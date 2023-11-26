To pick up on a recent exchange in a hearing that can loosely be summarized as…

“Suck my dick!” “No, you suck my dick first!

… a recent Washington Post article talks about The Ominous Rise of Congressional Anger the likes of which hasn’t been seen at this level since the civil war. They start by mentioning the exchange that is referenced above, and they also refer to the elbow to the kidneys that supposedly came from the former Squeaker. He seems nice.

I’m not familiar with Philip Bump at the Washington Post, and he jumps around all over the place in his article, but still, I found some of it pretty interesting. (Not sure if it’s behind a paywall – I was able to read the whole thing – but if it is, anyone has a gift article to share, I can add it here in the post.)

Are we headed back to this, where congress critters engaged in hand-to-hand combat on the floor of the House? That gives new meaning to “Let them fight!” Hopefully the Dems will just bring protective gear!

In the Civil War era, outright violence was common on Capitol Hill. In her 2018 book “The Field of Blood,” Yale University professor Joanne Freeman tracked the number of violent incidents in Congress in the years before and after that conflict. “In those times, … armed groups of Northern and Southern congressmen engaged in hand-to-hand combat on the House floor. Angry about rights violated and needs denied, and worried about the degradation of their section of the Union, they defended their interests with threats, fists and weapons,” she wrote. “When that fighting became endemic and congressmen strapped on knives and guns before heading to the Capitol every morning — when they didn’t trust the institution of Congress or even their colleagues to protect their persons — it meant something.”

Speaking of jumping around, the article purports to be about the rise of congressional anger specifically, but this chart has nothing to do with congressional anger. Still, I found it interesting.

Am I crazy, or does this remind anyone else of Trump’s signature? Apparently he is the embodiment of nasty politics.

Another excerpt:

This link between the decline of confidence in institutions and the rise of violence has been measured elsewhere. Writing for the London School of Economics last year, visiting fellows Moritz Schmoll and Wang Leung Ting delineated research showing that connection. They discovered that violent incidents in a country’s legislature were less likely to occur either when a country had a robust democracy — since institutions allowed for peaceful resolution of disputes — or when there was no democracy at all, since autocrats could simply impose their will. They also found evidence that moments of transition between the two might be ones in which violence rose. “During a fragile and limited democratisation process in the 1990s, brawls started happening quite regularly in the Duma (Russian Assembly), something unheard of during the Soviet era. After President Putin’s election and the progressive return to a closed authoritarian system, violence subsided,” they wrote. “Turkey, which in the 2000s had relatively high levels of democracy, had only occasional brawls in those years. But after President Erdogan shifted the country onto an increasingly authoritarian path, effectively turning it into an ‘anocracy’ that blends authoritarian and democratic elements, violence in parliaments increased significantly.” The United States is hovering near a transitional point.

There’s another article on anger that I keep seeing in my open browser tabs – An Appropriate Anger. I haven’t had time to read it yet, but it’s a reminder multiple times a day that I want to read it. And it comes with this great graphic!

Not sure if this is Sunday afternoon material, but we’ve been 8 hours without a new thread, so discuss this topic or anything else.

