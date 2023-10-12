Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Scalise Out

Scalise Out

by | 91 Comments

This post is in: , ,

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    91Comments

    2.

      ArchTeryx

      @Kent: Which would be the most humiliating possible defeat for the Krazy Klown Kaucus. Good. ANYTHING that marginalizes them and shoves them to the side would be a good thing, even putting McQarthy back as Speaker.

    5.

      Alison Rose

      You know how if a baseball player isn't cutting it on a major league team, they might send him back down to Triple A? I feel like that's what we need to do with every Republican in the House. What a bunch of incompetent idiots.

    7.

      Geminid

      @CaseyL: Jordan can’t get 217 votes out of that caucus. I’d be very surprised if he could get 150 votes

      Ed. But like I said downstairs, if House Republicans can’t fill that post with one of their own, it will be filled another way. The Speakership won’t stay empty but for so long.

    12.

      grumbles

      I think we should start a list of concessions Democrats should demand for providing adult supervision. Start with

      • Dress code requires Marge, Bobo, Filthy McForehead and Gym to wear clown noses when on the floor
      • Pelosi gets her office back
      • van Orden required attend the basement 12-step meetings, rage counseling
      • All Republicans required to submit essay on civic duty to be graded by Liz Warren

      What else?

    16.

      Kathleen

      @grumbles: I expect the Bobbing Heads of Pundlandia to demand Hakeem Jeffries give his office to the Republican SOH candidate as a token of bipartisan good faith.

    19.

      cain

      The GOP has a big problem as no one in the Democratic caucus can trust them and they have yet to deliver on any promise. McCarthy fucked the pooch there and poisoned the well.

      No dem, should trust any promise coming out of that caucus based on tehir demand – the GOP will need to collectively vote on what they’ll allow and present it to the Dems.

    24.

      Cameron

      It doesn't matter which one they pick (if they're capable of picking anybody).  None of them is worth a tin-plated shit.  I can't think of any of them who could even be on a town council without screwing it up.

    25.

      Yarrow

      @Geminid:

      if House Republicans can’t fill that post with one of their own, it will be filled another way. The Speakership won’t stay empty but for so long.

      Why do you think that? How would that work?

    26.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      CNN's Jamie Gangel said a Republican source told her that Kevin McCarthy was working behind the scenes to sabotage Scalise from getting the votes needed to become Speaker because he was still pissed off about being forced out of the position.  The source described McCarthy as being in "misery loves company" mode.

       

       

    27.

      New Deal democrat

      Hakeem Jeffries is playing the Democrats’ hand well in the House:

      “House Democrats have continued to make clear that we are ready, willing and able to find a bipartisan path forward.”

      “It means partnering to reopen the House and changing the rules that were enacted in January that empower [the GOP’s] most extreme members.”

      Translation: “we’ll help you out of your misery, but it’ll cost you (the specifics of that cost to be negotiated).”

      I think it may be impossible for any GOPer to get 217 votes from their caucus without agreeing to the same conditions, like single Member motions to vacate, that defenestration McCarthy.

    29.

      Punchy

      @Kent: isnt that asking…begging?…to remarry the wife who just divorced ya?

      If it’s Kev 2.0, how does he last more than 7 mins before Manic Matt just does his thing again?

    30.

      Brachiator

      @Kent:

      My bet?

      They are going to bring back McCarthy.

      That would be… interesting.

      I wonder how long the Republicans will let this clown show continue. Time is not on their side.

    31.

      Martin

      We’re going to be up against the budget deadline still without a speaker. The Gaetz subgroup will vote  out anyone who might turn to Democrats to get a vote done, and the rest of the caucus know they can’t pick a speaker without Dems because they need Dems to eliminate the 1-member motion to vacate rule.

      The rest of the GOP caucus will need to come to the realization that they cannot function by compromising with the Gaetz subgroup. They sort of know it but can’t bring themselves to obviously act on that. Maybe that imminent government shutdown will help enough of them realize what is obviously true.

