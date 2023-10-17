Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

This blog will pay for itself.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

So many bastards, so little time.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

The Reckoning

The Reckoning

82 Comments

This post is in: 2024 Elections

Several years back, one of y’all called former Ohio Gov. John Kasich “shellfish allergy Harrison Ford,” and I can’t unsee that. (Thank you!)

That asshole was on MSNBC moments ago, reacting to the Repub clown show in the US House by angrily asking, “Where are the Democrats?”

Kasich is pretending not to know that a radical Repub minority is imposing its will on the US House GOP majority. This is a state of affairs we ordinary citizens know all too well, thanks to the cowardice of Repubs like Kasich.

Josh Marshall (gift link) compares the radical Repub Gaetz-Jordan gang’s tactics to the ritual debt ceiling hostage-taking House Repubs resort to every time they have a House majority and the president is a Democrat. It goes like this: Give us what we want, or the country gets it. Marshall:

This is obviously a fool’s game. Agreeing to play by those rules means you’ve already lost. I don’t particularly care about McCarthy or Scalise who thrived under this system before it consumed them. Who cares about them? But as we discussed a couple days ago, this is just is just a microcosm of the authoritarian pathogen looming over and threatening the whole American Republic. It’s the use of force over systems of rules. So in that sense it matters quite a lot.

It does matter. And the people who finally sack up and call the authoritarians’ bluff will not be found in the Repub Party.

Kasich and even some Dems blame the Democratic House conference for letting Repubs twist in the wind on the speaker vote. I see it differently. The House Dems are refusing to play the fool’s game.

They know the radical Repubs have been running the joint since January, so why should they lift a finger to save McCarthy’s sorry ass? He’s essentially Jordan with a better haircut or Gaetz with a normal forehead. How would helping him help the country break this impasse, which is still invisible to too many people?

Ultimately, only voters can solve this problem. Helping Repubs paper over their dangerous dysfunction just delays that reckoning.

Open thread.

    2. 2.

      Suzanne

      They know the radical Repubs have been running the joint since January, so why should they lift a finger to save McCarthy’s sorry ass? He’s essentially Jordan with a better haircut or Gaetz with a normal forehead.

      To be fair, I throw up sliiiiiightly less in my mouth when seeing McCarthy, as opposed to Matt Gaetz.

      But the point stands: what have you done for us lately? Oh? Nothing? Then get fucked.

    3. 3.

      Alison Rose

      “Where are the Democrats?”

      When someone says something like this, whoever they are, I really want news people to ask them, “Why should Democrats be responsible for cleaning up the mess Republicans created?” Unfortunately, a lot of the news people themselves are saying shit like what Kasich said, so that’s not gonna happen.

    4. 4.

      rikyrah

      The utter audacity

       

      Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) posted at 7:52 AM on Tue, Oct 17, 2023:
      Attorney for Jan 6 defendant Alex Sheppard continues argument to delay Sheppard from reporting to prison

      “It’s not unreasonable for Mr. Sheppard to spend the holidays with his family before serving more than a year of prison time– having never spent any time in jail in the past”
      (https://x.com/MacFarlaneNews/status/1714262987039531270?t=cSxTyPoA5OUc5wslVJbqdA&s=03)

    6. 6.

      Shalimar

      Ken Buck says on MSNBC that there are 8-10 members who promised Jordan their vote in round 1 but not thereafter.  He expects there to be more than 20 against when they vote again.

    7. 7.

      Shalimar

      @rikyrah: If he’s going to spend more than a year in prison, he will miss at least one holiday season with family.  I don’t really understand why it shouldn’t be this one.

    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @rikyrah: Get back to me on that, asshole (obviously not you rikyrah) when they care abut all the black people who are fucking stuck in jail because they can’t afford bail, and haven’t even been convicted of anything.

    9. 9.

      Gregory

      angrily asking, “Where are the Democrats?”

      That would be the Democrats that Republican politicians and media mouthpieces everywhere, including the presumptive nominee for president, accuse of being Communists who want to destroy the country?

    11. 11.

