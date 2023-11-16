Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You Won’t Have George Santos to Kick Around Any More

Good riddance:

Republican Rep. George Santos announced he will not seek reelection to the House next year, following the Ethics Committee’s release of a long-awaited report on Thursday, which concluded that there is “substantial evidence” that the New York congressman used campaign funds for personal purposes.

The committee said it uncovered additional “uncharged and unlawful conduct” by Santos that go beyond the criminal allegations already pending against him, and would immediately refer the allegations to the Justice Department for further investigation.

Santos engaged in “knowing and willful violations” with regard to financial disclosure statements filed with the House, according to the panel, and “knowingly caused his campaign committee to file false or incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission.”

Has there ever been a congressional rep who flamed out faster? And will NY Dems fuck this up again?

    1. 1.

      RepubAnon

      Pity. The Republicans will now run someone whose campaign theme will be “not as obviously corrupt as George Santos.”

    2. 2.

      Quicksand

      So unless the House kicks him out (not holding my breath) I guess we still have him to kick around for the next year and seven weeks, roughly.

    4. 4.

      Jeffro

      The key takeaways re: Santos

      Republicans are shameless thieves, liars, and con men
      Republicans refuse to police their own membership in any way

      (that’s it, that’s all I got)

      Also, here’s one for the Pitchbot: The GOP’s Winning Abortion Strategy Got Lost Because…Well…It Lost

      can’t. make. this. shit. up.

      Republicans have finally found it: a successful model of how to navigate the politics of abortion after Dobbs while still winning elections. They just haven’t noticed their success because it comes well-camouflaged as failure.

      The lesson comes from Virginia. In last week’s elections, Republicans were trying to hold their majority in the House of Delegates and gain one in the state Senate. They fell short on both goals. Cue Republican laments and Democratic exultation. The Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, now has a black eye — and so does his strategy on abortion.

      Under that strategy, Republican candidates endorsed a ban on abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy, with exceptions for rape, incest and threats to the mother’s life. The theory was that this position would look more reasonable to centrist voters than a more comprehensive ban would. One flaw in the theory, or at least the execution, was that Democrats were more willing to talk about abortion than Republicans were — and they said Republicans wanted to ban abortion, period.

      Got it, Republicans?  Even though you lost with Smilin’ Glenn trying his best to sell/”message” his ass off/lie about what the GOP really wants re: abortion, you should keep at it, because reasons

      The wrap-up?

      The Virginia results are being misinterpreted, in part, because Ohio passed a referendum to protect legal abortion at the same time — and because that result followed several other victories for legal abortion in referendums. But Ohio itself offers evidence that a lot of voters who support legal abortion in an up-or-down vote will also support candidates who disagree with them about it. Its Republican governor signed a law banning most abortions before getting reelected handily last year.

      The question that has worried pro-life Republican politicians is whether they can survive and even prosper while continuing to favor limits on abortion. Their defeat in Virginia, oddly enough, is a promising sign.

    5. 5.

      MattF

      @Quicksand: WaPo article says chair of ethics committee will move to expel Santos from House after T-day vacation:

      Guest [ethics committee chair] will file a motion to expel Santos Friday morning, according to a person familiar with the plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. The House can consider the motion upon its return from its holiday break on Nov. 28.

    7. 7.

      trollhattan

      Dude has more than a year to keep cashing in and also interview for his post-congressional gigs.

      I’d love to read a few editions of his C.V. “By jove, he invented the battle tank!”

    13. 13.

      Chris

      Has there ever been a congressional rep who flamed out faster?

      Well, there was a President who flamed out faster.  Died in 30 days, in fact.

      And will NY Dems fuck this up again?

      “Have you ever attended a meeting of the New York legislature?  They speak very fast and very loud, and nobody listens to anybody else, with the result that nothing ever gets done.”

    15. 15.

      Percysowner

       

      @Chris:“Have you ever attended a meeting of the New York legislature?

      They speak very fast and very loud, and nobody listens to anybody else, with the result that nothing ever gets done.”

      1776 one of my favorite plays.

    18. 18.

      Brachiator

      Republican Rep. George Santos announced he will not seek reelection to the House next year, following the Ethics Committee’s release of a long-awaited report on Thursday, which concluded that there is “substantial evidence” that the New York congressman used campaign funds for personal purposes.

      Santos could become an anchor on Fox News. I’m pretty sure he’s claimed to have won two Pulitzer Prizes, so he has the background experience.

      Or he could become an investment banker, what with all that financial experience handling campaign funds.

    19. 19.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      House Ethics Committee report reveals Santos had a business that received $50,000 from donors that was solicited for political purposes, but the money was transferred to his personal account and spent on Only Fans, Hermes, and Sephora.

      [Narrator: conversion, wire fraud, mail fraud, tax evasion are felonies].

    20. 20.

      dmsilev

      @Jeffro: It takes a …special breed of pundit to look at the results of the recent election and conclude “yes, the GOP absolutely has a winning strategy on the question of abortion.”. The ageless phrase “just keep on fucking that chicken” comes to mind.

    25. 25.

      Alison Rose

      @Chief Oshkosh: Here’s a little tidbit to help you decide:

      In 2006, Ponnuru wrote The Party of Death: The Democrats, the Media, the Courts, and the Disregard for Human Life.[18] The volume is Ponnuru’s unique and argumentive exposition on such right-to-life issues as abortion and euthanasia, concentrating on the circumstances of the United States Democratic Party’s shift from anti-abortion to abortion rights. Peggy Noonan celebrated the book as “the most significant statement of the need to protect human life in America since Ronald Reagan’s Abortion and the Conscience of a Nation“.

      A Peggy Noonan endorsement is all you really need to know.

    27. 27.

      brendancalling

      @Jeffro: I’d like to play poker with Ramesh. Dude is overdosing on copium. And Ramesh here is supposed to be an intellectual. A smart guy. Someone who thinks a lot.

      What a dope.

    29. 29.

      Baud

      IIRC Ponnuru at one point lamented the racism of the GOP after Trump was elected.  I guess he got better, by which I mean worse.

    30. 30.

      West of the Rockies

      His announcement was absolutely pissy and full of denial and gaslighting.  Good, bloody riddance.   He has such a disagreeable aura.

    33. 33.

      randy khan

      @Jeffro:

      That is really, really, stupid.  The problem with the Republican strategy was that nobody believed they were telling the truth about adopting a 15-week ban because it was obvious they were lying.

      All the malarkey about light blue districts and swing districts is unimportant because it’s just handwaving to obscure the basic fact – Democrats gained 5 seats (maybe 6) in the House of Delegates, which means that there was an obvious red to blue swing in the voting from 2021.  And, since it was an off-off year, with just General Assembly candidates at the top of the ballot, it should have favored Republicans, so the loss is doubly obvious.

    38. 38.

      hells littlest angel

      Has there ever been a congressional rep who flamed out faster?

       

      Katie Hill, although she didn’t really do anything wrong.

