Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I was confident that someone would point it out and thought why not me.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Bark louder, little dog.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

I’m just a talker, trying to find a channel!

This fight is for everything.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

“Squeaker” McCarthy

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

I really should read my own blog.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

As long as McCarthy is Speaker, the House will never be in order.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

You cannot shame the shameless.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

You Can't Believe Everything You Hear Open Thread

… and maybe that’s because we have the media putting their thumbs on the scale in order to get clicks and/or discourage Democrats.

We hear all about the polls and other “news” items that are negative for Dems, and it’s often crickets when it comes to good news.

🌸

🌸

🌸

They want us to be discouraged, disheartened, and disaffected.  Screw that.

I am so impressed with the young people in the House, and with some of the young people who are planning to run.  It’s an inspiration. They’re not tired, they’re not jaded.  They are fighting for the world they want.

Totally open thread.

  Alison Rose
  Baud
  different-church-lady
  gene108
  JaneE
  JaySinWA
  Jeffro
  Mike S
  Miss Bianca
  Old School
  Raoul Paste
  Searcher
  Surly Duff
  Trivia Man
  WaterGirl

    17 Comments

    1.

      Miss Bianca

      Well, I will go on record to say that I think that’s encouraging news.

      ETA: Now we just need to make sure they get out to vote. :)

    2.

      Trivia Man

      I tell young people all the time – it is YOUR world and YOUR future. You DO have the power already, take it before us olds screw it up even more,

    3.

      Trivia Man

      Sometimes I toss in something about being careful not to fall for nothing but bread and circus stuff, but frankly the young people I talk to have limited greed and the X pans I’ve compassion so they are already thinking about big picture stuff. They truly want to lift all boats.

    4.

      Mike S

      The last one says it all. More people will vote for Biden 44/42 but more people think Trump will win 44/34. And this is when people haven’t been reminded of just how much of an asshole Trump is.

    7.

      Old School

      Lastly, if the election were held TODAY, Joe Biden would receive more votes from young voters than any other age group.

      As a percentage.

    12.

      JaneE

      I don’t find it surprising that anyone would prefer Biden to Trump, young or old.  MAGAs are one thing, but the polls imply that the general public doesn’t like Biden, or dislikes him more than Trump.  That is what I wish someone could explain to me.

      I guess the GOP efforts to undercut education and prevent the kids from learning everything from how to add to critical thinking are paying off.

    14.

      JaySinWA

      I posted this at the end of the Cheney post but it is probably more relevant here:

      Dahlia Lithwick at Slate has a look at the Trump rhetoric and who supports it. Looking at the 1A arguments as mostly a distraction.

      https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2023/11/trump-rhetoric-who-listens-types.html

      I found it through a Silverman Bluesky thread  https://bsky.app/profile/silvermansecurity.bsky.social/post/3kfdu6zn3px2l
      that I hope he re-posts here for the rest of us. He looks at it from a “revolutionary warfare” perspective.

      Edited to fix the Silverman link to the beginning of the post

    16.

      gene108

      @Mike S:

       

       

      @JaneE:

      Trump has a hard floor of support that is somewhere between 40% to 45% of people in this country. Only thing that could erode his support is if Trump said something nice about non-white immigrants.

      Also, Republicans have conditioned themselves to believe life is hell, when Democrat is president. Nothing good happens during this time, the economy is in shambles, the national debt is too high, society’s supporting “deviant” behavior that will destroy the country, etc.

      Sentiment between thinking things are going in right direction versus the wrong direction increased dramatically after Trump was sworn in versus what they were in 2016. All the “economic anxiety” voters felt magically disappeared in 2017, for reasons no one has ever discovered.

    17.

      Jeffro

      The idea that Gen Z voters would look at their choices and somehow break for trump…it’s just absurd on its face.

      And that’s even before Taylor Swift weighs in…  ;)