      Suzanne

      @Suzanne: Speaking of THROWING UP IN MY MOUTH, there is a picture of Gym on the splash page of CNN that is uber-gross. He’s making some weird-ass face.

    12. 12.

      SpaceUnit

      Yeah, this is basically the Republicans saying “Nice country you got there, America.  Be a shame if someone failed to fund the government.”

      And our corporate media is complaining that a protection racket only works if everyone does their part

       

      ETA:  Fuck ’em all.

    13. 13.

      Subsole

      @rikyrah:

      I have said it before. I will say it again.

      These people thought they were going to fight, and win, a full-on race war. Then beat the rest of us into submission and hold us down while they had their way in all things.

       

      Sending them to jail, keeping this nation functioning, preventing the world they are so desperate to bring to pass, is doing them a favor beyond their ability to process.

      They do not want to live in the world they are building. They do not have the horsepower.

    14. 14.

      satby

      I applaud the House Dems for hanging tough and letting the sedition caucus twist in the wind, especially since we all know the longer it continues the louder the cries will become asking the Democrats to once again fix what the Republicans broke.

    15. 15.

      Quinerly

      MSNBC loves Kasich. And Chris Christie. I have gotten into the habit of listening to MSNBC on the Tune In App, rather than actually sitting down to watch. Today, I am packing, cleaning up around here so actually have a TV on. I would have loved to have slapped Kasich.

      And I have been avoiding actually watching anything out of Israel and Gaza. Now, I am caught in this today. Hospital bombing.

      Bibi must go. I think we can all agree on that.

    17. 17.

      Suzanne

      I am having a hard time today. I really, really want to be taking a nap right now.

      Why did we create this non-napping society?!

    18. 18.

      Ken

      @satby:  the louder the cries will become asking the Democrats to once again fix what the Republicans broke.

      To which the only suitable response is “We’d love to, and I’m glad we can count on your vote.”

    19. 19.

      Quinerly

      @Suzanne:

      He is a gross man. His looks, his mannerisms, expressions. I usually can find something attractive about almost any man. Except Trump, Cruz, and Jordan…oh, Hell, I’ll throw Pence and Gaetz in there too. Disgusting party full of disgusting men.

    20. 20.

      Jamey

      If one of the dissident Repubs votes for “Speaky McSpeakersons” on, like, the 33d ballot, an angel will get their wings.

    23. 23.

      kindness

      Jordan will lead the House to a no-compromise-hold-my-breath-till-I-turn-blue stance on every single issue.  I’m sure the Village Elders and much of the MSM will blame Democrats (it’s their only Go To move) but I suspect the voters will see through it.  The Republican party used to hold California hostage all the time (80’s – early 90’s).  Back then there was a rule that taxes couldn’t be raised without 2/3 the elected bodies agreeing to it.  As inflation was kinda active back there, taxes had to be incrementally raised every year.  Eventually California voters figured out it was Republicans making us all look bad.  That helped us change the law to simple majority to raise taxes and we’ve had Democratic control of all 3 branches since.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Eunicecycle

      I had to change the channel when Kasich started that crap about Democrats. Why should Democrats help them out? They have done nothing but treat the Democrats with scorn and derision.

    25. 25.

      dmsilev

      Where are the Democrats? They’re voting for a sane and reasonable person to be Speaker: Hakeem Jeffries. The Republicans are welcome to join them.

    26. 26.

      dmsilev

      @Eunicecycle: McCarthy never even considered asking Democrats for support. That’s step one. You have to ask people to vote for you. Maybe they’ll want something in return, but at the very very least, you have to ask. He didn’t.

    27. 27.

      Tony Jay

      Where are the Democrats?

      Over there, John. In their seats. Voting in unison for their leader in the House.

      Still confused? They’re the ones who aren’t jumping up and down on their desks with shit rubbed into their hair.

      Now you get it.

    28. 28.

      Trucmat

      If there’s a single litmus test issue for a Democratic vote for Speaker it should be to admit Biden won and Trump lost in 2020. Insurrection is unforgivable.

      Democrats owe Jordan only undying scorn.

    29. 29.

