Banana Republican Beatdown

The pestilent swarm of locusts plaguing Iowa and New Hampshire is migrating to Florida. The GOP’s 2024 presidential candidates and loads of local hangers-on will descend on the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee tomorrow for the Florida Freedom Summit.

All-access VIP tickets are still available for just $15K a pop! And on Wednesday, the 3rd GOP candidates debate will take place in Miami, with Trump holding a counterprogramming rally in nearby Hialeah.

With any luck, the flailing Ron DeSantis campaign will experience further humiliation right here in his home state. The bully has been knocked on his ass for the entire playground to see, and former toadies are lining up to kick him in the slats.

Remember the Defector investigation of Ron’s “stupid, ugly boots” that I highlighted for y’all a while back? The boots question has subsequently exploded across the media landscape, drawing scrutiny from late night hosts and outlets like Forbes and Politico.

DeSantis was asked about it on a podcast the other day and gave an unconvincing denial. He plumbed new depths of cringe last night during a Newsmax interview when asked about Trump’s online #BOOTGATE taunts: (Daily Beast)

“I know Donald Trump and a lot of his people have been focusing on things like footwear,” DeSantis said. “I’ll tell you this: If Donald Trump can summon the balls to show up to the debate, I’ll wear a boot on my head.”

Insinuating that Trump lacks balls was a promising start for a candidate in a party that spars over dick size in national debates, but “I’ll wear a boot on my head”? Good gourd, how can anyone be so bad at this?

Meanwhile, Trump has more humiliations in store, according to an NBC News article that’s titled “Trump is aiming to take over Ron DeSantis’ base of power in the Florida GOP.”

The Republican Party of Florida that Ron DeSantis built is now turning Donald Trump’s way.

Pardon the interruption, but that framing is all kinds of wrong. It’s true that DeSantis harnessed the GOP supermajority in the statehouse to pass lots of lib-owning legislation that doesn’t withstand court scrutiny. He’s put lots of cronies in place to co-opt state institutions like the departments of health and education, etc. He’s turned the state into an authoritarian banana republic, and that sucks.

But DeSantis didn’t build the state’s Repub Party, which has monopolized power here since the turn of the century. One of the few true claims Donald Trump ever uttered was that he made DeSantis, who was a backbench nobody. And now Trump intends to unmake him:

Trump allies in the state are organizing an effort to flip Republican lawmakers from DeSantis endorsers to Trump. Two sources familiar with the effort said as many as six could come out for Trump as early as next week.

The move is scheduled to coincide with this Saturday’s Florida Freedom Summit, which will feature all of the major Republican presidential candidates and shine a national spotlight on the state.

The sources said that details are still being finalized but that they’re aiming for an announcement about Florida state-level elected Republicans’ moving away from DeSantis for next week. In addition to the summit, the third Republican presidential debate (hosted by NBC News) is being held in Miami next Wednesday.

“It’s coming,” the source familiar with the changes said. “Exact number not yet said, but it will be close to 10.”

Trump is keynoting the Florida Freedom Summit event, whereas DeSantis is relegated to an afternoon speaking slot like a common Doug Burgum. Trump is also throwing a post-debate “Republican leadership” shindig at his South Florida dump, where he will likely crow about how he got Repubs who head up the Green Swamp District book banning consortium, Okeechobee alligator mitigation office and Crabby Key mosquito control to un-endorse DeSantis in favor of Trump.

With any luck, the state-level fallout from the DeSantis implosion will inspire blood feuds and backstabbing for generations of Repubs to come. But honestly, I’m not sure DeSantis won’t simply sink without a ripple.

