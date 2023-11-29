… and maybe that’s because we have the media putting their thumbs on the scale in order to get clicks and/or discourage Democrats.

We hear all about the polls and other “news” items that are negative for Dems, and it’s often crickets when it comes to good news.

NEW: 52% of 18-29-year-olds say they will vote for Joe Biden over Trump, higher than *any* other age group AND 18-29-year-olds have the highest favorability numbers of Joe Biden compared to other age groups according to a brand new poll. Gen Z will re-elect Joe Biden in 2024. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) November 29, 2023

APPROVAL NUMBERS: 48% of young voters say they approve of Joe Biden’s handling of President. Is it where we want it to be? No, but it is worth noting it’s higher than any other age group. Gen Z isn’t as angry with Biden as it seems… pic.twitter.com/6mkudh5Lr3 — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) November 29, 2023

Lastly, if the election were held TODAY, Joe Biden would receive more votes from young voters than any other age group. So, maybe Joe Biden doesn’t have as big of a problem with young people as many polls out there want to make it out? These are promising numbers. pic.twitter.com/meVnLDGbTu — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) November 29, 2023

They want us to be discouraged, disheartened, and disaffected. Screw that.

I am so impressed with the young people in the House, and with some of the young people who are planning to run. It’s an inspiration. They’re not tired, they’re not jaded. They are fighting for the world they want.

