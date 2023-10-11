Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

We still have time to mess this up!

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

“woke” is the new caravan.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

We’re not going back!

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

The new temporary speaker of the house is a spiteful little shit.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Consistently wrong since 2002

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Never A Good Sign When ‘Dachau’ Is Trending…

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Never A Good Sign When ‘Dachau’ Is Trending…

by | 56 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Our failed major media…


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • bjacques
  • ColoradoGuy
  • dc
  • Dopey-o
  • dr. bloor
  • eclare
  • eldorado
  • Eunicecycle
  • Feathers
  • Geminid
  • HumboldtBlue
  • JPL
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MattF
  • MisterDancer
  • Nukular Biskits
  • Old School
  • persistentilluion
  • Redshift
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Suzanne
  • trollhattan
  • Villago Delenda Est

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    56Comments

    6. 6.

      Another Scott

      @eclare: Biden.  It may look weird from being off-angle on a digital screen.

      I think that’s from the part of his speech when he tells other adversaries not to think about trying to take advantage of the situation (I suspect it was a warning to Hezbollah).

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dc

      “If I told you, I would not be able to get them home.”

      These journalists are supposed to be professionals, the comma in the above quote does important work. Without the comma, the sentence communicates something very different.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Suzanne

      All day, as I have been ruminating on this heartbreaking turn of events, and dreading the suffering that is going to come…. I have also remembered that Jared was supposed to fix it. Ralph Lauren of Arabia was supposed to make a deal.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Nukular Biskits

      Anyone else seeing this modern-day McCarthyism from their Republican congresscritters?

      https://twitter.com/SenatorWicker/status/1712212326898696294

      For those not inclined to give Twitter (sorry, I’m not going to call it that absurd new name):

      We STILL have not heard from DOD about Pentagon official Arianne Tabatabai’s apparent links to Iran. It is outrageous that this administration is not taking Iranian influence seriously, even as Iran orchestrates a war on our ally, Israel.

      – US Senator Roger Wicker, R-MS

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Betty Cracker

      Just read this on CNN:

      The United States has collected specific intelligence that suggests senior Iranian government officials were caught by surprise by Saturday’s attack, according to multiple sources familiar with the intelligence.

      That’s good — one less thing.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Baud:

      Indeed.

      Not that I expect my phone calls (and social media post replies) to have any effect, but both my senators hear from me every few days about their refusal to call out their fellow GOP nihilist Tommy Tuberville.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Baud

      The US had immense international goodwill after 9/11 and Bush squandered that.  The big question for me is whether Bibi will do the same, especially if he’s on the ropes for this failure.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      MisterDancer

      That Israelis are feeling and expressing that Biden is on their side is the slimmest slice of sunshine in this absolute shitshow of a horrorscape.

      As much as I think Biden is a friend to Israeli, I think he also doesn’t want to see the Palestinian people trapped and hopeless as they have been for decades. Now, there’s a lot to unpack with that, yet of our realistic options of people impacting the situation? By far, Biden is the best. We’ll see what comes in the future, of course.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Baud:

      Based on all I’ve read (and this was discussed in the previous thread), I think that Netanyahu royally screwed the pooch and the Israeli public won’t be in a forgiving mood after military operations are complete.

      The ONLY reason the man is in office, arguably, (besides the fractious nature of Israeli electorate forcing coalition governments) is his need to stay out of prison.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Nukular Biskits

      @MisterDancer:

      Biden’s acknowledgement of the plight of innocent Palestinians is a refreshing change, IMHO.

      Previous presidents generally avoided even acknowledging their existence or implied/outright asserted Palestinian civilians were terrorists, one and all.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      ColoradoGuy

      So Iran (and the Russians) had nothing to do with it? Hmm, interesting, does that mean that Hamas has grown state-level terrorism capabilities, all on its own?

      If so, Hamas has earned itself ISIS-level terrorism status, which puts its financial and technical backers in an awkward position.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Villago Delenda Est

      That fuckin’ Nazi Elno has been at it. The link to the picture of Biden at Dachau is gone. Just for the record, I made a point of visiting Dachau when I was stationed in Germany. It’s a depressing place even on a sunny day.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      JPL

      @Baud: Since the Saudi’s are attempting to stop the escalation, I feel like we’re in an episode of Chuck when Casey says we’re screwed.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Suzanne:

      All day, as I have been ruminating on this heartbreaking turn of events, and dreading the suffering that is going to come…. I have also remembered that Jared was supposed to fix it. Ralph Lauren of Arabia was supposed to make a deal.

      Oh, he made a deal, alright. I don’t know what sort of fees he’s picking up for the management of that $2B Saudi investment money, but I’m sure they’re not down in index-fund territory.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Suzanne

      @Villago Delenda Est: So I went to Dachau in 2009. The unexpectedly weird thing about it is how there are houses built, like, right up the the edge of it. Imagine walking eight steps into your backyard, looking over your (not more than 5′ high) fence, and seeing where prisoners were executed.

      From what the tour guide said, in the late 1930s, Dachau was mostly industrial (it was a medieval town) and people weren’t living nearby.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Dopey-o

      A college friend’s father was part of a team that liberated one of the camps. Been 50 years, so I forgot which camp.

      He told me that you could tell what had happened from 5 miles away. The local populace pretended they didn’t know.

      Rhonda’s father was Jewish, he took it very personally.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      MattF

      Rs simply cannot bring themselves to say anything positive about Biden. Not that they merely won’t… but they cannot. It would break something in their psyches.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Betty Cracker

      @MisterDancer: Agree 100%. Having a POTUS who’s capable of empathy and humanity is a treasure at a time like this.

      @Dopey-o: My paternal grandfather’s company liberated a camp in the waning days of WW2, or at least presided over the unwinding of it as the Germans fled the allied advance. He was a mild-mannered, gentle soul, but one thing he was fierce about was making sure his children and grandchildren knew what he saw there.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Eunicecycle

      @Dopey-o: my father was at the liberation of Dachau also. He also said you could smell the stench from far away. He didn’t talk about it much; I didn’t know about his involvement until I was an adult

      ETA: and he would get very angry at Holocaust denialism.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Feathers

      I’ve been seeing people on social media saying the beheadings hadn’t been confirmed. I wonder if this will suffice.

      Good on Joe for bringing up that the Palestinians have legitimate grievances, but Hamas is completely and utterly wrong to commit these atrocities. Israel and the U.S. have a similar problem. Self identifying as religious countries, they have treated the ultra-religious as having higher moral worth, even when those communities have values that don’t match those of the nation as a whole.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Redshift

      Our failed major media…

      I have to disagree. Biden’s answer is good, but it is part of their job to ask if he can tell them anything about the efforts, not just to sit back and wait for whatever gets doled out.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Geminid

      @JPL: There were IDF soldiers flghting from the first minutes on. But they were outnumbered, because the government thought it could get away with defending the area with a thin force. It had stripped southern Israel to provide security for the settlers in the West Bank and their holiday celebrations.

      To repeat what former Knesset member Einat Wilf said on the day of the attack;

         Abandon those who live within the borders of the State of Israel and its sovereign territory, those who are entitled to the protection of state and its army, for those who jump on hills outside the borders of the state. The lack of a clear border in the West Bank and the collection of delusional messiahs who are only trying to stretch the borders are a disaster for Israel.

      @EinatWilf   [translated from Hebrew]

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.