Open Thread: First Lady Rosalyn Carter’s Funeral Service

by | 38 Comments

This post is in: 

This is the feed from the service. Rewind to the 2 hour 15 min mark for the beginning of the service.

I’m not big on State funerals, but I was running errands and had this on the radio. So many wonderful stories I never knew about Mrs. Carter. So I thought it was worth posting the replay just for those alone. Lots of music, Garth and Trisha!, and the great-grandkids doing the Scripture readings was touching.

Jimmy Carter was my first presidential vote and I’d do it again, regardless of the outcome.

I was surprised to see Mrs. Trump there.  I’ll save the snark for another time.  Don’t feel like you have to do the same in the comments, LOL

This is an open thread

 

ETA: If the top one gives you trouble, here’s the Atlanta News feed.  Again, you’ll have to fast forward through about 2 hours of arrival stuff.

    2. 2.

      TaMara

      Okay, Betty and I did rock paper scissors and my post got to stay (not really, she emailed me and said to repost mine – hers was a hoot BTW).

      It might be the 3 hour mark when the service starts – the video was kinda funky. I’ll see if I can find a better one.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Villago Delenda Est

      The stories were great!  Rosalynn opening up some tupperware and bringing out a loaf of bread and passing around sandwiches beyond the family members around her to some of the other passengers in the back of the plane was one for the ages (one of the grandsons told this one).  “Rosalynn Carter just made me a sandwich!”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      eclare

      @la caterina:

      Noticed that.  It was muted, but geez, who doesn’t wear black to a funeral?

      I am also surprised she didn’t burst into flames with all of the talk about love, compassion, helping the less fortunate, etc.

      But hey, Melanie, Be Best!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      eclare

      That letter from Jimmy to Rosalynn that Amy read was beautiful.  I wonder how much longer we’ll have him.  My parents died one week apart.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @eclare: You’ll note that a Navy Captain chaplain was present on the stage, to honor the passing of a Navy wife.  It’s not easy being the wife of a sailor, particularly a Rickover trained nuclear engineer.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jackie

      @la caterina: I felt she was basically saying she didn’t care/FU. I’m sure being there was the last place on earth she wanted to be.

      One of the reverends alluded to Melania’s presence with a bit of snark – I wish I could remember what he said! I was thinking did he really mean what I think he meant?!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      karen marie

      Does that bitch Melania not own a black coat?

      I can’t even imagine being that disrespectful.

      Thank you for covering the subject, kids.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @eclare:

      I was having connectivity issues, so ended up watching on MSNBC.  After the service, they cut to (I think) Katy Tur in the studio, and she was interviewing Jonathan Alter, who knows the Carter family quite well. She asked him how President Carter is doing, and he replied (paraphrasing, but not much) that at this point there’s no underlying medical condition that would cause his death, but then added that several family members have told him they don’t think Jimmy will be around much longer.

      Queen Elizabeth lived for 17 months after Prince Philip died. I always thought maybe she didn’t want to disappoint all the people who were so invested in her being around for her Diamond Jubilee, but as soon as that was over she went into sharp decline.

      I wonder, similarly, if Jimmy Carter will hang in there long enough to celebrate his 💯th birthday so as not to disappoint the people who want to see him mark that milestone. He looks so frail. He could be gone by this time next week. I don’t think the timing is necessarily a conscious decision, but I think there’s an element of choice involved.

      The service for Rosalynn was lovely. I’m glad I took time out from my packing to watch.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      eclare

      @Jackie:

      Judy Woodruff got some snark in.  She said the last time she interviewed them together was in 2021, and she asked how they thought Joe was doing.  Rosalynn replied that she was relieved Joe was there.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      eclare

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      I’m glad that I took time too.  Attention must be paid to remember “the helpers” and all that they accomplished, sometimes in quiet.

      Good luck with the packing and move!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @eclare: Judy Woodruff’s eulogy was really very nice, explaining that if it wasn’t for the Carters, she might not have met her husband (Al Hunt) and went and had three kids.  So she’s always felt close to the Carters.  And clearly by inviting her to give a eulogy, the Carters felt the same way about her.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Scout211

      New York Magazine Intelligencer defends Melania, somewhat.

      Trump didn’t do anything inappropriate at the service, aside from leaving some X users with the impression that she didn’t wear black to the funeral (she was wearing a black-and-white patterned coat that appeared light in some photos).

      It was black and white tweed and appeared grey in some photos.  LOLOLOL

      I do not buy it at all.  If anyone knows how clothes look on camera, it is Melania and her team of stylists.  She loves to look good on camera and started her career as a model (of sorts, LOL).  I have no doubt that she wanted to stand out and look good.  Black is not the most attractive color on most people and she wanted to look pretty, like the model she still thinks she is.

      /cattiness

      Reply
    29. 29.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Jackie:

      She should have just worn her “I DON’T REALLY CARE DO U?” jacket. In and of itself, there’s nothing wrong with grey (EDIT: Black-and-white twe—- HAHAHAHAHA) for mourning, but she looked wildly out of place today.

      When their times come, there will be lots of nice things to say about every other FL there. Yes, even Laura Bush. But I can’t imagine trying to come up with words of tribute at a memorial service for Melania Trump.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      JoyceH

      I’ve been on the road all day, stopping by to report that after all my worrying about whether Jazzy would accept the puppy, turns out she’s thrilled to pieces, trying to get the pup to chase her.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      MazeDancer

      Such a beautiful service. Feel like I know her, now.

      And so Christian. Though it was unlikely her intention, Rosalyn’s clear love of Jesus, and her displaying her faith in thought, word, and deed showed up every right-wing “evangelical” for the fakes and grifters that they are.

      And Jason Carter certainly had “A Star is Born Moment. Here is his tribute.

      Some people are natural born orators. And Jason got the gift, Y’all.

      If he wants it, he can run for office anytime he wants.

      Reply

