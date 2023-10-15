Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

We still have time to mess this up!

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

He really is that stupid.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 599: The Primary Effort, for Now, Remains at Avdiivka

War for Ukraine Day 599: The Primary Effort, for Now, Remains at Avdiivka

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , , ,

Art by NEIVANMADE of a Ukrainian painted black and outlined in blood red kneeling in grief with hands covering the face surrounded by the bodies of Ukrainians killed by Russians on a grey background. "Russia Is Committing Genocide Right Now" is across the top center of the image.

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

As I wrote at the start of the Israel-Hamas war update earlier, this has been a very hectic, but very good week. Frankly, I’m wiped so there won’t be another Israel-Hamas update until at least Wednesday. As such just a brief update tonight, especially given the in depth one earlier.

Though occasionally the two updates converge:

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Everyone must do their part in defense to prevent Russian terror from stopping Ukraine this winter – address by the President

15 October 2023 – 21:16

I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians!

A few important things about this day.

All day long, power engineers and rescuers have been working very actively in Kherson region and also in Donetsk region to eliminate the consequences of strikes on power facilities. In particular, there were power outages in Kherson today due to Russian bombs. Our repair crews are doing their best. As of now, Kherson has electricity and water supply restored in almost the entire city, except for ten houses in the Tavriyskyi neighborhood. As for these houses, the repair work should be completed tomorrow.

We must be aware that there will be more such Russian attacks as winter approaches – on generation facilities and the grid. We must be prepared for this. We will strengthen our air defense as much as possible in the current circumstances. And even more: we are agreeing with our partners on such defense steps that have not been used before. However, a lot will depend on the readiness of local authorities, particularly in cities, and on the preparatory work of energy companies and telecom operators. Everyone has to do their part in defense to prevent Russian terror from stopping Ukraine this winter. Just like on the battlefield, we must be as resilient and strong as possible in all areas.

The week’s schedule includes new meetings, new conversations with partners on strengthening Ukraine and our defense. We will also work to make the reconstruction process in Ukraine more active. We are also preparing new steps to ensure that in the current security situation in the world, attention to Ukraine is maintained at a sufficient level.

Ukrainian diplomats, intelligence, and security forces continue to work to help our citizens who have found themselves in the Middle East: in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

The evacuation of Ukrainians from Israel continues: more than 200 people have already been taken to Romania, mostly women and children. New flights are being prepared. We know about almost 260 Ukrainians who are currently in the Gaza Strip. Currently, the exit from Gaza is blocked for citizens of all countries, but we are working with our partners to evacuate our citizens. Ukrainian diplomats are ready to help every citizen who needs it. Therefore, I once again appeal to all Ukrainians who may be abroad and need help: please contact our diplomatic missions abroad at any time and in any way.

And one more thing. Every day our cities, villages in the regions bordering Russia and along the front line are subjected to terrorist attacks by the occupier. And every day, our people receive help there, which is very important. No matter what happens, Ukrainians take care of each other, and the state remains functional. Ukraine cannot be defeated because our people cannot be defeated.

Please support and thank everyone who works for the sake of people, who protects lives. Our rescuers, doctors, nurses, volunteers, police officers, utility workers, power engineers – those without whom there would be no normal life. Everyone is important. Everyone deserves gratitude.

Today I would like to recognize the firefighters, in particular in Donetsk region, in Pokrovsk. Volodymyr Zhurbenko, Major of the Civil Protection Service. I thank you! Bakhmut district – Roman Lomakin, commander of the fire and rescue unit in Toretsk. Thank you! Our Kherson region – Andriy Diachenko, Captain of the Civil Protection Service, and Vladyslav Perezva, Sergeant of the Civil Protection Service. I thank you guys! Our Zaporizhzhia region – Sergeants of the Civil Protection Service Serhiy Klimansky and Andriy Lotsman. Thank you!

