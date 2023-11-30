The New York appeals court told Trump and his lawyers to zip it about the civil trial judge’s law clerk, and the judge let them know he intends to enforce the gag order “rigorously.” From The Messenger:

New York appellate court on Thursday reinstated the gag orders barring Donald Trump and his lawyers from making public statements about the principal law clerk of the judge overseeing the former president’s ongoing civil fraud trial. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron noted that the ruling also reinstates a separate gag order imposed on Trump’s lawyers. “So I intend to enforce the gag orders rigorously and vigorously, and I want to make sure that counsel informs their clients of the fact that the stay was vacated,” Engoron said.

It’s a narrow ruling that prohibits Team Shitgibbon from ginning up deranged online mobs to harass one individual who is not a public figure. Trump is still allowed to send flying monkeys after the judge, make gross comments about the attorney general, etc.

But despite his client’s freedom to continue making a world-historic ass of himself, Trump’s lawyer meeped about the ruling in court as if someone had literally shoved a cue-ball in Trump’s gaping maw and wrapped chains around his bulbous orange head to keep it in place. (If only!)

“We’re aware, your honor,” Trump’s lead attorney Christopher Kise responded, before adding: “It’s a tragic day for the rule of law.” “In a country where the First Amendment is sacrosanct, President Trump may not even comment on why he thinks he cannot get a fair trial,” Kise added in a subsequent statement to the press. “Hard to imagine a more unfair process and hard to believe this is happening in America.”

Jesus, what a drama llama!

On a related note, someone in a thread yesterday linked this excellent Dahlia Lithwick essay that says we should not only pay attention to Trump’s increasingly fascist, violent, eliminationist rhetoric but to how it’s being received:

If you want to fret about something, it shouldn’t be that former President Donald J. Trump is allowed by the machinery of media and First Amendment law to keep talking. It’s that the pool of people who think what he says is vitally, life-alteringly, and materially important is not just vast, it’s also now incapable of shame.

Lithwick notes that now no one can pretend the “mediocre demagogue’s” threats aren’t serious because his record includes an attempted coup, complete with a violent mob attack on the Capitol building. In other words, it’s no longer even remotely credible to claim that the cultists take their Orange Jeebus’s demented babbling “seriously, but not literally.” She’s right.

