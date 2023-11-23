Panama City

You may have noticed that my friend Laurie is Black. Afro-Panamanians make up 9% of the nation’s population; most of them live in Panama City or Colón. Many are descended from Black Antilleans from the British West Indies who came to Panama as laborers on the canal project. Sad to say, it was the heyday of segregation, and Americans brought segregation to the canal project.

After the canal was finished, many Afro-Antilleans chose to remain in Panama. There was a lot of friction. The newcomers were English-speaking Protestants in a Spanish-speaking Catholic country. They were accused of being clannish, of refusing to speak Spanish or embrace Panamanian culture. (Any of this sound familiar?)

The Afro-Antilleans have largely assimilated, although you can still tell them by their English surnames. (Laurie has English surnames.) Today’s Panama has come a long way in race relations, though there is still much work to do.

I visited the Afro-Antillean Museum in Panama City to reflect on this history. It is housed in a small building that used to be a Protestant chapel built by Afro-Antilleans. This exhibit explains the history of the building.