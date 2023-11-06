Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You cannot shame the shameless.

There’s always a light at the end of the frog.

The new republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

House Speaker candidate unfamiliar with how to win non-gerrymandered election.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

The revolution will be supervised.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

The willow is too close to the house.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Republicans in disarray!

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Petrifying Poll (Open Thread)

Petrifying Poll (Open Thread)

by | 59 Comments

This post is in: ,

The recent NYT-Siena poll showing Trump leading Biden in all the swing states minus Wisconsin tightened sphincters all across the Democratic cinematic universe. Some folks went full Chicken Little. Others theorized the poll was rigged by Big Journo so they can craft narratives that serve their plutocratic masters. Others shrugged it off (full disclosure: I’m an aspiring shrugger-offer).

News orgs are making much of the finding that reinforces a favorite prior, i.e., 71% of respondents think Biden is “too old,” including a majority of his supporters. Another popular angle is the finding that a “generic Democrat” beats Trump, which is reviving talk about the soundness of the ticket in some quarters.

I think Josh Marshall’s take in this essay at TPM (gift link) is correct. Here’s an excerpt:

The first thing to remember is that there is no generic Democrat. There are specific people with their own drawbacks, their own lack of experience in a national campaign. It’s hard to find out how they play on the big stage. How they poll today isn’t really the issue. It’s what they’d look like next October after being bruised up in a national campaign. Set aside all the shock and turbulence of a de facto presidential resignation and an out-of-the-blue primary cycle contest. I’m not sure any of the current 5 or 6 possible contenders would do better than Biden is now. One or more could do better. But I’m not confident of it. That informs how I engage in the hypothetical of whether it would be preferable for Biden not to run, setting aside the extreme unlikelihood of that happening.

The second point is that the entire news environment today is one focused on Joe Biden – his record with the economy, jobs, inflation, with Ukraine, with Israel and Gaza. Clearly the Democratic coalition and the country generally looks at him and finds him wanting. Part of that is clearly his age or at least generalized misgivings which are collected together in a feeling that he’s too old. But that’s not what a general election campaign news environment looks like. It’s focused on a binary choice – two possible presidents (even if there are more than two voting options) both of whom we know a fair amount about. I think it is highly likely that that news environment will be a significant help to Joe Biden.

In a binary choice, quite a lot of these straying Democrats won’t want to vote for Donald Trump or not vote at all. But that’s not the end of the conversation either. What is absolutely true is that the Israel-Hamas war is wreaking havoc on the Democratic electoral coalition. It’s not only between Jews and Arabs and Muslims in the US. It’s also between the old and the young. Whether that persists or fades in the intensity of a presidential campaign is something I wish I knew.

That last point touches on this truth: We have no idea what the situation will be a year from now — and precious little role in shaping it. The stakes are incredibly high, so it’s understandable if people panic or comfort themselves with pet truisms or insist that polls are utterly meaningless.

But as Marshall notes, fear affects decision-making, and often in a negative way. Exhibit A is Rep. Dean Phillips, who has absolutely no chance of becoming the Democratic nominee. If you take Phillips at his word that he decided to mount a primary challenge out of fear that Biden will lose to Trump, his is an example of panic-driven decision-making.

Even if you allow that his fear is well founded, how does Phillips’ candidacy help? It doesn’t. If anything, it does the opposite.

I guess the moral of the story is this: Keep calm, and carry the fuck on. I can’t think of another realistic choice. Maybe you can.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Another Scott
  • azlib
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Butch
  • cain
  • CaseyL
  • Chris
  • davecb
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • Elizabelle
  • geg6
  • Hoodie
  • hueyplong
  • HumboldtBlue
  • karen marie
  • Lacuna Synecdoche
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • MattF
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • R-Jud
  • randy khan
  • Redshift
  • RepubAnon
  • RevRick
  • Ryan
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • teezyskeezy
  • TeezySkeezy
  • Tim C.
  • Tinare
  • Tony Jay
  • trollhattan
  • Warblewarble
  • West of the Rockies
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    59Comments

    3. 3.

      randy khan

      I think a poll of registered voters (and many people don’t really know if they’re registered) a year out from the election is not terribly meaningful.  A year from now, among many other things, we may well have verdicts in one or more of the Trump trials, the Israeli invasion of Gaza likely will be over, we will be a year further removed from the big inflation numbers (and may even be seeing falling interest rates, although I’m not holding my breath), and we could be on our 4th Speaker of the House this cycle.