      HumboldtBlue

      @kindness: ​ 

      I think it was 2014 (the elections all run together after a while) when Dems finally got a majority in the Leg and by 2016 it was a super majority, I think.

    32. 32.

      Ramalama

      If one of the dissident Repubs votes for “Speaky McSpeakersons”

      would be hi-larious albeit within the dried kindling of a flammable and failed political party.

    35. 35.

      West of the Rockies

      @Quinerly:

      Jordan always looks to me like a guy who has just made a biting comment to someone who didn’t deserve it.  A classic bully who is punching down. “Hey, buttface, nice shirt!//”  Dur-hur-hur.

    36. 36.

      rikyrah

      @WaterGirl:

      I don’t know, but, I’ve been furious ever since I first heard about this. As a kid in school, that book fair was one of my favorite times of the year, because I would pour over the flyer and carefully select the books that I wanted.

       

      Back in my day, there were very few, if any non-White options.

       

      Things had changed completely by the time Peanut went to school. She could do an entire book fair purchase of books by and about non-White people.

       

      AS IT SHOULD BE.

       

      JOHN LEWIS

      RUBY BRIDGES

      JUSTICE KETANJI BROWN-JACKSON

       

      Books about THEM are being pulled?

      PHUCK OUTTA HERE!

    38. 38.

      Fair Economist

      @HumboldtBlue: We held a majority in the CA legislature from I think 1998. But in CA you need 2/3 to do a budget, and we only got a supermajority around 2012. Then suddenly we didn’t have a horrible budget crisis every year.

    39. 39.

      Another Scott

      @dmsilev:

      McCarthy never even considered asking Democrats for support.

      It’s worse than that – he wanted to blame Democrats for shutting down the government when he thought he put a poison pill (no Ukraine funding) in the CR. He thought he would make his bomb-throwers happy (shutting down the government) and be able to blame Democrats for it for a change.

      It’s all political games with these monsters, and they’re incompetent at it even while they’re destroying everything.

      Grr…,
      Scott.

    41. 41.

      Quinerly

      @HumboldtBlue:

      💚

      I was going to put up a post about Northern New Mexico’s Marty the Moose. He is the most exciting thing going on in my neck of the woods. One lone bachelor moose looking for love. He has been in NM about a year. Originally spotted not far from me in Pecos…..Ski basin around Christmas… then in Santa Fe and Tesuque this summer. Practically in Cheryl Rofer’s yard at one point. Tranquilized and transported to the NM/Co border about 5 weeks ago. Now making his way back to Santa Fe. Drew a crowd yesterday when he was behind the Lowe’s in Espanola. Moose are not native to NM. And I have learned that moose are not herd animals. A moose requires about 90,000 acres for roaming.

    42. 42.

      Fake Irishman

      @HumboldtBlue:

      Dems have had majorities in both chamber of the Cal legislature since the 1960s with a brief interruption after 1994. They first achieved Supermajorities in 2012, lost them in 2014 and got them back in 2018.

      Still takes 2/3 to raise taxes and fees, but after 2010 only need a simple majority to pass a budget.

    43. 43.

      piratedan

      @Quinerly: there are times when I wonder how much better our media could be if we got these faceless news programmers out of their comfy sinecures and doing something useful, like resolving the water cleanliness issue of Jackson, Mississippi.

    44. 44.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Subsole:

      These people thought they were going to fight, and win, a full-on race war.

      I will add only one thing to this correct description:  They thought it would be easy.  They thought it would be handed to them on a platter, otherwise they were going to wait for someone else to fight their race war for them.

    46. 46.

      Chris

      Harrison Ford is a lifelong Democrat.  Using him to refer to any Republican, even with the “shellfish allergy” qualifier, seems ungenerous.

    54. 54.

      Chris

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      “Easy” is arguably the whole point of far right terrorism.  You’re LARPing at the game of civil war and revolution, but with the full expectation that, unlike the people you hate, you’ll never have to worry about experiencing any consequences for it.  After all, the cops and all the right-thinking citizens are on your side.

      The woman on 1/6 who was heard screaming “they’re killing us, they’re supposed to be killing Antifa, but they’re killing patriots!” was the whole mindset in a nutshell.  So was the one interviewed a little while afterwards who said “I’m white, I’ve got a great job, I’m not going to jail!”