      My guess is that if they can come to accept a bipartisan governing strategy is necessary, that new candidates will emerge from the caucus. This is a moment when having Liz Cheney around would probably have given them a path forward.

    33.

      catclub

      What a quitter! Quitters never win and winners never quit. I am sure Tuberville has expressed that wisdom to his undergraduate employees.

      Also, I think McCarthy is in a good position to demand caucus unanimity. If he is coming back.

    34.

      Bill Arnold

      @cain:

      the GOP will need to collectively vote on what they’ll allow and present it to the Dems.

      The crafting of an offering to the Democrats should be delegated that to the GOP leadership. :-)

    35.

      New Deal democrat

      From Bloomberg:

      Armed Services Chairman Mike Rogers and Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul acknowledged Thursday that their party is unable to get 217 votes to elect a speaker solely on the backs of Republican support.

      Rogers suggested Republicans might have to cut a deal with Democrats and called on Jeffries to spell out what concessions he would require to help the GOP elect a speaker.

    36.

      cain

      @Martin:

      The rest of the GOP caucus will need to come to the realization that they cannot function by compromising with the Gaetz subgroup. They sort of know it but can’t bring themselves to obviously act on that. Maybe that imminent government shutdown will help enough of them realize what is obviously true.

      They will have Fox News and OANN work the ropes to blame the Democrats.

      But that’s not gonna be very effective I think. They are the majority party and they are the ones that came up with all the rules to ensure that they only pass shit with GOP votes.

      Everyone knows that if you’re going to ask the Dems there is going to be a price to pay. But they want their cake and eat it too.

    37.

      wjca

      @Kent: My bet?

      They are going to bring back McCarthy.

      I’ll take that bet.  The Crazies aren’t going to admit they were wrong to dump McCarthy, and allow him back.  Besides, while they might dream up yet more demands from him, even (or maybe especially) they wouldn’t trust him to keep any commitment he made.  So, just not happening.

      My guess (which I don’t have enough confidence to bet on) is that they take the path of least resistance and just make McHenry’s temporary position official.  Eventually.

    46.

      Geminid

      @Yarrow: It’s more like how could that work:

      A small number of Democrats cross over to help elect a Republican. (least likely)
      A small number of Republicans cross over to help elect Hakeem Jeffries. (more likely)
      Democrats join a small number of Republicans to elect a retired Republican like Tom Reed (NY) or Charlie Dent (PA). ( maybe as likely as #2)

      As to why I think it would happen, as opposed to a prolonged period of Republican House members chasing their tails: most people- and I’m counting Republican Reps. as people here- understand that this post has to be filled.

    49.

      MattF

      @Baud: Nor, wonder to behold, from the NYT:

      House Republicans, meanwhile, are consumed with an extended struggle of personal grievance, petty beefs, political payback and rampant attention-seeking that has sidelined Congress at a critical moment and rendered the Capitol a bastion of G.O.P. dysfunction. The spectacle of their infighting is even more glaring at a moment of international crisis, a fact not lost on Republicans themselves as they remain unable to settle on a speaker who could put the House back in business.

    52.

      Martin

      @Geminid: To be clear, the next speaker won't be Jeffries unless this vacancy lasts another 15 months. It's going to be a Republican, but I think it's going to be a republican that Jeffries signals he can work with. I don't know how long that list is (he actually said he could work with Scalise). Like I said, I think they'll wish they had Liz Cheney available.

Tangentially, I'm surprised Ted Cruz hasn't put his name in the ring.

      Tangentially, I’m surprised Ted Cruz hasn’t put his name in the ring.

    61.

      wjca

      @WaterGirl: I think Jeffries only helps IF there is a formal power-sharing agreement in place.  That cannot be revoked.

      That rather raises the question of what sort of guarantee would really be binding.  How many are left who have a reputation for keeping their word?

