the quirkier side of Reykjavík, the other two from the trail.

One thing you don’t see in Reykjavík, unlike any American city of any size, are homeless people. Iceland, like the other Scandinavian countries, has a robust social safety net. You also see very few cops. Crime there is very low. Everyone speaks fluent English, which is good since Icelandic is … challenging.

It took me a while to get used to very long daylight – sunset was around 10:30pm, sunrise around 3:30am. The weather was very mild – upper 40s at night, upper 50s during the day. It was very sunny when we were there – we just had one day of rain.