    55. 55.

      matt

      The second Democrats help one of the GOP shitheads become Speaker, that Speaker becomes a magical bipartisan Speaker in the media.

    56. 56.

      FastEdD

      @kindness: That was Prop 25-I was hired by the California Federation of Teachers to lobby for it in Sacramento, and to do field organizing to get it passed. We knew it was a BFD at the time, but teachers were mostly for it because we never knew what our budget was ahead of time. We had to “pay off” an R or two just to get a 2/3rds budget passed, and one of the results of the payoff was to state Senator Abel Maldonado (R), the top two jungle primary. Of course, even the payoff that the R’s wanted came around to bite them in the ass. I was at one polling place listening to an R ask, why aren’t there any republicans I can vote for in this office? It was your party’s idea, dumbass.

    62. 62.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Quinerly: ​ 

      Comments like this led Zach Kessel of National Review to warn his fellow right-wingers not to conflate “conservative” with “jerk.”

      Get the fuck outta here! Who would ever make that mistake?

    63. 63.

      Martin

      @Fair Economist: The change came in 2010 when we passed Prop 25 to change the vote requirement to a simple majority. Also the year Jerry was elected. We took a hard blue turn in the wake of Prop 8. I think a lot of non-voters were simply embarrassed by that. And I think Obama resonated better with voters in the state than he did with most other states. We were all-in on ACA as a state – in fact the state gave up on its single payer effort to sign on, so we were to the left of ACA even.

      By 2012 we didn’t need a supermajority for the budget, there wasn’t any way for the minority to hostage take, and CA never jumped onto the Tea Party/MAGA train so we (almost uniquely from what I can tell) ran counter to those trends. That’s left the CA GOP with a real problem – they can’t scream about immigration or climate change or the LGBTQ community or most of the MAGA go-tos because the CA electorate is to the left of national Dems on those issues (hell, the last GOP governor is to the left of national Dems on those issues) so they have absolutely no platform and no resonance with voters, outside of the usual ‘I hate the government’ communities. That leaves them with some parochial positions on water rights and regulation, but nobody gives a shit about that at the national level. So they’re completely divorced from the national GOP, which means they’re about as effective as the Greens. CAs religiosity is mostly in the immigrant community, which the national GOP has struggled to capture. My guess is the state electorate gets more and more divorced from the national ‘centrist’ position until the GOP fever breaks.

      This is why I said a ways back that I was largely done with national politics. There’s nothing left in national politics except for white christian grievance, and as this blog has long noted, you can’t compromise with the date who wants tire rims and anthrax for dinner. So there’s no discussion worth having there – you just need to break the back of that group. But CA is big enough to carry its own progressive politics against the national tide and simply wait for the country to be ready to catch up. We did that once before with the anti-tax movement that ran in Reagans wake and eventually took over national politics, and by the time the rest of the country had a permanent boner over the idea, we were examining the damage that it had caused and had turned against it.  I suspect this is the same cycle but in the other direction, and I think it’s more important right now for CA to develop a policy and implementation playbook that the feds can copy than to try and fight a party that has captured the majority and is still failing to form a government. There’s just nothing for us to do there. It’s a waste of time and effort.

    65. 65.

      Jeffro

      @rikyrah: seconded here

      It’s pointless self-censorship: the RWNJs are still going to find something they don’t like, and they’ll still beat on Scholastic until there are only three books to buy (two versions of the Bible + the kids’ version of “The Art of the Deal”).  Now that’s some kinda book fair…

      No one’s making anyone buy anything, Scholastic, and for Pete’s sake, OUR market for books is a hell of a lot bigger than THEIR market for books.

    66. 66.

      artem1s

      Yea, I’ve been waiting for the Lincoln Project Grifter to weigh in on the chaos. He was known as King John back when he was governor for a reason. Authoritarian asshole who thinks everyone should bow to his will. He should have been out front on Gym’s many scandals and calling for the R’s to hold him accountable. But of course, only Dems have agency to clean up the R’s messes. Good news is he’s demonstrating exactly why the Dems should never concede an inch on their core issues just to garner a couple of WWC ‘moderate’ NPR votes. They should have never invited him to speak at the Convention and should tell him to go pound sand if he tries to get in the door next year.

