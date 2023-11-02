Senator Chris Murphy speaks his mind on the state of the conflict in the middle east.

How long can Biden continue what I presume is the strategy: fully supporting Israel in public, and pushing hard – in private – against the way the war is being conducted?

I don’t see how the current Biden Administration approach to Israel is sustainable if Israel continues to conduct the war in Gaza as it has. My latest.https://t.co/q58DYOfraC via @thedailybeast — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) November 2, 2023

It seems that Chuck Schumer is running out of patience with the House.

SCHUMER says that the Senate won’t even *take up* the House’s Israel proposal. So the reality for the House is that they will likely get an Israel-Ukraine-Taiwan bill and @SpeakerJohnson will have to decide what to do with that. https://t.co/JRVs5hnHCG — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 2, 2023

This seems important. Surely there have to be 10 or so Republicans that support the US Military? It’s time to bench “the coach” who hates the military.

The Senate parliamentarian has told the authors of this resolution that the threshold for passage will be at 60, not 67. We were initially told by committee staff that the committee would decide the threshold. Also, as the tweet below says, this is a standing order resolution. https://t.co/Se6S9UbjQF — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) November 2, 2023

I can’t remember – is Eric the dumb one and Jr. is the one who appears fond of the white powder?

Unbelievable. Eric testified today and basically just lost the entire case. 1) After testifying he “never heard” about the Trump org statement of financial condition until recently, he later admitted that he knew about it in 2013. 2) After saying he never worked on it, he was… pic.twitter.com/i6vJ8d8QJD — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) November 2, 2023

Oh, and Trump seems to be trying to put one over on the judges for the DC and Florida cases. It seems to me that he’s trying to get the DC case delayed because of the FL case, and vice versa. No one will notice, right?

New overnight: Special Counsel filed a smart brief to Judge Cannon to the fact that Trump filed a motion to delay his 2020 election trial in DC — after asking her to delay his classified docs trial (tho they also made a big typo in the final line) https://t.co/ltVfiqEBgx pic.twitter.com/JeL1QaVEql — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) November 2, 2023

News flash: If you have a wife or a daughter, you aren’t a misogynist. Or so Trump attorney Chris Kise seems to think!

