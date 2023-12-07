Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

So many bastards, so little time.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

There are no moderate Republican – only extremists, and cowards.

“woke” is the new caravan.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Wee Hours Open Thread

Wee Hours Open Thread

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: 

Looks like we could use an open thread.  Is anybody still up?

I am not often up in the wee hours of the night, but I got my flu shot on Wednesday and I was so tired that I went to bed at 7 pm!  That’s crazy early around here, so my little Henry just woke me up to go out, and here I am.

What a crazy time we are living in, with ups and downs coming so fast we can hardly recover from one before the next one comes. Not a fan of rollercoasters, but here we are.  It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon, so we have to take care of ourselves along the way.

With that not-so-deep thought, I am headed back to bed to get some sleep.  But I will leave you with a picture of my sweet Willow.  Miss Willow is her name most of the time.  Before I named the two kitties (siblings) for a few days they were “Miss Girl” and “Mr. Boy”.  Then they became Willow and Little Bear.  Then they became Miss Willow and Mr. Bear.

Sunday Afternoon Open Thread 17

P.S.  I cannot believe that Christmas is just over two weeks away.  How did that happen?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Asparagus Aspersions
  • BTF AZ
  • sab
  • Steeplejack
  • Tony Jay
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    3. 3.

      Asparagus Aspersions

      Good morning from across the Atlantic! I was scheduled to get my flu shot yesterday but in the afternoon felt a bit head-achey and stuffy, and thought it best to postpone. The nurse agreed, so I’ll try again on Monday. Sometimes I’m totally fine after the shot, and sometimes I feel like I’ve been hit with a two-by-four the next day. Given my current end-of-year workload, I didn’t want to risk being knocked out.

      Today I slept until 10 minutes before my workday started, waved my husband and kid out the door, and am now settled into my workday. My face says “ready for the office” (well, I washed it, and put hair in a ponytail) and my body says “lounge lizard.” I love telework.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Steeplejack

      I went down for a short catnap a little after 8:00 and ended up sleeping until almost 2:00. Been doing some light browsing and waiting to see if I can go back to sleep.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Tony Jay

      @WaterGirl:

      Good morning. It’s cold, wet and dark over here in The Land of the Cold Wet Darkness, but the Shambling Maws didn’t get us in the night so I guess I have to put that down as a win.

      Speaking of winning, great night of football. Liverpool amble half-asleep through an away fixture at Sheffield United to go 2nd, Villa absolutely dominate Sportswasher Cheaty to leapfrog THE CHAMPIONS (as the commentators insist on referring to them) into 3rd, and the weaker of Manchester’s two Premier League teams continued their habit of pulling off a vital but uncoordinated win that rescues Erik Ten Haag’s managerial career and gives false hope to their long suffering fanbase. Our upcoming games against Man Utd (another 7-0 thrashing, please) and the leaders, Arsenal, are now even more important.

      Football Update concluded. Back to the Politics.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.