      All of that said, I am very interested in the Palestinian/Muslim/Arab groups who are saying they will tell their people not to vote for Biden.  I understand their pain, and there is no doubt that the Israeli invasion is inflicting terrible harm on the people of Gaza.  But at the same time, I can’t recall a single previous Administration doing a single thing for Palestinians, and this one has been actively engaged in working on humanitarian aid, ways for people to get out of Gaza, and urging some level of restraint on Israel.  Not to mention, as many people already have, that a Trump Administration probably would be actively encouraging Israel just to take over Gaza and kick all of its residents out.  So while I recognize they don’t like what they’re seeing, the alternative seems a lot worse.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      What is absolutely true is that the Israel-Hamas war is wreaking havoc on the Democratic electoral coalition. It’s not only between Jews and Arabs and Muslims in the US. It’s also between the old and the young.

      This is very, very true.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      RepubAnon

      Hopefully, these voters will remember Trump moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights…

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Elizabelle

      @schrodingers_cat:  Yep.

      If you want to console yourselves, pull up the blasted NY Times article, and look at the top rated reader comments.  They think it’s a bullshit poll (too, speaking for myself).  I don’t really want to share a gift link, because why give that crap any more clicks, but it is worth checking out.

      In fact, the FTF NY Times was loading up a second story about reaction to that poll, which seems to have been incredibly flawed.

      Interesting it comes out the weekend before some important state elections.  What.  Not a coincidence.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Warblewarble

      Guardian headline “US planning$320m transfer of precision bombs to Israel’  Gotta teach them  Palestinian  kids.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Chris

      @randy khan:

      All of that said, I am very interested in the Palestinian/Muslim/Arab groups who are saying they will tell their people not to vote for Biden.  I understand their pain, and there is no doubt that the Israeli invasion is inflicting terrible harm on the people of Gaza.  But at the same time, I can’t recall a single previous Administration doing a single thing for Palestinians, and this one has been actively engaged in working on humanitarian aid, ways for people to get out of Gaza, and urging some level of restraint on Israel.  Not to mention, as many people already have, that a Trump Administration probably would be actively encouraging Israel just to take over Gaza and kick all of its residents out.  So while I recognize they don’t like what they’re seeing, the alternative seems a lot worse.

      I feel like for the last fifteen years or more, the more the Republican Party descends into naked irredeemable fascism, the more the political system has determinedly thrown up people and factions who, instead of drawing the obvious conclusions and going over to the Democrats, insist on finding ever-more-granular reasons why I Just Can’t Support The Democrats.

      And in some cases it’s honest: Israel/Palestine is an issue on which Democrats have never exactly covered themselves with glory.  But a lot of the time, to go back to the poll mentioned in the OP, it’s a product of bad faith actors – like the way the media has covered essentially every political issue from August 2021 onwards.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      CaseyL

      I’m seeing quite a lot of “Biden supports genocide, therefor how can progressives vote for him” toots on Mastodon.  I suspect they’r’e mostly trolls, and therefor I ignore them.

      I’m sure there are people of honest good faith who are agonizing over this issue, but the public comments I’ve seen (like the ones describing the Hamas’ attack as “brilliant”) lead me to believe the uproar is being stoked by people who are, to put it delicately,  not of honest good faith. IOW, either Purity Progressives or trolls masquerading as such (though that may be a redundancy).

      Reply
    16. 16.

      karen marie

      The media created the narrative that Biden is too old.  Now that it’s baked in, people who have no idea what’s going on except as far as what they hear from the media are now regurgitating that back in polls.

      Great job, kids!

      Stephanopoulos repeatedly asking Scalise about the 2020 election was done purely so that it could be used as an example of how “we’re tough on both sides.”

      Got to protect that narrative!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Alison Rose

      Are the people who say Biden is “too old” ever asked the obvious follow-up question about Trump only being a few years younger? Like, if someone thinks Biden is too old, then they should also think Trump is. And when was the last time you saw Trump riding a fucking bicycle?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Chris

      @hueyplong:

      TBF, that’s a somewhat different situation.  The polls were never as good for Romney as he and his campaign wanted to believe.  The entire reason for the “unskew the polls!” pseudo-scandal of 2012 is that the polls were showing from quite a ways before the election that the Romney campaign was in deep shit, so they – and the media – responded by attacking the polls and saying they were liberally biased.  And things did, in fact, play out pretty much the same way the polls predicted.

