🐾BillinGlendaleCA

I made two pilgrimages up to the Sierra for Fall Color this year; the first was up to Bishop Creek and it was just a bit before peak color, the second was this trip in mid/late October to Big Pine Creek. This is my fourth trip up the North Fork of Big Pine Creek, the first was just a hike to the top of the First Falls in 2021 for a view of Middle Palisade Glacier, I made two trips up there in 2022, the first was pre-Fall Color in late September where I was just going to hike to Lon Chaney’s cabin(about the halfway point between the trailhead and First Lake) and ended up at Second Lake and the second was late October when I did just hike to Lon Chaney’s cabin and was post peak after the First Falls. The intent this year was a repeat of my second trip last year, hike to Lon Chaney’s cabin since I had to work the next afternoon; I ended up at Third Lake this time.

Fall Color was a few days pre-peak at Glacier Lodge and the trailhead and just after peak above the First Falls. Many trees above the falls still had a good number of golden leaves but you could see that many had fallen. This was a strange year for the Sierra, due to the massive amount of snow that fell and the slow melt-off, I was seeing Spring flowers and Fall Color at the same time.

All of these photos were taken with my Sony A7iv and a Tamron 17-28mm lens. I also took my Sony A7r with me as well for some infrared shots.