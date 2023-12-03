… Is as a bad example to the rest of us, and a risible target for our better journalists. Albert Burneko, at Defector, “Looking Good, Elon! Feeling Good, Trashcan Man!”:
… X, née Twitter, the microblogging platform this genius bought on accident for twice its value a little over a year ago and which likely is now worth less than a quarter of what he paid for it, is struggling. It is losing its most valuable advertising partners, whose money has always provided nearly all the company’s anemic bloodflow, entirely 100-percent because of stuff Musk has done to the company and its product, either via numb-skulled executive fiat or through the sneering bigotry he himself posts and promotes on the site. Again, this is entirely 100-percent because Musk is, and I do not say this lightly, the rankest ignoramus presently living.
As briefly as I can summarize: He destroyed Twitter’s utility as a news service. He actively elevated and empowered its most poisonous and/or frightening and/or tiresome users. He made it janky and unreliable by gutting its workforce. He renamed it “X,” instantly rendering it somehow both anonymous and incandescently corny. Worst and most poisonous of all, he associated it with himself—with, that is, the rankest ignoramus presently living. It’s that guy’s website, now.
As to that. People still evidently want to hear from this absolute buttmunch, which is not really surprising I guess, even where it can’t be explained by ghoulish rubbernecking. Just about everything bad anyone might ever wish to say about society under capitalism is both crystallized and proven correct by the fact that Elon Musk remains Important despite all of the above. In fact he is probably at least as important as he has ever been, because “important” is just a synonym for “rich” in a society in which nothing substantial can be accomplished or even meaningfully attempted without first convincing at least one hyper-rich cretin that it will gratify them personally or financially. Conceivably Musk might not be quite as rich, or uh liquid or whatever, as he was some time ago, or maybe his rate of becoming richer has slowed somewhat, but he remains, inarguably, super duper friggin’ rich, and therefore important at a scale previously reserved for, like, pharaohs. Andrew Ross Sorkin of the New York Times and CNBC interviewed him earlier this week, and it served as a nice reminder of why pharaohs so seldom sat for interviews…
… The man is so profoundly sure that his dumb, todder-like, obviously pre-planned “Go fuck yourself” is going to dazzle and delight the crowd; that they will, depending on their sympathies, gasp (the owned libs) or applaud (astounded freethinkers) at his boldness, or moral courage, or edgy fearless cool or whatever. He’s so sure of it that he takes not one but two more passes at the line, each more deathly than the last: first with some theatrical handwaving that earns him a smattering of pity-chuckles from the crowd, and then again as a psychedelically cringey “G … F … Y” that makes clear he either doesn’t understand or is intentionally dodging Sorkin’s anodyne question.
Now, it’s true: Corny self-impressed mediocrities with zero self-awareness are not, as a rule, especially hilarious, even unintentionally. But this is one of the planet’s richest and most powerful people—a 52-year-old ultra-celebrity who can pick and choose his media engagements with a privilege rivaled only by certain heads of state and Taylor Swift—fully reduced to Walter Sobchak’s “Shomer fucking Shabbos” routine by momentary exposure to gentle half-adversarial questioning along utterly predictable lines from a broadly friendly interlocutor. That’s funny!
No less funny is Musk’s virtually instantaneous full-brain meltdown, as soon as Sorkin shows the slightest resistance to the megaton rhetorical force of awkwardly repeating “Go fuck yourself” in increasingly dumb ways, at people who are not present, for the benefit of people who are not impressed. “Yes, no, no, it, I-I-I, if, a-a-a-a-absolutely, so, um, no-no, totally, so, so, wha, eh, actually,” he offers, all but bleeding from the eyeballs: “What this advertiser boycott is gonna do is, it’s gonna kill the company.” What’s remarkable is not the prediction (he might be right!) but the dunce’s bearing as he makes it. He appears to think, to sincerely believe, that what he is proclaiming is something like an indictment … of the advertisers who are not paying money to promote their shit on Twitter…
Many different things can rot a person’s mind—can erode their critical and moral faculties, dissolve their awareness of themselves and of the reality of others, turn them into Norma Desmond demanding her close-up. Fame. Wealth. Power. Impunity. Gratification. Sycophants. Drugs. Here is a man who has overindulged in all of these in gargantuan proportions, indulged until he is a great big sodden bag of shit, slumped and sludgy and spongy on the inside, like everything in there has been steeping in a Coca-Cola bath for 30 years. Too spoiled and indolent for the meager work of sussing out a single thought’s contours and borders, to say nothing of connecting it to another, without some Waylon Smithers at hand to do the lifting for him.