And all our warriors. Each and every one of them who is now in combat and on combat posts, on combat missions. Who saves our military after being wounded. Those who train them. Those who repair equipment and maintain the operations of our combat brigades. From Kharkiv region to Kherson region. This includes Kupyansk, positions in the Donetsk sector, Avdiivka. I thank you guys for your strength and for the very significant destruction of the occupier! This is our Maryinka. The directions in Zaporizhzhia. I thank everyone who is fighting for our country and people! Glory to our mighty nation!

Ukraine knows how to be strong. And we will withstand. We have to endure and prevail. And we will.

Glory to Ukraine!

The main effort continues to be at the Avdiivka axis:

Though Russia is still bombarding Ukrainian civilian targets.

Kherson:

Also, supposedly, in Kherson:

Kreminna:

Kupiansk:

Azovstol, Russian occupied Mariupol:

Kyiv:

Belgorod, Russia:

For you logistics and acquisitions enthusiasts:

Awww!!!

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

@patron__dsns

4 місяці vs 4 роки 🥹✨

♬ original sound – selvie_eiva

Here’s the machine translation of the video:

4 months vs 4 years 🥹✨

I saw a JRT today and resisted the urge to go up to him/her and the owner and asked if they’d heard the good news of Patron.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Carlo Graziani
  • dmsilev
  • japa21
  • oldster

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      oldster

      The graphic showing that Russia’s artillery activity per day is trending down, and Ukr’s holding even, or even trending up, corresponds with something that I have noticed in watching videos.

      I watch the Reddit thread “UkraineWarVideoReport,” which shows almost exclusively Ukrainian strikes on Russian materiel and personnel. Often, they will show an artillery strike on a tank or SPG, or less often a strike on a group of soldiers.

      What has often struck me is that they never seem to show anything like a solid barrage. Not even a half-dozen shells at once, much less a steady drumbeat over minutes, WWI style. Sometimes it is frustrating — you see a concentration of forces, and you wish that they would rain down shells on their heads. One shell comes in, that’s about it.

      And yet, the fields surrounding the action are frequently pin-cushioned with shell-holes.

      I wonder if this shows the difference between how the two sides are using their artillery. Ukraine is being extremely stingy, hoping to make every shell count. Russia started out blasting away with abandon, wasting shells left and right. The pin-cushioned fields may be due to their shelling, not to Ukrainian shelling.

      I don’t know if this is the right explanation. Surely part of why I never see barrages has to do with which videos the Ukrainian forces decide to upload and circulate. So I’m not seeing a representative picture, that’s for sure. But I still wonder whether the Ukrainian artillery is simply not trying to act as a traditional saturation barrage, but instead trying to act as long-range snipers.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      japa21

      As usual, thanks Adam, particularly with all the things going on in your life.  Glad to hear it’s good stuff.

      As far as Avdiivka is concerned, Russian seemed to think this was an area to really make a major offensive.  It has really backfired on them, despite, apparently, surprising the Ukrainians there.  How much this will matter down the road is difficult to predict, obviously, but if Ukraine has damaged the Russians there enough, Donetsk could be reachable.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Alison Rose

      “So much russian losses” is a nice phrase to read. I hope to see it daily!

      It’s gutting to see photos of places the orcs have destroyed, and even more so knowing the time and money and effort it will take to rebuild. And that’s another thing that scares me about the US potentially ceasing to send aid. They don’t just need it now during the war; they’ll need it after the victory, too. I want us to be there for them now and in the future, and it depresses and frightens me that we may not be.

      If anyone comes across an official Patron wall calendar, let me know. I’ll have to explain it to my cat, but I think she’ll understand.

      Thank you as always, Adam.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Carlo Graziani

      @oldster: It’s a qualitative difference. The Russians simply don’t have the 1m or so accuracy of NATO-supplied artillery systems. They waste huge numbers of rounds just turning over dirt.

      Which, incidentally, means that the Ukrainian advantage in what counts, to wit, “artillery rounds that hit a target,” is much greater than what one would infer from that plot. Add to that the differential effectiveness of cluster munitions over unitary warheads, and, well, the tables certainly have turned.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.