Ladies Auxiliary (Open Thread)

Lauren Boebert, berserk MAGA political stuntwoman, is discovering her party’s boundaries in the wake of VapeGropeGate. The rules are simple enough even for a person of her limited intelligence to understand.

It goes like this: Trump can grab coochies, shag a porn actress behind his wife’s back, spy on half-dressed underage beauty pageant contestants, etc. But elected MAGAs of the female persuasion better confine their antics to activities like making violent threats, cyberstalking mass shooting survivors or heckling bereaved parents in front of TV cameras — even consensual public groping isn’t allowed.

According to this NYT article (gift link), a chastened Boebert is making the rounds in her district, apologizing for the “Beetlejuice” incident and looking for “a lot of mercy and a lot of grace” in hopes of holding onto a job for which she is wildly unqualified and performs poorly. Recall that she almost got bounced from the best job she’ll ever have in 2022, when she hung onto the seat by fewer than 600 votes.

The Times reports that some members of the GOP establishment in Colorado are ready to cut their losses and have endorsed a primary opponent, Jeff Hurd, who holds similar views on issues like guns but is less overtly feral. Hurd’s backers include brewery bigwig Pete Coors.

But I don’t think Hurd is going anywhere, despite releasing photos of himself sitting at the head of the table at a wholesome family dinner, a not-so-subtle contrast with public strumpet Boebert. Here’s why:

Asked if he had voted for Mr. Trump in past elections, Mr. Hurd declined to answer, but then described a vision of the Republican Party where “we believe in, you know, the rule of law, the peaceful transfer of power in elections.”

Bzzzzzzzzt! Wrong answer for a 2024 Republican primary candidate. I’m going to go out on a limb and predict a Boebert primary win because worshipping the Orange Calf seems more important to the base than punishing moral turpitude in the MAGA ladies auxiliary.

“Lauren’s made it harder for herself,” said Kathy Elmont, the secretary of the Ouray County Republican Party, who has supported Ms. Boebert since her first campaign. “But I look at it as a Christian.” She recalled the passage in the Gospel of John in which Jesus admonishes a crowd against stoning an adulterous woman: “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her.”

But Mrs. Elmont pointed out that wasn’t the last of the story. “He ended with, ‘And sin no more,’” she said.

Elmont means no more sexy-time scandals; threatening violence, stalking traumatized shooting survivors, heckling bereaved parents, etc., is okay. Hopefully Boebert’s Democratic opponent can pick her off.

***

Remember when I filled y’all in on Trump’s plans to crush DeSantis at this weekend’s Florida Freedom Summit? If hat sales tell the tale, it’s mission accomplished for Hair Furor. From The Tampa Bay Times:

KISSIMMEE — The hats weren’t selling. They were off-white and polyester and embroidered with three words: DeSantis for President.

So LeeAnn Crotty decided she’d reduce the price to $5.

“We’re trying to offload them,” she said from behind her merchandise booth.

At the other end of the booth — set up in the air-conditioned hall of the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center — other hats displayed messages including “TRUMP 2024″ and “GOD GUNS AND TRUMP.”

Those hats were selling, Crotty said. They were priced for $15. Some, the ones with rhinestones, were fetching $20.

Hilarious. DeSantis had a shitty afternoon speaking slot at the event, sandwiched between two mortal political enemies, his gubernatorial predecessor Rick Scott and the former statehouse toady Randy Fine, who recently unendorsed DeSantis and endorsed Trump.

When it was time for Bootsie to shuffle forth on tippy-toes and recite lies like “We are the freest state in all of these United States” in a droning, adenoidal voice, he was introduced by Tacky O, who lied that DeSantis is “America’s governor.” I love watching those two circle the drain and look forward to the big flush.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