He also looks like shit! He looks like the answer to the question “What if toadies emitted gamma radiation.” He looks like somebody made an applehead Martin Bormann doll, sprayed it with vegetable oil, and dressed it up like it was going trick-or-treating as Maverick from Top Gun. I wouldn’t let him pet my dog.
“Musk, who appeared both high and made of plywood, responded with a reality of his own” https://t.co/I0qfanssDd
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 2, 2023
Drew Magary, at SFGate — “The end of Elon Musk”:
… A little over a year ago, Musk — already the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and founder of the Boring Company — bought Twitter after making an obscene offer for it seemingly on a lark. Then he tried to back out of the deal by inventing whatever reasons he could find in his desk, and then bought it anyway when he realized that the die was cast. After that, he rebranded Twitter as X, laid off so many staffers that quality control on the platform became all but nonexistent, turned its verification system into a subscription service for thirsty MAGA losers, and watched his new company’s revenues drop by 50% and its American user base drop by nearly 20%.
A smarter billionaire might have cut his losses with X and turned his focus back to minting ugly Cybertrucks. But Musk has put all of his energy, to the great detriment of his other assets, into reshaping X in his own image instead, replete with antisemitic tropes out of the Illinois Nazi playbook and a tacit effort to revive the long-debunked Pizzagate conspiracy. This is because — and I’m not exaggerating — Musk truly believes that he who controls X also controls the world. His exchange with Sorkin yesterday, the entirety of which you can watch on the New York Times’ YouTube channel, all but proves it.
It also proves that he’s a real tit.
After many big-name companies withdrew their advertising from X in the wake of Musk’s continued hate speech, he used his exchange with Sorkin to respond to those companies thusly:
“Don’t advertise,” he said to the audience. “If someone is going to try to blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with money? Go f—k yourself. Go. F—k. Yourself. Is that clear? I hope it is. Hey Bob [Iger, CEO of Disney]! If you’re in the audience. That’s how I feel. Don’t advertise.”
Here is where Sorkin had to give Musk a bit of pragmatic business advice. I, like Sorkin, am a journalist and lemme tell you: You’re in BIG trouble if one of US understands how to make a profit better than you do…
Musk, who appeared both high and made of plywood, responded with a reality of his own:
“Actually, what this advertising boycott is going to do is, it’s going to kill the company. And the whole world will know that those advertisers killed the company, and we will document it in great detail.”
Here Musk looked out to the audience, expecting vehement agreement, perhaps even applause. He was greeted with dead silence instead. Sorkin, still residing in the correct reality, told Musk, “But those advertisers, I imagine they’re going to say, ‘WE didn’t kill the company.’”
And here is where Musk revealed his delusion to all. “Oh yeah?” he shot back. “Tell it to Earth.”
“Tell it to Earth.” If you imagine Will Smith delivering that line, it REALLY hits. But this was coming from a purported titan of industry, who was seemingly unaware that no one gives a holy s—t about his social media platform anymore. “Twitter isn’t real life” is a tired sound bite, but it’s never been more true than now. You really are screaming into the void when you post there. But Musk, who told Sorkin that he believed data to be more valuable than gold, remains committed to the idea that owning X means owning the chief information exchange for all of this planet’s 8 billion citizens. He thinks he can Thanos Snap wars and recessions into being merely by posting a recycled Pepe the Frog meme from 2016 on there. There is no reasoning with someone who is so megalomaniacal and so, SO stupid…
Ah well, allow me to respond on behalf of the Earth: The brands are right. No one gives a f—k about X anymore, and no one will be outraged when you — yes, you, Elon Musk — have finally killed it. The days of serial tweeters like me lamenting the days of Twitter Classic are over. We’ve gone elsewhere and use X only sparingly, and only as a necessary evil. Without us, and without any advertising support, X will soon make no money of any sort, and you’ll be left only with the occasional $8 a month from @FreedomBob69…
Elon should've pivoted the conversation to Tesla by telling ex-Twitter advertisers to die in a fire.
— Daily Trix (@DailyTrix) November 30, 2023
‘Squid-clouds of butthurt’, illustrated!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings