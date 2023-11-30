Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Trump Re-Gagged

The New York appeals court told Trump and his lawyers to zip it about the civil trial judge’s law clerk, and the judge let them know he intends to enforce the gag order “rigorously.” From The Messenger:

New York appellate court on Thursday reinstated the gag orders barring Donald Trump and his lawyers from making public statements about the principal law clerk of the judge overseeing the former president’s ongoing civil fraud trial.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron noted that the ruling also reinstates a separate gag order imposed on Trump’s lawyers.

“So I intend to enforce the gag orders rigorously and vigorously, and I want to make sure that counsel informs their clients of the fact that the stay was vacated,” Engoron said.

It’s a narrow ruling that prohibits Team Shitgibbon from ginning up deranged online mobs to harass one individual who is not a public figure. Trump is still allowed to send flying monkeys after the judge, make gross comments about the attorney general, etc.

But despite his client’s freedom to continue making a world-historic ass of himself, Trump’s lawyer meeped about the ruling in court as if someone had literally shoved a cue-ball in Trump’s gaping maw and wrapped chains around his bulbous orange head to keep it in place. (If only!)

“We’re aware, your honor,” Trump’s lead attorney Christopher Kise responded, before adding: “It’s a tragic day for the rule of law.”

“In a country where the First Amendment is sacrosanct, President Trump may not even comment on why he thinks he cannot get a fair trial,” Kise added in a subsequent statement to the press. “Hard to imagine a more unfair process and hard to believe this is happening in America.”

Jesus, what a drama llama!

On a related note, someone in a thread yesterday linked this excellent Dahlia Lithwick essay that says we should not only pay attention to Trump’s increasingly fascist, violent, eliminationist rhetoric but to how it’s being received:

If you want to fret about something, it shouldn’t be that former President Donald J. Trump is allowed by the machinery of media and First Amendment law to keep talking. It’s that the pool of people who think what he says is vitally, life-alteringly, and materially important is not just vast, it’s also now incapable of shame.

Lithwick notes that now no one can pretend the “mediocre demagogue’s” threats aren’t serious because his record includes an attempted coup, complete with a violent mob attack on the Capitol building. In other words, it’s no longer even remotely credible to claim that the cultists take their Orange Jeebus’s demented babbling “seriously, but not literally.” She’s right.

Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Butch

      Butch

      Mediate is noting that Trump has already resumed his attacks on the judge’s wife, multiple times.  There’s a link at Joe.My.God.

    2. 2.

      ronno2018

      great post.   boggles the mind that reasonably smart people want trumpf back.  so many that hate the guy after working for him still say they will vote for him, barr etc.

    3. 3.

      Harrison Wesley

      I think Trump’s about ready for a Hannibal Lecter mask.  He’s got the poisonous sociopathic personality down, except he wields bullshit lies instead of a sharp blade.  And, of course, dines on a hamberder with ketchup and a diet soda in lieu of a human liver with fava beans and a nice Chianti.

    4. 4.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      I typically adhere to the “Going Godwin” ethos of making contemporary comparisons to the Nazis and the people who voted for them in 1933.

      But events of the last 7 years continue to show the aptness of such comparisons when it comes to the Orange Fart Cloud and the people who take him literally.

    5. 5.

      trollhattan

      In actual good news, this here is pretty, pretty cool.

      (TNS) — The mineral-rich stew bubbling thousands of feet beneath the shores of Southern California’s Salton Sea contains one of the largest lithium deposits in the world, with enough of the valuable metal to make batteries for more than 375 million electric vehicles, according to a long-awaited analysis published Tuesday.

      “It’s pretty exciting how much is there,” said Michael McKibben, a geology research professor from UC Riverside who worked on the 371-page report commissioned by the Department of Energy.

      Since there are fewer than 300 million vehicles on the road in the United States today, the study suggests there’s ample lithium in this remote desert outpost to help replace every gas-guzzler in the country with an emission-free EV. That should allow us to eventually halt problematic lithium imports from South America and China, which McKibben said would boost U.S. energy security as we push toward President Biden’s goal of making 50% of vehicles electric by 2030.

      That could also leave enough lithium to allow the United States to become an exporter of a metal that’s viewed as key to decarbonizing economies around the world.

      But that hinges on the success of three companies — Berkshire Hathaway, EnergySource and Controlled Thermal Resources — that have been working for years on plans to extract lithium from the area’s geothermal field in a cost-efficient, eco-friendly way.

      Those companies’ timelines for starting commercial lithium production at the Salton Sea all have been nudged back multiple times. But Rod Colwell, chief executive of Controlled Thermal Resources, said the new report “confirms much larger lithium reserves than originally thought,” which he said “will no doubt assist with financing” to keep his company’s lithium plant project moving forward.

