Cold Grey Pre-Dawn Open Thread: The Incredible Shrinking Dean Phillips

Minnesota’s Dean Phillips (D-WhatWasHeThinking) has a good start on winning this cycle’s ‘most entertaining no-hoper candidate‘. Be better for his own mental health if he acceded to this fact, but noooo, he’s a rich White Man and he’s gonna fight every inch of the way down…

He announced on Friday that he wouldn’t run for reelection to his House seat, and a couple of good Democratic candidates have already stepped forward. So he has plenty of time on his hands to… start personal beef with every supporter of Vice-President Kamala Harris on twitter. Not a path I’d have chosen, but you do you, Dean.

Brief recap of the original gaffe:


But… Many people are saying!

Minnesota Democratic voter:

Note the number of ‘likes’ (the heart icon):
And just incidentally, he’s giving that Harlan Crow donation to charity, okay?!?…

Go home, Rep. Phillips, you’re done like burnt toast…

      Hkedi [Kang T.Q.]

      Whenever I hear about Dean Phillips, I flash back to the time when that bunch of all white, all male idiots who thought that they could turf out Nancy Pelosi as minority leader in 2017 after Trump won.

      I wonder if any of those jackholes of 2017 still hold office.

      sab

      Sometimes (often) very rich people get into Congress as Reps when they have no business anywhere near public office because they are idiots. Senate is a bit more selective.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      Several weeks ago I got an email from the Dean Phillips campaign (I guess because I seem to be on the email list of EVERY Democratic officeholder or candidate) asking for my support and a contribution, and I promptly unsubscribed him.  I guess there are a lot of Democratic small donors like me, since he is going away even faster than I had hoped.  Thanks, AL and BJ, for letting me know who this clown was, so I didn’t just delete his email.  Unsubscribing is a clearer repudiation and way to let him know how I feel.

