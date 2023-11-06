The recent NYT-Siena poll showing Trump leading Biden in all the swing states minus Wisconsin tightened sphincters all across the Democratic cinematic universe. Some folks went full Chicken Little. Others theorized the poll was rigged by Big Journo so they can craft narratives that serve their plutocratic masters. Others shrugged it off (full disclosure: I’m an aspiring shrugger-offer).

News orgs are making much of the finding that reinforces a favorite prior, i.e., 71% of respondents think Biden is “too old,” including a majority of his supporters. Another popular angle is the finding that a “generic Democrat” beats Trump, which is reviving talk about the soundness of the ticket in some quarters.

I think Josh Marshall’s take in this essay at TPM (gift link) is correct. Here’s an excerpt:

The first thing to remember is that there is no generic Democrat. There are specific people with their own drawbacks, their own lack of experience in a national campaign. It’s hard to find out how they play on the big stage. How they poll today isn’t really the issue. It’s what they’d look like next October after being bruised up in a national campaign. Set aside all the shock and turbulence of a de facto presidential resignation and an out-of-the-blue primary cycle contest. I’m not sure any of the current 5 or 6 possible contenders would do better than Biden is now. One or more could do better. But I’m not confident of it. That informs how I engage in the hypothetical of whether it would be preferable for Biden not to run, setting aside the extreme unlikelihood of that happening. The second point is that the entire news environment today is one focused on Joe Biden – his record with the economy, jobs, inflation, with Ukraine, with Israel and Gaza. Clearly the Democratic coalition and the country generally looks at him and finds him wanting. Part of that is clearly his age or at least generalized misgivings which are collected together in a feeling that he’s too old. But that’s not what a general election campaign news environment looks like. It’s focused on a binary choice – two possible presidents (even if there are more than two voting options) both of whom we know a fair amount about. I think it is highly likely that that news environment will be a significant help to Joe Biden. In a binary choice, quite a lot of these straying Democrats won’t want to vote for Donald Trump or not vote at all. But that’s not the end of the conversation either. What is absolutely true is that the Israel-Hamas war is wreaking havoc on the Democratic electoral coalition. It’s not only between Jews and Arabs and Muslims in the US. It’s also between the old and the young. Whether that persists or fades in the intensity of a presidential campaign is something I wish I knew.

That last point touches on this truth: We have no idea what the situation will be a year from now — and precious little role in shaping it. The stakes are incredibly high, so it’s understandable if people panic or comfort themselves with pet truisms or insist that polls are utterly meaningless.

But as Marshall notes, fear affects decision-making, and often in a negative way. Exhibit A is Rep. Dean Phillips, who has absolutely no chance of becoming the Democratic nominee. If you take Phillips at his word that he decided to mount a primary challenge out of fear that Biden will lose to Trump, his is an example of panic-driven decision-making.

Even if you allow that his fear is well founded, how does Phillips’ candidacy help? It doesn’t. If anything, it does the opposite.

I guess the moral of the story is this: Keep calm, and carry the fuck on. I can’t think of another realistic choice. Maybe you can.

Open thread.