      Carlsbad-based EnergySource expects to break ground early next year on the area’s first full-scale lithium extraction plant. McKibben said he’s hopeful that we’ll then start to see commercial production from these companies in 2028 — the same year global demand for lithium is projected to exceed supply.
      https://www.govtech.com/transportation/study-salton-sea-rich-in-lithium-to-make-ev-batteries#:~:text=(TNS)%20%E2%80%94%20The%20mineral%2D,a%20long%2Dawaited%20analysis%20published

      Historical anecdote, the Salton Sea today was created accidentally in 1905 when a canal carrying Colorado River water broke, filling the formerly dry ancient lakebed and creating a lake and salty marshland environment. Ancient sea ‘splains how lithium is now concentrated there.

      It would be nice not to have to deal with any lithium cartels as we address future energy storage demand. Been there/done that.

    6. 6.

      DFH

      What bugs me about the shitgibbon’s lawyers bemoaning 1st amendment rights, which is 100% complete bullshit, is that dumbasses will believe it.

    bbleh

      bbleh

      It’s that the pool of people who think what he says is vitally, life-alteringly, and materially important is not just vast, it’s also now incapable of shame.

      I’ll go considerably further.  Yes it’s very important to the mob, but only insofar as it promises, and thereby validates and further encourages, what they want, which is to visit pain and destruction on those they hate.  They want immigrants treated barbarically.  They want LGBTQ+ folk ruthlessly suppressed at a minimum and exterminated at a maximum.  They want people of color to be treated as second-class citizens, with all the suffering that includes, and to accept it silently.  And they want women to stay in their place and do as they’re told.  They think this is not merely not shameful but righteous and should be proclaimed and enforced publicly.  And very importantly, they are willing to pay a substantial cost in their own suffering and economic deprivation for these things to happen.

      Most people realize TIFG is consumed with vengeance, but what I think is not yet clear to a lot of observers is that very many of his followers are likewise.  They live for their hatreds now, and we are the objects of those hatreds.

    Martin

      Martin

      Just a reminder that the IPCC estimate is that we’re consuming what margin we have of avoiding 1.5C at a rate of about 1% per month – so about 8 years to get to net zero to avoid 1.5C. They estimate we’re consuming the margin of avoiding 2.0C at a rate of about 0.5% per month – so about 16 years to get to net zero to avoid 2.0C. Biden’s plan is to get there in 27 years, which is considered ambitious in the US.

      4 years of Trump takes out huge chunks of what little time we have to fix this.

    12. 12.

      hrprogressive

      This country has a large cadre of people who, if Trump told them to “Open Fire”, would not hesitate to actually do it.

      And our media is, at best, in many cases, still playing the “both sides” card, or completely dismissing it altogether.

      I know a lot of left of center spaces don’t like discussions around armed civil conflict, but I really wish more of these spaces would start telling their readers to prepare themselves for this plausible outcome.

      Voting is important. Wanting more Democrats is important. Adhering to the rules of law is important.

      Ignoring or disregarding the vast number of citizens who literally cannot wait to start assassinating anyone they deem to be “their enemies” is not.

    13. 13.

      SomeRandomGuy

      I just want to mention, because I never see reporting mention it: Trump’s complaints about the judge’s law clerk are that the law clerk is doing their job, and this is somehow unfair to Trump.

      I still can’t understand why this isn’t in every piece of reporting on the subject.

    catclub

      catclub

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: ethos of making contemporary comparisons to the Nazis and the people who voted for them in 1933.

       

      The unemployment rate in Germany in 1933 was 47% and the nazis did not get a majority of the vote. I am not sure if that says something about the german voters or the US ones.

    rikyrah

      rikyrah

      @bbleh:

      Everyone realizes TIFG is consumed with vengeance, but what I think is not yet clear to a lot of observers is that very many of his followers are likewise.  They live for their hatreds now, and we are the objects of those hatred

       

      It’s been clear from the beginning for a group of us.

      I think those in denial are:

      1. The MSM who couldn’t both sides it, and wouldn’t be able to do their Cletus Safaris. From the beginning bullshyt of ‘ economic anxiety’ , they have repeatedly tried to find excuses for these people.
      2. Our fellow White citizens, who are failing to come to grasp that those MAGA family members would treat them accordingly.
    Martin

      Martin

      @trollhattan: Challenge with Salton Sea is going to be the water injection they’ll need to keep the sea from shrinking further and creating a larger environmental problem. The only realistic source for that is the Colorado – you know, the thing that created it – and that requires reducing river water use even further than we already need to cut it. That’s a tough problem to solve.

      I’ve seen interesting proposals to build a water exchange system with Laguna Salada that could treat Salton Sea as a pumped hydro sink (-226′ elevation) from the Gulf of California. It’s not like the sea water is any less saline or polluted than what’s in the Salton Sea now. But that requires a big lift from the feds to build a multinational project like that. And there’s no way to make it profitable, so it would have to just straight up be a public works project.

