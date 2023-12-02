Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Night Open Thread

Subaru Diane sent this great clip to a few of us.  I don’t think I’ve seen it in a post yet, and it looks like we could use an open thread.

Enjoy!

 

Open thread.

      Salty Sam .

      Fucking hell, this is so Balloon Juice it’s hilarious!

      ”…at the risk of sounding pedantic…”.       HAH!

      Scout211

      That was a fun skit.

      @noncarborundum: IMHO he’s wrong about “firstly”.

      I thought “firstly” sounded odd, too.  Of course consulted the google and found a fun explainer on Merriam-Webster

      When used to begin a list of two or more things, there is a strong preference for first over firstly today, but this preference is one of custom and usage, not grammar. Both first and firstly can function as adverbs, but they are not completely interchangeable; for example, we never say “firstly of all.”

      . . .

      It turns out that there’s been a conspiracy against firstly for centuries. The great English dictionaries of the 1700s and early 1800s by Samuel Johnson and Noah Webster didn’t even have entries for firstly, though the word had been used since the 1300s (Webster had no entry between FIRSTLING and FIRST-RATE). When firstly was finally added in the first posthumous edition of Webster’s Dictionary in 1847, it wasn’t even accorded the courtesy of a definition; instead, the entry simply reads “Improperly used instead of first.”

      Hoppie

       

       

      @Salty Sam .: Correctissimo.  One does not SOUND pedantic, one is/is not pedantic.  Sheesh. People who try to SOUND pedantic just sound stupid.  Ipso facto ergo sum demonstrandum.