      Nowadays, polling is a much more broken process than it was ten years ago, as shown most drastically in 2016 but even in other times since.  So we’re far fuzzier on what these polls mean.  (Not that, as many people have pointed out, they necessarily mean anything this far out).

      Reply
    20. 20.

      randy khan

      @Chris:

      And in some cases it’s honest: Israel/Palestine is an issue on which Democrats have never exactly covered themselves with glory.  But a lot of the time, to go back to the poll mentioned in the OP, it’s a product of bad faith actors – like the way the media has covered essentially every political issue from August 2021 onwards.

      Yeah.  Israel policy in the U.S. historically has had a range from “reflexively support whatever Israel does” to “occasionally criticize Israel but never do anything about it,” with occasional efforts to broker peace with neighboring countries, but no real pressure on addressing the Palestinian issue.  And if I were a non-Jew connected to that part of the world, I would find that incredibly frustrating.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      RevRick

      In 2011, Obama trailed a generic Republican challenger. In May 2012, he trailed Romney in a NYT/CBS poll by 3%. We all know what the outcome was six months later.

      Polls today reflect two things more than anything else:

      1). Grumpiness. A huge chunk of the populace thinks the country is on the wrong track. Which leads us to…

      2). The average American thinks the President is in charge of everything. So the President gets blamed for everything. A campaign (like Truman’s against the Do-Nothing Congress) is designed to remind folks of the reality. Biden’s challenge is to make this a Choice election instead of a Referendum election.
      But he knows that.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Chris

      @CaseyL:

      A lot of them are trolls, but there are more bad actors than ever – the media, the Republicans, and the Russians to name only the most obvious ones – pouring absolutely everything they have into narratives of “Biden’s Failed Presidency” specifically and “both parties suck, we need to break the two-party gridlock” generally.  Using every possible topic and usually from multiple ideological directions at once.  Even for a lot of people with good intentions, it’s easier than ever to end up going all the way down a rabbit hole of bullshit.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      TeezySkeezy

      @schrodingers_cat: To say the polling today does not have strong predictive ability for an election a year from now is reasonable; saying the current polling lacks all informational value and can be safely ignored is not.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      I think any poll that shows Trump getting 49% in a swing state that went for Biden in 2020 provides its own proof that it’s flawed. I mean, think about it. Who the hell, after voting for Biden, is going to look at Trump and think, “I wish we could go back to those halcyon days when everyone was dying from Covid and the president was advocating to bleach our bodies internally with Clorox and UV light”?

      Any poll showing Trump gets a greater percentage of votes in a swing state in 2024 than he got in 2020 is, to my mind, inherently and obviously flawed. And the trials of the next year are not going to help him.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      MattF

      Kevin Drum notes, over and over, that Biden is not, in fact, especially unpopular. And I will note, again, that elections are decided on the margins. By people who can’t make up their minds. Which is quite a different group from any of the readers of Balloon Juice. It’s very frustrating, but we-all are among the least likely to understand WTF is going on here. So… we shall see.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Chris

      @randy khan:

      I do find it incredibly frustrating, though my connections to that part of the world are minimal.  And I’m inclined to be charitable in letting people vent, because there really is a lot to be outraged about.

      But, as you say, everything that’s frustrating is baked in.  U.S. policy towards the region has always been a bipartisan shit-show of “Israel can do no wrong,” with the Democrats being at least somewhat well-meaning, but sharply limited in what they can do by the strength of pro-Israel consensus.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Tinare

      I find it hard to believe that Trump, who has never won a majority of the electorate, does better in 2024 as a fully known quantity with 91 indictments than he did in 2016 or 2020. I know there are hardened Trump supporters, but then there are the rest of us. Polls at this point are fantasy.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      CaseyL

      @Chris: Arguing with people online about who to vote for is a great way to raise your BP and not accomplish much else.  I gave up a couple of cycles ago.

