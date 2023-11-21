Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Important Dog News

No paywall, so read the whole thing:

From New Hampshire to Oregon, researchers are trying to figure out what’s causing an infectious respiratory disease among dogs that has turned deadly in rare cases.

The mysterious illness is described as an “atypical canine infectious respiratory disease,” the Oregon Department of Agriculture said in a November 9 news release. Symptoms include coughing, sneezing, eye or nose discharge and lethargy.

Veterinarians in Oregon have reported more than 200 cases of the disease since mid-August. Other cases have been reported in Colorado, Illinois and New Hampshire.

Not sure if there is anything you can really do other than pay attention if your dog starts to show these symptoms.

    13Comments

    2. 2.

      Nukular Biskits

      Didn’t Betty C and someone else post about that yesterday? I was mobile so reading/posting is a little difficult for me.

      Not sure if they included the link but it’s good to repost this anyway.  Thanks, John!

      Our dogs generally don’t socialize with others but I suppose there is a risk of them contracting it when we walk them.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      satby

      Appears to be a virus since antibiotics don’t work against it. Keep your dogs’ immunizations up to date and avoid dog parks and doggie play dates for a while.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      suzanne

      Well, I guess this is an okay thread to announce that our new puppy (name TBD) joined us today. Just utter squeeeeeeee. She’s currently curled up under a blanket, being snuggled by Spawn the Younger.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Suzanne

      @satby@Dorothy A. Winsor: I am actually, to revert to the topic at hand, a bit freaked out about this illness. Little puppy girl was on a plane due to transfer within the foster organization (she was found in Puerto Rico and then fostered in PA). All seems to be well right now…. Though she is absolutely exhausted.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      jackmac

      That’s some worrisome news since we are out in California and our dog is being boarded for the week near our home in Illinois. Fortunately, we haven’t heard anything from the kennel about any problems so we’re hoping our dog will be happy and healthy upon our return later this week.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      TaMara

      Friends’ puppy had this in September. The vets were stumped, he recovered, but clearly they have enough data now to understand how to treat it.

       

      Back in the early 2000s, we had a similar outbreak of an unknown virus that our neighborhood dogs passed around the fence line, not as serious as this, just coughing. Vets took a bit longer to figure it out, too.

      I’ve been watching my crew closely and we’ve cut out any store romps and I’m not traveling with them over the holidays.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Grover Gardner

      Well, Josephine the Party Hearty Girl here in Oregon had a bout of bronchitis last month, but antibiotics cleared it up.  Didn’t slow her down for one second.  Might as well blot out the sun as keep her away from the dog park, so I guess we’ll just have to keep an eye on her…

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Arclite

      I read one story where the dog got sick after a vet visit. So limiting your animal’s exposure to other animals might be a good idea.

      Reply

