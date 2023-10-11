NOW: Biden, at a roundtable with Jewish community leaders, speaking on the “evil” and “pure cruelty” carried out by Hamas terrorists in Israel this past weekend “The deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust…” pic.twitter.com/i9bpk6zzOW — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) October 11, 2023

Biden says he took each of his kids to visit the Dachau concentration camp when they turned 14. "I wanted them to see!" he says, slamming his hand down and shouting. "That you could not not know what was going on." pic.twitter.com/w0hue2Vkky — Amy Spiro (@AmySpiro) October 11, 2023

here is a picture of Biden at Dachau as VP pic.twitter.com/Q4NNNq2Idy — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 11, 2023

Our failed major media…

"If I told you I would not be able to get them home" President Biden says he is engaged on Americans held hostage and will not discuss steps publicly. — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) October 11, 2023





Reminder that we don't have a formal ambassador to Israel thanks to the Heir to the Ron Paul Newsletter fortune. https://t.co/oVKsHl5Tlv — zeddy (@Zeddary) October 11, 2023

Democrats: Israel has been attacked by terrorists. What can we do to help? Republicans: Israel has been attacked by terrorists. How can we blame it on Biden and make political capital from it? BOTH SIDES ARE NOT THE SAME https://t.co/jFIUzTXhYO — dr. emigre80 (@emigre80) October 10, 2023