      Hmmm, I wonder if you could craft a Do Not Compete contract of some kind.  Force them to stay out of office, and also not work as a) a lobbyist or b) a commentator or c) blog or twitter poster.

    62.

      BC in Illinois

      @Alison Rose:

      From now on, any Republican referring to it as the “Democrat Party” has to buy lunch for every Democrat in the House the next day.

      Or, in response, Democrats can start referring to the “Speak” of the House.

    64.

      SpaceUnit

      This is starting to feel like one of those movies from the Saw franchise.  I haven't watched them but I know they involve unfortunate schmucks who find themselves trapped and playing a madman's game in which all their options are nightmares.

Nice to see it's the GOP who's playing the schmuck.  Jeffries should just sit back and eat popcorn.

      Nice to see it’s the GOP who’s playing the schmuck.  Jeffries should just sit back and eat popcorn.

    66.

      wjca

      @Josie: That would also work, depending on who the hostage was.

      TIFG is the only one whose fate they would feel compelled to show concern for.  And he has prior obligations in various courtrooms.

    68.

      Geminid

      @Martin: I don’t think it will be Jeffries either. I was just listing the possibilities. One of course is that that Republicans finally get their mess together and elect one of their own. Maybe Tom Cole (OK).

      I think the third scenario I spoke of- a retired Republican like Tom Reed or Charlie Dent- is a real possibility. That would suit Democratic interests more, I think, than a minority Jeffries Speakership.

    71.

      trnc

      @Mike in NC: He called himself “David Duke without the baggage”

      I wonder if anyone has ever asked Scalise WTF that means. Duke is known only for the baggage. It’s like saying you’re like the Pope without all the religion and rituals.

    74.

      sdhays

      So, in other words, Steve Scalise has more self-respect and intelligence than their Qevin. He won't scrape and plead for their votes, he'll just let them dither.

    76.

      artem1s

      @grumbles:

      What else?

      Any GOPer fear-mongering about caravans of immigrants has to take and pass the US citizen’s test before they are allowed back on the House floor again.

    78.

      cain

      @Martin: oh man that’s 15 months of no pay and all kinds of problems.

      They shouldn’t be paid either – if they can’t do their damn jobs then they should also be furloughed.

    82.

      cain

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      I admit I find this entertaining. Also horrible for the country, of course, but it’s so over the top inept, that I have to take satisfaction in how bad they look.

      When  you’re infected – you feel horrible and feverish – until it breaks. What I’m hoping is that it will kill all ideas of what kind of party the GOP is. Hopefully, it destroys whatever illusion that they are any kind of party of adults.

    83. 83.

      Punchy

      @WaterGirl: But why couldnt 217-ish R’s simply turn right around and  revoke on a vote?   IOWs, what kind of agreement could withstand the GOP voting to suddenly take-backsies?

    85. 85.

      trnc

      @Anoniminous: He’d have to resign his Senate seat.

      Are you sure about that? It sounds correct, but since the speaker doesn’t have to be a House member and a non-member would not be voting on any legislation in the House, would there technically be any conflict? Or is it more about not having time for the job of speaker between bullshit tweets and trips to Cancun?

    87. 87.

      New Deal democrat

      @Punchy: The moment the GOP tries to backstab Dems on a deal, Jeffries rises to reinstate the single member motion to vacate. His motion will have all Dem + GOP Crazies support, I.e., more than 218 votes.

      Slimy, but effective.

    90. 90.

      FelonyGovt

      This would all be so much more amusing if the Government weren’t going to shut down and Ukraine and Israel needing help …

    91. 91.

      sdhays

      @Punchy: Nothing, in theory. But if 217 current House Republicans had the capability of getting that organized, we wouldn’t be here. Their problem is that currently there aren’t 217 Republicans in the House interested in being part of a governing coalition.

      People can change, but…why? They have no incentive to.

