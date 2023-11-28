Thank you for your support, Dean Phillips. Have a nice retirement. https://t.co/2pVKvIWxk4 pic.twitter.com/X6tqKq1UlV — Mark R. Yzaguirre (@markyzaguirre) November 25, 2023

Minnesota’s Dean Phillips (D-WhatWasHeThinking) has a good start on winning this cycle’s ‘most entertaining no-hoper candidate‘. Be better for his own mental health if he acceded to this fact, but noooo, he’s a rich White Man and he’s gonna fight every inch of the way down…

He announced on Friday that he wouldn’t run for reelection to his House seat, and a couple of good Democratic candidates have already stepped forward. So he has plenty of time on his hands to… start personal beef with every supporter of Vice-President Kamala Harris on twitter. Not a path I’d have chosen, but you do you, Dean.

Brief recap of the original gaffe:

Congressman Dean Phillips, after getting dragged within an inch of his life, now says he “doesn’t recall” making those comments about @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/PhmCbmsKLT — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) November 22, 2023



But… Many people are saying!

This is why I don’t trust a majority of White Male Democrats including Dean Phillips. Dr. King warn us about White Liberals like Dean Phillips. pic.twitter.com/6NY4Z5Mdt7 — The Chanteezy Is Real ♉️ (@iamchanteezy) November 22, 2023

Not at all! But just so you know, that means#WelcomeBackDonald — Dean Phillips (@deanbphillips) November 27, 2023

Minnesota Democratic voter:

Are you eligible for unemployment if you choose to give up work like this? https://t.co/Zegj4xPbNm — Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) November 24, 2023

Note the number of ‘likes’ (the heart icon):



It's quite jarring to watch Joe Biden engage in successful high stakes international diplomacy on one side, and Dean Phillips get triggered by a hashtag on the other. Talk about a guy not ready to be anywhere near the Oval Office.#DropOutDean https://t.co/ZdfGif6P0g — That Unhinged Biden Guy (@What46HasDone) November 28, 2023

Dean Phillips will be dropping out pretty soon. #DropOutDean pic.twitter.com/2qg3Ltaj9p — The Chanteezy Is Real ♉️ (@iamchanteezy) November 27, 2023

And just incidentally, he’s giving that Harlan Crow donation to charity, okay?!?…

NEW: Dean Phillips's campaign disclosures don't add up pic.twitter.com/1XSa8UuP3g — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) November 27, 2023

Go home, Rep. Phillips, you’re done like burnt toast…