  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • cckids
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Josie
  • kindness
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • Roberto el oso
  • Scott
  • Scout211
  • smith
  • snoey
  • SoupCatcher
  • Villago Delenda Est

    1. 1.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      Bluebottle: It proves that I have a Chinese dragon tattooed on the tail of my shirt at great expense. Thinks: I’ve got a Chinese dragon tattooed on the tail of my…
      Seagoon: Yes, yes, yes. But why have you got that boot full of Chinese porridge strapped to your head?
      Bluebottle: I always have a bowl of Chinese porridge strapped on my head on a Monday
      Seagoon: But today’s Tuesday
      Bluebottle: Is it? Oh, I feel a proper fool now! Tee-hee! Thank you Chinese sausages

    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      Is he going to find a boot wide enough that he can pull the top of it over his head, like a pointy-toed Klan hood? Or is he going to balance the sole of the boot atop his scalp the whole time and give us a “girls in finishing school walking with a stack of books on their head” meme?

    5. 5.

      Josie

      If Trump had an ounce of humor in his soul, he would show up just to force this ridiculous man to adorn himself with a boot. Unfortunately for the rest of us, however,……​

    6. 6.

      smith

      2023 has not been overly fun, but the ritual humiliation of both Ron DeSantis and Jim Jordan in the same year has at least provided some light relief.

    8. 8.

      SoupCatcher

      Hm, let’s see if we can fix this with a rewrite…
      “I’ll tell you this: If Donald Trump can summon the balls to show up to the debate, I’ll wear a boot on my head they’ll meet my boots. What’s he going to do? Waddle out of the way? Pull down his combover and hide behind it? Block me with his tiny hands?”
      Eh, probably need to workshop this some more.

    12. 12.

      Chief Oshkosh

      But honestly, I’m not sure DeSantis won’t simply sink without a ripple.

      With only a lone, white plastic boot popping up to disturb the now-tranquil waters.

    13. 13.

      kindness

      How will Republicans handle a felony convicted Trump come election day next year?  No, Trump won’t be in prison (sadly).  He’ll appeal everything all the way up to the Supreme Court.  But without a doubt he will stand as a convicted felon from at least one of the venues on election day.  Fox & Trump will say it’s all a political witchhunt, but will that fly with Ma & Pa average American?

    14. 14.

      Scout211

      Latest news from Eastman’s disbarment hearing. Yes, it still is going on.  From Kyle Cheney at Politico.

      It’s actually a good roundup of the disbarment hearing proceedings.

      A California judge made a “preliminary finding” Thursday that attorney John Eastman breached professional ethics when he aided Donald Trump’s bid to overturn the 2020 election, a significant milestone in the lengthy proceedings over whether Eastman should lose his license to practice law.

      Eastman said Thursday that the extensive disbarment proceedings — which delved deeply into his allegations of election fraud and irregularities, as well as his fringe theories about the vice president’s power to unilaterally choose the winner of the presidential election — had strengthened his belief that the 2020 election was tainted. Now, state bar officials are preparing to present “aggravation” evidence aimed at justifying their call to strip Eastman, a veteran conservative attorney who once clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, of his law license.
      . . .
      The lead bar attorney, Duncan Carling, also pressed Eastman about his view of the recent plea deal reached by co-defendant Jenna Ellis, an attorney who admitted to orchestrating false testimony about election fraud to Georgia legislators in 2020.
      Eastman said her plea — which was connected to her role in a Dec. 3, 2020, hearing held by Georgia Republican lawmakers at which Eastman was also a key witness — had no impact on his continued views about election fraud in 2020, he said.

      My statements were prefaced by caveats that make them all true,” he said.

      Bold added.

    17. 17.

      Scott

      “I know Donald Trump and a lot of his people have been focusing on things like footwear,” DeSantis said. “I’ll tell you this: If Donald Trump can summon the balls to show up to the debate, I’ll wear a boot on my head.”

      I want to see this from Nikki Haley:  The only one on this stage that has balls is me!

    18. 18.

      Villago Delenda Est

      The demise of Ron DeathSentence has resulted in my primary Schadenfreude meter being taken off line for emergency maintenance and the backup being tested, hard, by pegging.