    69. 69.

      waspuppet

      I will say it again:

      WHAT

      WAS

      THE

      OFFER?

      What has Kevin McCarthy or any Republican offered Hakeem Jeffries or any Democrat in return for their votes? What has been on the table?

      All our media stars looked at the Republicans saying “We’ll default on the debt if Biden doesn’t impeach himself” and stroked their nonexistent stubble and said “Interesting ploy.” And that was worse than this, since Republicans had a responsibility to pass a debt ceiling.

      Anyone who says “But the Democrats …” when there isn’t an actual offer of ANYTHING on the table, and when Republicans have called Democrats everything but a child of God for 30 years, is just saying it’s everyone else’s responsibility to keep Republicans from looking bad. Which is how it works in families with domestic abuse. Which is exactly how I’ve been describing life with the Republican Party for 20 years now.

    71. 71.

      Hoppie

      @kindness:   The law is still 2/3rds vote required for a tax increase, if initiated by the legislature or a government agency.  Courts ruled that it only requires a simple majority for citizen initiative tax measures.

    72. 72.

      Quinerly

      @Martin:

      I wouldn’t recognize a Taylor Swift song if she was standing in my kitchen singing it to me.

      But….I like her….I really do. Team Taylor for sure!!!

    74. 74.

      FastEdD

      I just called my CA-40 rep Young Kim’s local office and DC office (I’m a constituent) to express my utter disgust that she voted for Jordan. Got through both times to point out she’s in a district that Joe Biden won and that she voted for a guy who vows to shut down the government. No excuse for that. Off to the Canyon Dems meeting tonight.

    75. 75.

      mary s

      The Democrats have been voting for Hakeem Jeffries. As they should. Since when is one party expected to vote for the other party’s leader? Especially not when the other party has very bad leaders.

    80. 80.

      arielibra

      @rikyrah: I looked up Scholastic’s statement (I adored the book fairs); it does seem a bit weaselly, but trying to thread the needle in order to keep all the books available where possible:

       

       

      A MESSAGE FROM SCHOLASTIC ON U.S. BOOK FAIRS

      Scholastic provides diverse titles to every Book Fair.

      There have been a number of misconceptions that we want to clarify about how we have created a path to host Scholastic Book Fairs, even as schools and educators in the U.S. navigate restrictions imposed on them by state legislation and local policy. The biggest misconception is that Scholastic Book Fairs is putting all diverse titles into one optional case. This is not true, in any school, in any location we serve.

      There is now enacted or pending legislation in more than 30 U.S. states prohibiting certain kinds of books from being in schools – mostly LGBTQIA+ titles and books that engage with the presence of racism in our country. Because Scholastic Book Fairs are invited into schools, where books can be purchased by kids on their own, these laws create an almost impossible dilemma: back away from these titles or risk making teachers, librarians, and volunteers vulnerable to being fired, sued, or prosecuted.

      To continue offering these books, as well as even more high interest titles, we created an additional collection called Share Every Story, Celebrate Every Voice for our U.S. elementary school fairs. We cannot make a decision for our school partners around what risks they are willing to take, based on the state and local laws that apply to their district, so these topics and this collection have been part of many planning calls that happen in advance of shipping a fair.

      We don’t pretend this solution is perfect – but the other option would be to not offer these books at all – which is not something we’d consider. There is a wide range of diverse titles throughout every book fair, for every age level. And, we continue to offer diverse books throughout our middle school fairs, which remain unchanged.

      All children need to see themselves in stories and it is extremely unsettling to consider a world in which they don’t. Scholastic’s commitment remains unshakeable to publish and distribute stories representative of ALL voices.

    81. 81.

      Hoppie

      @FastEdD: Indeed, but the initial post was regarding tax increases.

      As to the azurifying of California, Pete Wilson had a lot to do with it through his ham-handed anti-Hispanic pandering, which boomeranged.

