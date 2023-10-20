REPORTER: Is the Republican conference broken? McCARTHY: We're in a very bad place right now, yes pic.twitter.com/xkNhuLMQWZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 20, 2023

Note that McQarthy can barely keep the broad grin off his face…

Journamalistic botfly Tara Palmeri, at Puck, on “The Kevin McCarthy Revival Plot” (yesterday):

For a guy who was unceremoniously defenestrated just 17 days ago, Kevin McCarthy seems surprisingly sanguine. His smile is a little too wide, his voice a little too chipper. Amid the preposterously deepening post-motion-to-vacate House turmoil, McCarthy appears to be enjoying life—herding the press, holding on to the official @SpeakerMcCarthy Twitter handle, and sitting in on meetings with his wannabe successors, Jim Jordan and Patrick McHenry, as some reflect on his achievements as a generationally talented fundraiser who commanded unruly conference grievance sessions with aplomb. McCarthy’s mirth, of course, hails from the fact that he is indeed an active participant in his own succession. Unlike John Boehner (who quit in a huff and quickly landed a board seat at Reynolds Tobacco and a cushy job as a weed lobbyist for Squire Patton & Boggs) or Paul Ryan (who rejected the Trump clown show for the higher calling of the Fox boardroom) or even former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (who scampered off to Moelis), McCarthy is sticking around, for now. And he has leverage, particularly in the form of his fundraising juggernaut, through which he raised $80 million last cycle. So what does McCarthy actually want? According to some McCarthy allies, his reluctance to wash his hands of the succession drama stems from the fact that he’s spent a long time building an unrivaled fundraising infrastructure inside the conference. Since becoming minority leader, in 2019, McCarthy helped raise a billion dollars. In 2020, despite Trump’s loss, McCarthy helped flip 14 seats for women, minority members, or veterans. In this altruistic rendition of events, McCarthy simply wants to leave the conference in a good place. And yet McCarthy seems invested in finding a speaker who would need him the most. He helped tank the nomination of Steve Scalise, his former deputy, and the guy who would have had the most seamless transition with his own political infrastructure and army of fundraisers downtown… Instead, McCarthy publicly whipped for Jim Jordan, a firebrand outsider who raised $14 million last cycle and detests the grip-and-grin part of donor maintenance. Jordan’s patrons on K-Street (which includes Big Tech) have described his fundraisers as “Star Wars bar parties,” referring to their lack of polish and deep pocketed mega donors—an insinuation that Jordan would need help from McCarthy and his people like Dan Conston at the leadership PAC or his top fundraiser Lauren Bryan. “Jim Jordan would be very deferential to Kevin on the fundraising apparatus; Jordan hates that shit, why wouldn’t he deputize Kevin to be in charge of that?” said another former leadership aide… … But no matter who becomes speaker, it’s noticeable that McCarthy has been supporting members who would benefit from his largesse, perhaps setting up the sort of two-headed structure that many feared when Hakeem Jeffries ascended to minority leader and Nancy Pelosi stuck around as speaker emerita.“[Kevin’s] choosing weaker people who would need his support and depend on him,” said a former leadership aide.

Regardless, these guys are now toast, which leads way to another theory working its way around town—the notion that McCarthy is saying and doing the right things in case his old allies fall flat, everyone gets pissed at Matt Gaetz and the motion-to-vacate crowd, and asks for a mulligan, thereby welcoming him back as the only master zookeeper capable of the job. And, indeed, I’m hearing from all corners of the conference—except, of course, from the rebellious eight—that Republicans all want McCarthy back. Rep. Michael McCaul sort of put it out there on CNN on Tuesday, too: “maybe we ought to look at Kevin McCarthy again,” he said. And McCarthy isn’t exactly rejecting it out of hand. Officially, he has said that he plans to run again for reelection in 2024. “If [McCarthy] is going to run again then a position helping the team is going to help him, but I don’t know why he would want to be Nancy Pelosi,” said former congressman Rodney Davis, a McCarthy supporter who is now on K Street. “McCarthy wants it back,” said another source close to the McCarthy apparatus. “The smile on his face. He’s keeping the dream alive, meeting with billionaire fundraisers or potential clients this week.” As this source put it, “McCarthy is orchestrating his revival.”… If there’s one thing that is clear about McCarthy, it’s that he’s shameless—or, perhaps, shame-proof. And now he appears to be sitting back and watching as his successors struggle to even reach the votes that he managed to secure to become speaker. After surviving through much of the year without any wiggle room, he’s never had so much juice. No wonder the guy seems so happy.

Monica Hesse, at the Washington Post, “Check out these Republican uncles, fighting over a gavel”:

… Here was Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), whose trademark has always been pugnacious shirt sleeves, suddenly muscling his shoulders into a suit jacket and campaigning for the role on Tuesday afternoon. This move seemed the equivalent of Donald Trump vowing to act presidential as soon as he won the election — a successful, delusional strategy — but would it work for Jordan? It would not. Twenty Republicans refused to vote for him, in a contest in which he could only afford to lose four. Jordan’s bid came after the futile, short-lived quest of Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), who told reporters “our support continues to grow” last week, and who then dropped out of the race less than a day later when it turned out he didn’t have the votes. Scalise’s crusade came after the punch-drunk collapse of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — who, upon hearing that a small faction of his colleagues wanted to oust him, tweeted “Bring it on,” only to stand flat-footed as it was summarily brought… Who are these guys? These guys who think they can slither out of a snake pit and then lead the snakes. These card sharks forced into a game of Go Fish with their incorrigible nephews. These guys who keep trying to pull a gavel from a stone, except ain’t none of them Arthur. McCarthy’s original pursuit to become House speaker, less than a year ago, was already a cringe-fest of Brobdingnagian proportions. In vote after vote, he was rejected — 15 votes over a span of four days. Members got more and more cantankerous, and McCarthy, who must have figured that his best shot at victory was to appear self-assured, ended up sweatily smiling through the whole thing. Have you ever seen 10-year-old boys play some variation of a game where they repeatedly twist the skin on each other’s arms and the goal is to laugh bravely and pretend it absolutely does not hurt? It was like that. You want to tell them to cry “uncle,” but that is how we got into this mess to begin with. A parade of uncles decided they, alone, could fix this. Put them on the ballot, propel them to the dais… “There has to be a better choice,” another caller harrumphed. But no — ha-ha — that’s the whole point. There apparently is no better choice. And that is why we are where we are, scrolling through a roster of representatives to determine whether there’s anyone left who possesses the necessary qualities for speakership. At this point, the necessary qualities are not leadership and diplomacy as much as masochism and self-abasement. And even that might not do it…

