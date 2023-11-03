The pestilent swarm of locusts plaguing Iowa and New Hampshire is migrating to Florida. The GOP’s 2024 presidential candidates and loads of local hangers-on will descend on the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee tomorrow for the Florida Freedom Summit.

All-access VIP tickets are still available for just $15K a pop! And on Wednesday, the 3rd GOP candidates debate will take place in Miami, with Trump holding a counterprogramming rally in nearby Hialeah.

With any luck, the flailing Ron DeSantis campaign will experience further humiliation right here in his home state. The bully has been knocked on his ass for the entire playground to see, and former toadies are lining up to kick him in the slats.

Remember the Defector investigation of Ron’s “stupid, ugly boots” that I highlighted for y’all a while back? The boots question has subsequently exploded across the media landscape, drawing scrutiny from late night hosts and outlets like Forbes and Politico.

DeSantis was asked about it on a podcast the other day and gave an unconvincing denial. He plumbed new depths of cringe last night during a Newsmax interview when asked about Trump’s online #BOOTGATE taunts: (Daily Beast)

“I know Donald Trump and a lot of his people have been focusing on things like footwear,” DeSantis said. “I’ll tell you this: If Donald Trump can summon the balls to show up to the debate, I’ll wear a boot on my head.”

Insinuating that Trump lacks balls was a promising start for a candidate in a party that spars over dick size in national debates, but “I’ll wear a boot on my head”? Good gourd, how can anyone be so bad at this?

Meanwhile, Trump has more humiliations in store, according to an NBC News article that’s titled “Trump is aiming to take over Ron DeSantis’ base of power in the Florida GOP.”

The Republican Party of Florida that Ron DeSantis built is now turning Donald Trump’s way.

Pardon the interruption, but that framing is all kinds of wrong. It’s true that DeSantis harnessed the GOP supermajority in the statehouse to pass lots of lib-owning legislation that doesn’t withstand court scrutiny. He’s put lots of cronies in place to co-opt state institutions like the departments of health and education, etc. He’s turned the state into an authoritarian banana republic, and that sucks.

But DeSantis didn’t build the state’s Repub Party, which has monopolized power here since the turn of the century. One of the few true claims Donald Trump ever uttered was that he made DeSantis, who was a backbench nobody. And now Trump intends to unmake him:

Trump allies in the state are organizing an effort to flip Republican lawmakers from DeSantis endorsers to Trump. Two sources familiar with the effort said as many as six could come out for Trump as early as next week. The move is scheduled to coincide with this Saturday’s Florida Freedom Summit, which will feature all of the major Republican presidential candidates and shine a national spotlight on the state. The sources said that details are still being finalized but that they’re aiming for an announcement about Florida state-level elected Republicans’ moving away from DeSantis for next week. In addition to the summit, the third Republican presidential debate (hosted by NBC News) is being held in Miami next Wednesday. “It’s coming,” the source familiar with the changes said. “Exact number not yet said, but it will be close to 10.”

Trump is keynoting the Florida Freedom Summit event, whereas DeSantis is relegated to an afternoon speaking slot like a common Doug Burgum. Trump is also throwing a post-debate “Republican leadership” shindig at his South Florida dump, where he will likely crow about how he got Repubs who head up the Green Swamp District book banning consortium, Okeechobee alligator mitigation office and Crabby Key mosquito control to un-endorse DeSantis in favor of Trump.

With any luck, the state-level fallout from the DeSantis implosion will inspire blood feuds and backstabbing for generations of Repubs to come. But honestly, I’m not sure DeSantis won’t simply sink without a ripple.

Open thread.