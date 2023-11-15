On Tuesday evening, we announced our fundraising effort – and a zoom with Four Directions.

Key Information

Jon Tester is running what looks to be his toughest race yet!

So while it’s not a swing state, it is a strategic choice – this is is a seat we have to hold!

As always, we feel that boots on the ground is the best bang for our buck.

The Native American vote is critical, and they make up 6.5% of the population.

That’s far more than the margin of victory has been for Jon Tester in Montana.

Four Directions has secured an external match for us.

We have a Balloon Juice Angel match of donations up to $50 for each person – up to a total of $5,000!

To be matched, add a comment with your donation amount.

With a match + an Angel match, $50 turns into $200, $25 into $100, $10 into $40.

Zoom with Four Directions to hear all about plans for Montana – RSVP by email to WaterGirl

Click below for all the details.

Angel match starts now!