      Maybe people who’ve known each other for a while can argue it out constructively, but I have my doubts about even that, having seem flame wars erupt even here on BJ.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      geg6

      Meh. Philips is not in any way frightening, especially based on how badly his first town hall meeting went. People were yelling at him and saying he was gaslighting people. The interviews I read from supposedly undecided people who were there were uniformly negative.

      As for that FTFNYT poll, I also take it with a grain of salt and I pretty much sit with Josh on the reasons why.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      Chris @ 24:

      A lot of them are trolls, but there are more bad actors than ever – the media, the Republicans, and the Russians to name only the most obvious ones – pouring absolutely everything they have into narratives of “Biden’s Failed Presidency” …

      So we run an “Are you better off now than you were four years ago?” campaign.

      We should also be running an “Are you better off now than you were on Jan. 6, 2021?” campaign.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      West of the Rockies

      The media adores, pines for a horse race, and will do everything it can to foster one. Uncertainty and turmoil generates clicks and sales.  If it bleeds, it leads.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      azlib

      @CaseyL:

      I do not understand how any progressive can call the Hamas attack “brilliant” except it was a brilliant way to show us what a war crime is. As Adam Silverman said in an earlier post, Hamas got what it wanted in setting the peace process back indefinitely.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Let’s see what happens when Trump has a criminal conviction or two under his belt and people are think about the actual choice in front of them rather than a notional flawless candidate who is just the right height.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Redshift

      @CaseyL:

      I’m sure there are people of honest good faith who are agonizing over this issue, but the public comments I’ve seen (like the ones describing the Hamas’ attack as “brilliant”) lead me to believe the uproar is being stoked by people who are, to put it delicately, not of honest good faith. IOW, either Purity Progressives or trolls masquerading as such (though that may be a redundancy).

      In addition to the low-level personal trolls, there are definitely operations going on to try to turn off Democratic voters on both sides of this issue, as well as the fake “parents rights” anti-trans/anti-gay moral panic and “be terrified of crime!”/liberal prosecutors, among others. They know as well as we do that TFG isn’t getting any more supporters than he did in 2020, so the only way they win is by getting Democratic voters not to turn out.

      I’m never sure what we can do about it, but I’ll be back to volunteering with the Indivisible Truth Brigade once the VA elections are over.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      TeezySkeezy

      @geg6:

      For all my pessimism, I wholeheartedly agree here.  He’s going to completely fade into the background. No energy, no appeal.  Philips isn’t the problem.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Hoodie

      The polls mostly tell me that  poll participants seem to have forgotten what a shitshow the Trump administration was and that a lot of this is just grumpiness being voiced when there are no imminent consequences for choosing Trump. There’s a good chance that memories of that shitshow will resurface once the campaign begins, e.g., they’ll start to remember how exhausting the nonstop drama was.  There’s also reason to believe that Trump is in even further cognitive decline given recent appearances, and that will become more apparent once campaign coverage kicks in.  I’d be more worried if Biden is facing a new GOP candidate, which might be a situation somewhat like GHWB in 92.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      karen marie

      “Trump was filmed exiting a van and heading to the courthouse building.”

      Are vans the new limousine?

      How the mighty have fallen!

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Redshift

      Echoing others, I never see a poll showing “generic Democrat” or “someone else” polling better than the candidate as a cause for much worry. The reason generic always does better is that different people can project a different imagined candidate onto it, but any real candidate will only satisfy some of those people.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      lowtechcyclist

      I guess the moral of the story is this: Keep calm, and carry the fuck on. I can’t think of another realistic choice.

      Neither can I.  I’m not going to get tossed around by the latest news, whatever it’s good (charged with 91 crimes, TFG’s dead meat!) or bad (Biden sux in swing state polls!).  The 2024 election is still 365 days away.  Let’s do what we can to move things in the right direction.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Chris

      @CaseyL:

      Oh, I haven’t done it in ages.  But it’s not really people in online arguments who are the problem (they’re a minority 99% of whom have already made up their mind either way), so much as the majority of people who don’t really engage, but still notice and ingrain all the background noise.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I am not trying to be a Debbie Downer but you ignore these polls at your own peril. I am not saying Biden is unpopular or that TFG is popular but its just a weird scary time. I really think false info spreads through social media really quickly and I don’t know what you do with that. The GOP is really perfecting their voter suppression efforts. There’s a lot of balls Biden has to keep juggling to win next year.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Tony Jay

      I’ve given this whole polling thing/FTFNYT narrative spin a lot of thought over the last three minutes or so and decided, based on the direction of flight chosen by a particularly large duck and the distinctive colour of a bruised lemon, that it’s just a load of desperate old bollocks and Biden/Harris are going to win by 5 million votes and an electoral college majority of (licks finger, tests the breeze) 100.

