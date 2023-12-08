We had a fun and informative zoom with Four Directions shortly before Thanksgiving.

The zoom lasted just over an hour, and we have highlights for you!

5 short audio clips from the zoom:

Balloon Juice impact in Nevada & Georgia in 2022 (1 min)

Relational Organizing in Indian Country (1 min)

Target States for 2024 (3 min)

Funny Story (2 min)

Plans for Montana in 2024 (3 min)

They talked about the Four Directions plan to expand back into Montana – with our help! The Native American vote can (and historically has) put Democratic Senator Jon Tester over the top.

Remember that winter storm in Nevada and our flash fundraising for coats & winter gear on election day? They sure do!

Four Directions pioneered relational organizing before it even had a name.

Which states are critical to them, and why.

Hilarious anecdote about a recent Montana court case that involved Robert E. Lee and Sitting Bull.

Maybe the Native vote can save the Senate!

OJ in the last clip: “I guess what I’m getting down to saying is that when Senator Tester wins because of the Native vote, it’s gonna be Balloon Juice and their people that made that happen, because nobody else is really stepping up [to say they want to help fund the Native vote in Montana].”

BJ peeps working together are a force of nature. We are making a difference.

