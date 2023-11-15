On Tuesday evening, we announced our fundraising effort – and a zoom with Four Directions.
Key Information
- Jon Tester is running what looks to be his toughest race yet!
- So while it’s not a swing state, it is a strategic choice – this is is a seat we have to hold!
- As always, we feel that boots on the ground is the best bang for our buck.
- The Native American vote is critical, and they make up 6.5% of the population.
- That’s far more than the margin of victory has been for Jon Tester in Montana.
- Four Directions has secured an external match for us.
- We have a Balloon Juice Angel match of donations up to $50 for each person – up to a total of $5,000!
- To be matched, add a comment with your donation amount.
- With a match + an Angel match, $50 turns into $200, $25 into $100, $10 into $40.
- Zoom with Four Directions to hear all about plans for Montana – RSVP by email to WaterGirl
Click below for all the details.
Angel match starts now!
