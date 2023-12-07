Looks like we could use an open thread. Is anybody still up?

I am not often up in the wee hours of the night, but I got my flu shot on Wednesday and I was so tired that I went to bed at 7 pm! That’s crazy early around here, so my little Henry just woke me up to go out, and here I am.

What a crazy time we are living in, with ups and downs coming so fast we can hardly recover from one before the next one comes. Not a fan of rollercoasters, but here we are. It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon, so we have to take care of ourselves along the way.

With that not-so-deep thought, I am headed back to bed to get some sleep. But I will leave you with a picture of my sweet Willow. Miss Willow is her name most of the time. Before I named the two kitties (siblings) for a few days they were “Miss Girl” and “Mr. Boy”. Then they became Willow and Little Bear. Then they became Miss Willow and Mr. Bear.

P.S. I cannot believe that Christmas is just over two weeks away. How did that happen?