    19. 19.

      SomeRandomGuy

      @hrprogressive: I know part of the issue is, Republican sources  castrate their media, so they don’t report obvious facts that disabuse Republican talking points – disabusing Republican talking points, the looping-knife wielders explain, “is placing free campaign ads for Democrats.”

      No – failing to report actual ELECTED OFFICIALS believing bullshit stories and conspiracy theories is making in-kind contributions to Republicans – it’s burying stories that are in the extreme interest of the public.

      Honest to goodness, I think most of the press won’t report the truth about Covid-19, and a  contradicted Republican claim about Covid-19, in the same article. And the closest answer I’ve seen is that they don’t want to campaign on one side or the other.

      Journalists should always campaign on the side of the truth – and hope that they apply the same incisiveness when it hurts to believe that someone as honest and law abiding as TFG might have just kinda forgotten he wasn’t allowed to steal from the federal government, by retaining items that belong to the President, not the poor has-been.

      That we don’t seem to notice that in this country is just farking mad.

    jonas

      jonas

      @rikyrah: It’s shrunk over the years due to less runoff over the years from nearby mountains and more agricultural diversion, but it covers a pretty sizeable chunk of the Imperial Valley.

    rikyrah

      rikyrah

      @hrprogressive:

      Ignoring or disregarding the vast number of citizens who literally cannot wait to start assassinating anyone they deem to be “their enemies” is not.

       

      The assumption is that our side isn’t armed, which just isn’t true.

      And, that, we’re gonna sit there, and let them come after us, which also isn’t true.

    Suzanne

      Suzanne

      @Harrison Wesley:

      I think Trump’s about ready for a Hannibal Lecter mask. 

      I said before…. this would be so much better if it was a ball gag order.

      I just about included a coda to this that was really graphic, and I typed it out, and then thought better of it and deleted it. But it’s making me laugh heartily.

    MomSense

      MomSense

      @Martin:

      Yeah we are totally fucked and we’ve wasted so much time.  Corporations have been running the tobacco playbook on this issue and the media are so fucking inept. I feel like we’ve gone backwards just on public acceptance of the science since I first got involved in the mid 80s and I am struggling with serious grief about it.

    Captain C

      Captain C

      @rikyrah:

      Our fellow White citizens, who are failing to come to grasp that those MAGA family members would treat them accordingly.

      At this point, I assume anyone who votes Republican would nark me out to whatever gestapo TFG sets up; that as much as they claim to like me, their (shitty) principles* or greed for reward would lead them to treat me like the shitbag who informed on Anne Frank.  This includes long-time friends and family.  If this hurts their precious MAGA fee-fees they can suck it.

      *In college, I once met a latter day Hitler Youth-type who piously declared that he would totally turn in any Jews if the Nazis asked because, “God said it’s wrong to lie.”  I’m pretty sure that aiding and abetting genocide is a little higher on the list of divine no-nos than lying to Nazis to save a life.

    rikyrah

      rikyrah

      @hrprogressive:

      Ignoring or disregarding the vast number of citizens who literally cannot wait to start assassinating anyone they deem to be “their enemies” is not.

       

      this is domestic terrorism against citizens. Black folk lived through this – called Jim Crow.

       

      Not going back to that.

    Ken

      Ken

      @rikyrah:  I would guess the deposits are associated with the Salton Trough, not the sea — which, as noted already, is the result of an accidental diversion of the Colorado River.  Such diversions have happened frequently over geological history, and the northern part of the trough — everything from Palm Springs south to the Gulf of California — is infill from the Colorado River delta.

    Martin

      Martin

      @rikyrah: Yes. It’s reasonably geologically active. In fact, one of the benefits of doing lithium brine extraction is that you can get geothermal power in the process. With pumped geothermal, they could produce about 3GW continuous power there, which is maybe 5% of the state demand.

      One challenge there is that surrounding the sea is a large and pretty critical agricultural region, so you don’t want to fuck that up, and the fertilizer runoff from those operations have really polluted the Sea so the place is a real environmental hazard.

      The other challenge is that both lithium extraction and pumped geothermal require the addition of at least some water. You recycle a lot of it, but you still need to add, and it’s in a place where water is, well, a problem.

    Ken

      Ken

      @jonas: “Imperial Valley” is one of the greatest marketing triumphs in history. It was originally the “Salton Desert”, but entrepreneurs got the idea that it could be irrigated from the Colorado River and sold as farmland. It went well enough until the failure of the (rather makeshift) gates on their diversion canal led to the Colorado turning north and creating the Salton Sea.

