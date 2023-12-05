Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Trump Indictments / Two Peas, Same Pod

Two Peas, Same Pod

by | 54 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

The Speaker of the House, and Donald Trump: two peas in a pod.

The Speaker of the House Is An Open Insurrectionist.   (Past and future.)

I bring you the exact words of current Speaker of the House (transcribed by me):

As you know, we have to blur faces of some of the persons who participated in the events of that day because we don’t want them to be retaliated against, and be charged by the DOJ, and to have other concerns and problems.

Open support for the insurrection – at a fucking public press conference, by the Speaker of the House.

Watch it for yourself.  It’s even worse than reading the words.  Listen to the tone of his voice change in the clip – the Speaker is clearly outraged at the injustice – to him, it would be a travesty of justice if the people who stormed the capital suffer any consequences, let alone be charged with the crimes they committed.

 

DC Indictment News

The Former President, He Did It Before, He’ll Do It Again (via Jack Smith – in a DC Filing)

The Government will provide the defendant and the Court extensive advance notice of the intrinsic evidence it plans to introduce at trial, including through its exhibit and witness lists, motions in limine, and a detailed trial brief setting forth the Government’s planned trial presentation. In an abundance of caution, the Government below notices evidence that, although intrinsic to the charged crimes, pre- or post-dates the charged criminal conspiracies. If the Court were to find that any part of the noticed evidence below is extrinsic, the evidence is also admissible under Federal Rule of Evidence 404(b), because the Government will offer it not to show the defendant’s criminal propensity, but to establish his motive, intent, preparation, knowledge, absence of mistake, and common plan.

Sections from the filing (PDF)

IANAL, but it seems to me that Jack Smith has Trump coming and going.

A. Historical Evidence of the Defendant’s Consistent Plan of Baselessly Claiming Election Fraud

B. Historical Evidence of the Defendant’s Common Plan to Refuse to Commit to a Peaceful Transition of Power

C. Evidence of the Defendant and Co-Conspirators’ Knowledge of the Unfavorable Election Results and Motive and Intent to Subvert Them

D. Pre- and Post-Conspiracy Evidence That the Defendant and Co-Conspirators Suppressed Proof Their Fraud Claims Were False and Retaliated Against Officials Who Undermined Their Criminal Plans

E. Pre- and Post-Conspiracy Evidence of the Defendant’s Public Attacks on Individuals, Encouragement of Violence, and Knowledge of the Foreseeable Consequences

F. Post-Conspiracy Evidence of the Defendant’s Steadfast Support and Endorsement of Rioters

Time will tell, of course.  But in these dangerous times, I am very glad we have a functioning DOJ and Jack Smith.

Open thread.

    54Comments

    2. 2.

      StringOnAStick

      I listen to the Jack podcast by Allison Gill and Andy McCabe while working out; the calm and clear discussion by these two and McCabe’s legal knowledge is a great antidote to the doomer cycles that get going here occasionally.  Jack Smith is focused and relentless; tRump is going to get more and more freaked out as this prosecution closed in.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Manyakitty

      Does DOJ already have all that footage? If not, IANAL, but it sure sounds like Mikey is tampering with evidence.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      StringOnAStick

      @Math Guy: The group we really need to reach and activate are the youngs, and the MSM might as well be buggy whips to them.  They are already freaked out about Roe and climate change, and I have heard that there is a Biden social media campaign designed to reach them.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      Hasn’t DOJ had access to the un-blurred tapes for, like, 2.5 years now? It’s awful that the GOP and the Speaker in particular are posturing about “protecting” the insurrectionists, but as far as prosecutions goes, that’s all this is, posturing.

      Edit: I see we’re all thinking along similar lines.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MagdaInBlack

      I appreciate this post WG, and I’m glad we have Jack Smith.

      ( after the last post and this one may I request a respite puppy/kitten/critter thread)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @Manyakitty: I think the DOJ has been able to identify a lot of the insurrectionists from photos they have released, where someone in the public has ID’d the person.

