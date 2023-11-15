Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Political Fundraising / Targeted Political Fundraising 2023-24 / Fundraising for Four Direction in Montana – with a Match and an Angel Match!

Fundraising for Four Direction in Montana – with a Match and an Angel Match!

by | 28 Comments

This post is in: , ,

On Tuesday evening, we announced our fundraising effort – and a zoom with Four Directions.

Zoom With Four Directions Set for Thursday at 7 pm ET 1

Key Information 

  • Jon Tester is running what looks to be his toughest race yet!
  • So while it’s not a swing state, it is a strategic choice – this is is a seat we have to hold!
  • As always, we feel that boots on the ground is the best bang for our buck.
  • The Native American vote is critical, and they make up 6.5% of the population.
  • That’s far more than the margin of victory has been for Jon Tester in Montana.
  • Four Directions has secured an external match for us.
  • We have a Balloon Juice Angel match of donations up to $50 for each person – up to a total of $5,000!
  • To be matched, add a comment with your donation amount.
  • With a match + an Angel match, $50 turns into $200, $25 into $100, $10 into $40.
  • Zoom with Four Directions to hear all about plans for Montana – RSVP by email to WaterGirl

Click below for all the details.

Zoom With Four Directions Set for Thursday at 7 pm ET

Angel match starts now!

  • Alison Rose
  • Almost Retired
  • eclare
  • emrys
  • greengoblin
  • Heidi Mom
  • Jesse
  • Josie
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • Mrs. Whatsit
  • RaflW
  • rockstar
  • sab
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • snoey
  • Steve
  • Ukai
  • WaterGirl
  • way2blue

    28Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Remember:

      With a match + an Angel match

      $50 turns into $200

      $25 into $100

      $10 into $40.

      I am going to go find and dust off my spreadsheet – it has all my calculations already set up to track the match money and angel match money.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      Related to fundraising, we just received this nice note from Michael Feggans:

      Thank you so much for your grassroots fundraising. Your efforts were extremely helpful in providing us with the resources needed to win our race!

      In case it’s not clear, he is writing about the $12,500 Balloon Juice raised for his campaign!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      RaflW

      In for fifty.

      I’m so glad 4D is doing this. I have not felt energetic about donating to Tester, but I know he’s a key to trying to hold the senate. So now I can help via people I believe in!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @Alison Rose: Last I saw, there was an 80-vote difference.

      The DCCC said in an email that there would definitely be a recount, but I haven’t seen that anywhere else yet.  If it’s that close, maybe best to not talk about recount unless you are sure you will end up with the fewest votes?

      But really, I whoever ends up with the fewest votes will call for a recount.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      sab

      I like giving this way, because the money will be well spent, and also it won’t look so much like out of state money to Tester’s campaign.

      Reply