    Martin

      Martin

      @MomSense: I mean, we are making progress, and meaningful progress, but the public has not internalized what needs to happen. It’s been superficial around the edges stuff, but you always get the easy gains first, and people really don’t get that to keep up what momentum we have, is going to have to move this more front of mind and to internalize the goal into our behavior. That doesn’t mean it’s actually hard or expensive, but it is different. And we gotta embrace that, and we’re still fighting it, let alone accepting it.

    36. 36.

      Betty Cracker

      From the Sarasota Herald Tribune — hmmm!

      The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a sexual battery allegation against Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler, a political bombshell in the home state of former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis…

      Ziegler and his wife, Sarasota County School Board member and Moms for Liberty founder Bridget Ziegler, have emerged as one of the most prominent political couples in the state in recent years…

      Sources told the Florida Center for Government Accountability that the woman accusing Christian Ziegler of sexual battery “alleged that she and both Zieglers had been involved in a longstanding consensual three-way sexual relationship prior to the incident.”

      I don’t know how much credence to give this story (though I expect rank hypocrisy from Repubs, and this would fit the bill). But this part is interesting:

      The Republican Party of Sarasota County, where the Zieglers have been active for years, issued a statement saying the party is “shocked and disappointed” by the reports.

      “The Republican Party takes all such allegations of potential criminal conduct very seriously and will fully cooperate with investigators.”

      Not exactly a confident endorsement of the Zieglers’ sterling character, is it?

    jonas

      jonas

      @Captain C:*In college, I once met a latter day Hitler Youth-type who piously declared that he would totally turn in any Jews if the Nazis asked because, “God said it’s wrong to lie.”  I’m pretty sure that aiding and abetting genocide is a little higher on the list of divine no-nos than lying to Nazis to save a life

      So according to Augustine, what the Christian is obligated to do in that case is tell the authorities “I know where the person is, but I refuse to give them up” and be willing to face the consequences. But yeah, it’s a mortal sin to lie and say you don’t know anything when you actually do, even to ostensibly save someone’s life.

    Ken

      Ken

      @Baud: I blame the lack of good endorheic basins with a divertible nearby river. We’ve also got a bunch of, to be frank, underperforming rivers — the Humboldt isn’t even trying to fill its basin.

    RaflW

      RaflW

      @bbleh: “they are willing to pay a substantial cost in their own suffering”
      Except they can’t even stand not getting to date women who are Dems or pro-choice.

      So they really won’t tolerate much, except for things they don’t even realize they’re paying, like what repealing ACA would cost them … because they have no idea what that price would be. No one in their political circle knows, because Fox/OAN/crazy uncle Ted won’t tell them

      “They live for their hatreds now, and we are the objects of those hatreds.”
      Yes, this. It’s what decades of marinating in RW radio, TV and internet cesspools has produced. I do fear that many of this 27% (+/-) crazed base really would openly, in the streets attack their neighbors if goaded just right. History has shown many times that people can be pushed that far. We’re teetering, IMO.

    jonas

      jonas

      @Betty Cracker:“The Republican Party takes all such allegations of potential criminal conduct very seriously and will fully cooperate with investigators.”

      Narrator: “They don’t.”

    44. 44.

      Matt McIrvin

      @rikyrah: On the one hand, they’ve got us vastly outgunned, because most gun enthusiasts are right-wing, most cops are right-wing, a majority of the military is probably right-wing. It’s not 100% but that’s the way to bet.

      On the other hand, a lot of these people are frankly dumb, which is a disadvantage.

    Ken

      Ken

      @jonas: True, they don’t take the allegations seriously — but normally they would deny the allegations, and claim it’s a politically-motivated prosecution. That the party is covering their asses this early in the process makes me think that something very serious, and very undeniable, happened.

      Though that would raise the question of how the party knew about it, and for how long they’ve known.

    Martin

      Martin

      @Baud: There’s still hope. Models are that if we get a sufficiently large atmospheric river like we had last winter but longer in duration, that the Central Valley will at least temporarily turn into an inland sea. That happened back in 1862. Killed about 1% of the population of California.

      We did get a wee version of that with Tulare lake refilling last winter (which is still filled 9 months later). We’ll see if this El Niño winter fills it further. (Let’s hope not, we don’t remotely have as much reservoir capacity as we did last winter, so dam failures or uncontrolled outflows might become a possibility).

      Tulare lake used to be the 2nd largest freshwater lake completely in the US borders. It was pretty big. We drained it for agriculture about a decade before we created Salton Sea. So, we can fuck things up on a climate scale when we really put our mind to it.

    Glidwrith

      Glidwrith

      @Matt McIrvin: Dumb and cowards. Notice how only ones and twos show up to support SFB? They are going to jail because of J6 and know it. I think they will just bitch from their armchairs and a good-sized chunk will vote for him, but that’s all.

      Now, if SFB actually gets elected, yes they will start killing anyone in their lives that they think needs to be put in their place.