      I wonder if there is more footage than what they have?  Surely the Jan 6 commission would have asked for everything and gotten white the Dems were still in the majority.  Surely, she said hopefully.

      If not, that’s the only thing that might make sense about the Speaker’s decision to blur the faces before they release it all to the public  Not wanting more people to be *identified.

      Oh, I’m sorry, I meant to say retaliated against by the DOJ. (smoke coming out of my ears)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      teezyskeezy

      @Math Guy: It functions, but not to accurately inform about abuses of power by the privileged.  It’s functioning quite well in its purpose to obfuscate them, however.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Math Guy

      @StringOnAStick: I hope you are right. Reading – and occasionally commenting- on this site is the extent of my social media involvement. The Democrats have really got to get their message out (on a multitude of issues) in a way that speaks to the gut and then hammer away at that constantly.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Manyakitty

      @WaterGirl: after today’s news so far, I’m practically in a state of Max Headroom glitching. And I saw on Bluesky, but without a source, that Zelensky had to pull out of today’s planned speech. Worrying about that, now, too.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      smith

      @Old School: Aren’t these videos the ones made available to the J6 committee? I can’t think of any source they would have gotten them from other than DOJ. And DOJ hasn’t been shy about publicizing pictures of rioters they want to have identified by the public.

      If that’s the case, I don’t think Johnson’s actions will have any effect on criminal investigations, but it’s still outrageous that his avowed motive is to shield criminals from prosecution.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      @MagdaInBlack: Yes, I get that.

      I really appreciated the filing from Jack Smith so I didn’t have to just post the first part, feeling enraged

      I really didn’t think they should shock me with their depravity, but I found it really shocking to see the speaker of the fucking house openly supporting the insurrectionists, suggestion that it’s the DOJ that is behaving lawlessly.

      Good thing we have so many steady people at the helm in government right now.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      teezyskeezy

      @StringOnAStick: I wouldn’t make the buggy whip analogy when it comes to the msm vs. social media in terms of being informed.  Social media is not the *superior* technology with regard to being accurately informed.  More like junk food vs. crack, the msm being the junk food with *some* nutritional value, and social media being the crack.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Math Guy: ​
       What we *can* have – and it’s powerful and effective – is a functioning community-activist volunteer corps, made up of us.

      Rather than miring ourselves in doom-saying and placing blame on Those Others who are responsible for what’s wrong, we can decide to take concrete, positive action – both as individuals, and as a community.

      I encourage us all to find something small to do. Small is great, because it’s doable! Writing a postcard, donating a dollar… these are big actions when we join with others who are doing the same things.

      It is also remarkable how taking one small, concrete action reduces one’s cynicism and despair.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      @teezyskeezy:  I don’t really agree.

      It all depends on who you follow on social media, and how discerning you are.

      The young are not stupid, and I would venture to guess that they are more discerning than MAGA peeps.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @smith: He’s still trying to block promotions to O-10, but because there are just not a lot of four stars, this should be easy to counter.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      I am super pleased to find that even though Trump wasn’t charged with insurrection, that insurrection is going to be front and center in the case against Trump in DC.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      teezyskeezy

      @Manyakitty: So much that is good is going to shit, and so much that is bad seems ascendant.  And for none of it is there a good fucking excuse. Weimar Germans at least had the very real hardships from the terms of the Treaty of Versailles to use as an excuse for their desperate bad choices–we have modest (and subsiding) inflation in an economy that’s humming along. I guess people in democracies can get apathetic about their freedoms for even less than previously imagined. (no, not all of us are apathetic, but too many Republicans and voters in the “swing” states seem to be.)

      Reply
    29. 29.

      WaterGirl

      What else is in the news today?

      I am juggling a lot of things (a day ending in Y?) but I guess it feels like more because I was out doing the final things in the yard – and it was really cold out there!

      Reply
    30. 30.

      WaterGirl

      @teezyskeezy:

      So much that is good is going to shit, and so much that is bad seems ascendant.

      I can agree with that.  But there’s also a lot of bad things that are getting better, and some good that seems ascendant.

