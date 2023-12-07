Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

In my day, never was longer.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

The willow is too close to the house.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies.

“In the name of Zandar, I will fight the Stupid!”

Optimism opens the door to great things.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

Thursday After News Open Thread

A few big pieces of news that I’m aware of.

🌸

🌸

🌸

Any other news this afternoon?

Open tread.