      Unless Baud enters the race on a ticket with Randy the Singing Palomino of Esmeralda County, in which case all bets are off.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      davecb

      And in Toronto, the three papers all say the current prime minister of Canada is horrid. One paper says they support the left, one the center-right and the third the right. However, all three are owned by people on the pretty-much-far-right.

      Sound familiar, folks?

      Reply
    47. 47.

      teezyskeezy

      @Yutsano: I think completely dismissing the poll as having zero informational value is as silly as assuming the election is already lost a year out. It tells us this election isn’t going to be the slamdunk it should be.  In a sane world, Trump should never be close, but looks like it’s going to take as much work this time as last time.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      cain

      @CaseyL: Mastodon being what it is has a lot of hand wringing on this. My wife as I said in a previous thread – she watches and read a lot of what Palestinians journalists are saying about the conditions there.

      It’s hard to be sympathetic to the administration when here we selling them “precision” bombs so they can bomb a targets in a field of women and children.

      Israel is simply creating more recruits for right wing Islamic paramilitary groups like Hamas and continue the cycle of revenge and anger. That’s why Hamas exists and why Bibi funds them. I absolutely can’t stand either one of these groups.

      We need new approaches. I’m not sure what but this approach is flawed. So we’re gonna do humanitarian aid while we sell the people doing the destruction weapons? Ultimately, I don’t know if this is because of evangelicals or Jewish population who I can’t believe approves of this.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      schrodingers_cat

      @TeezySkeezy: The information it gives me is that NYT and the MSM doesn’t want Joe Biden to be our nominee. If they can’t stop that they will poison the well against him, just like they did against HRC, John Kerry and Al Gore.

      They tried their damndest against Bill Clinton and Obama too.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      I don’t think we should question the pols.  Polish voters are a crucial swing demo in the Midwest.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Another Scott

      Made me look, at the cross-tabs and footnotes.

      Overall, 94 percent of respondents were reached on a cellular telephone.

      That seems really high, but is probably a good sign. Or not – who answers their cell phone from unknown numbers??

      The New York Times/Siena College polls of 3,662 registered voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were conducted in English and Spanish on cellular and landline telephones from Oct. 22 to Nov. 3, 2023. When all states are joined together, the margin of sampling error is plus or minus 1.8 percentage points for all registered voters and plus or minus 2 percentage points for the likely electorate. The margin of sampling error for each state poll is plus or minus 4.4 percentage points in Arizona, Michigan and Nevada, plus or minus 4.5 points in Georgia, plus or minus 4.6 points in Pennsylvania and plus or minus 4.8 points in Wisconsin.

      Those are really big in-state error bars. Unsurprisingly.

      Biden won Georgia by 0.23% (11,779 votes). The raw numbers in the poll show him beating TIFG by 4% points. So, they apply some magic sauce to account for that.

      Whether the results mean anything – at this point in time – depends on how correctly they apply the magic sauce.

      It still doesn’t mean anything about how the November 2024 election will go, of course.

      FWIW.

      tl;dr – Don’t Panic!!

      Fingers crossed for Tuesday!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      teezyskeezy

      @schrodingers_cat: That implicitly sounds like you think the poll results are intentionally falsified or biased. You would not just be questioning the honesty of the nytimes, but also of the people at Siena College.  And hell, maybe so! Not impossible! However, it can be simultaneously true that the intentions of the editors and ownership in the MSM are dispicable, but also that the polling is honest with good methodology.  I can also simultaneously be angry they keep pushing their bullshit to demoralize dems, but also realize that poll means I guess I better volunteer because the election isn’t going to win itself.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Tim C.

      @RevRick: This.

      Should we freak out to the extent we engage and do whatever we can?  Yes.

      Should we go mentally insane and freak out and being a circular firing squad of retribution?   No.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.