      Why focus on just one side of that coin?  That’s what is so tiresome.  Why can’t some people see the bad and the good?  Or the good and the bad?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      teezyskeezy

      @WaterGirl: Okay, you *can* find solid honest voices in social media, but I have only found them by first seeing a core set of them in mainstream publications and then exploring their networks on twitter, etc. If you just start raw on social media and let the algorithm guide you, it often goes to misinformation crack mode.  A lot of people are using it in crack mode.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ken

      Hopefully, Johnson’s stunt will backfire by reminding the public of the videos. Who knows, it might even get a few more people identified — “Hey, wasn’t Uncle Jack in DC that day, and isn’t that the stupid MAGA T-shirt he wore to Thanksgiving….”

      Reply
    37. 37.

      cain

      These people do know that with AI and others you can take a photo and image search it and get the unblurred image, right? It’s not like the DOJ doesn’t have all the footage.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      teezyskeezy

      @WaterGirl: Because if Trump wins and lets people enact Project 2025, all the good things that are happening could be wiped out in short order.  Maybe I’m over-estimating the extent and duration of damage Trump II could cause, but to me that looks like a steam roller on a path to run over all the good stuff happening. That *amplifies* the tragedy for me. All these good things going on…if that steam roller isn’t diverted, they won’t be there in a few years.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Anyway

      From WaPo:

      Reid Hoffman, a co-founder of LinkedIn who has for years funded several liberal and anti-Donald Trump causes, is taking the unusual step of donating a quarter of a million dollars to a super PAC backing Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley in 2024.

      Why?

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Old School

      HuffPost says DOJ has the video.

      The Department of Justice has long had access to the footage and has used it in some of the roughly 1,200 criminal cases against people linked to the riot, which saw participants fight police and storm the Capitol building.

      Though prosecutors already have the video, blurring people’s faces could prevent amateur investigators from sending tips to the FBI. Online sleuths have previously used social media and facial recognition software to help the government track down a number of suspects.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Martin

      @Matt McIrvin: I think the theory is that all populations have a certain not small subset that will give to authoritarianism, and whether or not they do succumb to it is a product of two things:

      1. a sufficient economic crisis (fascism appears to be directly a product of capitalism)
      2. a sufficiently persuasive leader willing to leverage that economic crisis into a populist movement with the intent of leading as an authoritarian

      But the people open to the populist movement are always present. The key to avoiding that fate is to avoid at least one of the two catalysts.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Martin

      @Anyway: Because if your goal is to defeat Trump at all costs, you have two opportunities to do that – one in the GOP primary and the other in the general election, and you fund the former until it fails, and then you fund the latter.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Martin

      @Geminid: I agree, but if you have effectively infinite money, you might as well do both.

      If your only interest is that Biden win, your best strategy *might* be for Trump to be the nominees, which makes it MORE likely that Trump will win the general. If your only interest is that Trump LOSE, you don’t care if the GOP nominee can beat Biden so long as it isn’t Trump.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Brachiator

      OT, Finally. From CNN.

      Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama said Tuesday he is releasing the bulk of his holds for Senate votes to confirm military promotions.
      Tuberville told his colleagues in a closed-door meeting on Capitol Hill that he will release the promotions for three-star nominees and below, the vast majority of the nominees.

      Elsewhere, the people of Venezuela voted to annex part of neighboring Guyana. Oil reserves are involved. Perhaps a regional issue to watch.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      teezyskeezy

      @Brachiator: Actually, this is one of the “good things” I think is actually encouraging.  Putting a bunch of good military people in Trump’s way and not leaving him easy openings to fill is one of the things that can thwart him if he wins.  He will attempt to fire them one after another until he gets a core set who would open fire on americans (and some would be happy to, let’s admit), but it could get real real ugly for him before he completes that task.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      trollhattan

      Hah, joke’s on Speaker Johnson. All we need is to have David Rossi stand over Penelope’s shoulder while she has the frame up on her monitor, and say, “Enhance!”

      Face, address, MAC address, mobile #, current location all appear.

      Reply

