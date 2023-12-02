Subaru Diane sent this great clip to a few of us. I don’t think I’ve seen it in a post yet, and it looks like we could use an open thread.
Enjoy!
Open thread.
noncarborundum
IMHO he’s wrong about “firstly”.
Salty Sam .
Fucking hell, this is so Balloon Juice it’s hilarious!
”…at the risk of sounding pedantic…”. HAH!
jonas
Up there with the pedantic Latin centurion in Monty Python’s The Life of Brian.
dmsilev
She was very patient. I think I would have kneed him in the groin after about the second or third correction.
Scout211
That was a fun skit.
@noncarborundum: IMHO he’s wrong about “firstly”.
I thought “firstly” sounded odd, too. Of course consulted the google and found a fun explainer on Merriam-Webster
When used to begin a list of two or more things, there is a strong preference for first over firstly today, but this preference is one of custom and usage, not grammar. Both first and firstly can function as adverbs, but they are not completely interchangeable; for example, we never say “firstly of all.”
. . .
It turns out that there’s been a conspiracy against firstly for centuries. The great English dictionaries of the 1700s and early 1800s by Samuel Johnson and Noah Webster didn’t even have entries for firstly, though the word had been used since the 1300s (Webster had no entry between FIRSTLING and FIRST-RATE). When firstly was finally added in the first posthumous edition of Webster’s Dictionary in 1847, it wasn’t even accorded the courtesy of a definition; instead, the entry simply reads “Improperly used instead of first.”
Hoppie
@Salty Sam .: Correctissimo. One does not SOUND pedantic, one is/is not pedantic. Sheesh. People who try to SOUND pedantic just sound stupid. Ipso facto ergo sum demonstrandum.
