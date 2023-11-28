This is the feed from the service. Rewind to the 2 hour 15 min mark for the beginning of the service.

I’m not big on State funerals, but I was running errands and had this on the radio. So many wonderful stories I never knew about Mrs. Carter. So I thought it was worth posting the replay just for those alone. Lots of music, Garth and Trisha!, and the great-grandkids doing the Scripture readings was touching.

Jimmy Carter was my first presidential vote and I’d do it again, regardless of the outcome.

I was surprised to see Mrs. Trump there. I’ll save the snark for another time. Don’t feel like you have to do the same in the comments, LOL

This is an open thread

ETA: If the top one gives you trouble, here’s the Atlanta News feed. Again, you’ll have to fast forward through about 2 hours of arrival stuff.