News Roundup and Open Thread

Senator Chris Murphy speaks his mind on the state of the conflict in the middle east.

(click on the image to see a bigger, non-blurry version)

Senator Chris Murphy

⭐️

How long can Biden continue what I presume is the strategy: fully supporting Israel in public, and pushing hard – in private – against the way the war is being conducted?

⭐️

It seems that Chuck Schumer is running out of patience with the House.

⭐️

This seems important.  Surely there have to be 10 or so Republicans that support the US Military?  It’s time to bench “the coach” who hates the military.

⭐️

I can’t remember – is Eric the dumb one and Jr. is the one who appears fond of the white powder?

⭐️

Oh, and Trump seems to be trying to put one over on the judges for the DC and Florida cases. It seems to me that he’s trying to get the DC case delayed because of the FL case, and vice versa. No one will notice, right?

News flash: If you have a wife or a daughter, you aren’t a misogynist.  Or so Trump attorney Chris Kise seems to think!

⭐️

Totally open thread.

    7Comments

    2.

      Martin

      Eric and Don Jr are both dumb, but Eric does deserve some credit for not being openly antagonistic toward the people who hold his fate in their hands. That’s a level of emotional intelligence that most 5 year olds figure out, which his brother and father never learned. The bar is so low with these people that we kind of just assumed crossing it was an unavoidable part of development, like object permanence and learning how to take turns.

      Reply
    3.

      HumboldtBlue

      Another open thread? Well, if you insist.

      In much better women and equality news:

      FIRST WOMAN FOURTH OFFICIAL IN PREMIER LEAGUE HISTORY 💪

      Rebecca Welch will make history Saturday at Fulham vs. Manchester United. The 39-year-old former National Health Service administrator was first woman to take charge of an EFL match when she reffed a 2021 League Two game.

      I see Tony Jay is alive and kicking downstairs, I’m sure he’s got some insight to share on the news.

      Reply
    4.

      sab

      I have a female friend whose loving father sent her brother to an exclusive private prep school, an Ivy League University, and law school . She went to public school. No college.

      She knows her dad loved her, but she is in her 60s and still outraged. Of course Daddy was a misogynist. She is married to a successful lawyer. She is a bright lady and doing useful work in the non-profit sector. She still would have liked to have had more career choices.

      Reply
    5.

      Geminid

      I haven’t really followed the New York civil fraud case, but a friend who has closely thinks the judgement against Trump will likely exceed $500 million. And there are other civil suits in the works, including one by cops injured in the January 6 Insurrection.

      Reply
    7.

      dmsilev

      Wait, Sinema is cosponsoring the push to (temporarily) change Senate rules to get around Coach Potatotown’s hissy fit? What ever happened to the sacred filibuster and all of that?

      I know, I should be grateful that she’s not being a roadblock, but still.

      Reply

