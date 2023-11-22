Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – BillinGlendaleCA – Fall on the North Fork of Big Pine Creek

On The Road – BillinGlendaleCA – Fall on the North Fork of Big Pine Creek

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you're traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

I made two pilgrimages up to the Sierra for Fall Color this year; the first was up to Bishop Creek and it was just a bit before peak color, the second was this trip in mid/late October to Big Pine Creek.  This is my fourth trip up the North Fork of Big Pine Creek, the first was just a hike to the top of the First Falls in 2021 for a view of Middle Palisade Glacier,  I made two trips up there in 2022, the first was pre-Fall Color in late September where I was just going to hike to Lon Chaney’s cabin(about the halfway point between the trailhead and First Lake) and ended up at Second Lake and the second was late October when I did just hike to Lon Chaney’s cabin and was post peak after the First Falls.  The intent this year was a repeat of my second trip last year, hike to Lon Chaney’s cabin since I had to work the next afternoon; I ended up at Third Lake this time.

Fall Color was a few days pre-peak at Glacier Lodge and the trailhead and just after peak above the First Falls.  Many trees above the falls still had a good number of golden leaves but you could see that many had fallen.  This was a strange year for the Sierra, due to the massive amount of snow that fell and the slow melt-off, I was seeing Spring flowers and Fall Color at the same time.

All of these photos were taken with my Sony A7iv and a Tamron 17-28mm lens.  I also took my Sony A7r with me as well for some infrared shots.  If want to see more of my shots, consider being one of my patrons(here).

On The Road - BillinGlendaleCA - Fall on the North Fork of Big Pine Creek 9
Glacier Lodge, Big Pine, CAOctober 20, 2023

Fall Color along the road leading to the site of Glacier Lodge. While there are still cabins and a small store, the actual Glacier Lodge was destroyed by fire many years ago.

On The Road - BillinGlendaleCA - Fall on the North Fork of Big Pine Creek 8
Glacier Lodge, Big Pine, CAOctober 20, 2023

Fall Color along Big Pine Creek from the bridge to Glacier Lodge.

On The Road - BillinGlendaleCA - Fall on the North Fork of Big Pine Creek 7
Glacier Lodge, Big Pine, CAOctober 20, 2023

The trout pond by Glacier Lodge, you can see a bit of Middle Palisade glacier in the distance.  While the pond didn’t have any ice on it, the grass surround the pond had frost.

On The Road - BillinGlendaleCA - Fall on the North Fork of Big Pine Creek 6
Big Pine, CAOctober 20, 2023

The trail starts off following Big Pine Creek for about a quarter mile before crossing a footbridge over the North Fork of Big Pine Creek offering a view of the First Falls.  In comparison to last year it is still pre-peak and there is a lot more water in the creek.

On The Road - BillinGlendaleCA - Fall on the North Fork of Big Pine Creek 5
Big Pine, CAOctober 20, 2023

A grove of aspen along the road by the top of First Falls, the road originally headed down the trailhead, but a good portion has washed out.  The aspen have had a good portion of their leaves blown off by wind a few days earlier.

On The Road - BillinGlendaleCA - Fall on the North Fork of Big Pine Creek 4
Big Pine, CAOctober 20, 2023

After the grove of aspen, the trail crosses a footbridge over the North Fork of Big Pine Creek, as you climb towards the Second Falls you have a nice view of the valley below.

On The Road - BillinGlendaleCA - Fall on the North Fork of Big Pine Creek 3
Big Pine, CAOctober 20, 2023

A bit before Lon Chaney’s cabin, you pass another grove of aspen, these trees were completely baren last year.  They are past peak, but still leafy.

On The Road - BillinGlendaleCA - Fall on the North Fork of Big Pine Creek 2
Big Pine, CAOctober 20, 2023

At Lon Chaney’s cabin, I decided to continue on to see another grove of aspen further up the trail that looked really nice last September(they were baren).  Before getting there, I stopped again at this cascade which was sporting some nice Fall Color.

On The Road - BillinGlendaleCA - Fall on the North Fork of Big Pine Creek 1
Big Pine, CAOctober 20, 2023

After arriving at the baren aspen, I looked at the map on my phone and realized that I was almost at First Lake, I continued on to Second Lake for the iconic shot of Second Lake and Temple Crag.  The water in the first three lakes was a much darker green than they usually are, probably due to more snow melt than glacial melt they usually have.

On The Road - BillinGlendaleCA - Fall on the North Fork of Big Pine Creek
Big Pine, CAOctober 20, 2023

I figured I had enough time to hike the 1/4 to 1/2 mile to Third Lake since I had never seen it before.  Third Lake is much more shallow than First Lake or Second Lake.  I decided to turn back here and return to the trailhead for the drive back to Glendale.

