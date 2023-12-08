Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Four Directions Zoom (Highlights & Audio Clips)

Four Directions Zoom (Highlights & Audio Clips)

23 Comments

This post is in: , ,

We had a fun and informative zoom with Four Directions shortly before Thanksgiving.

The zoom lasted just over an hour, and we have highlights for you!

5 short audio clips from the zoom:

  • Balloon Juice impact in Nevada & Georgia in 2022  (1 min)
  • Relational Organizing in Indian Country  (1 min)
  • Target States for 2024  (3 min)
  • Funny Story  (2 min)
  • Plans for Montana in 2024  (3 min)

They talked about the Four Directions plan to expand back into Montana – with our help!  The Native American vote can (and historically has) put Democratic Senator Jon Tester over the top.

On the Ground in Reno-Sparks in Nevada, With Snow 2

Balloon Juice impact in Nevada and GA in 2022  (1 min)

Remember that winter storm in Nevada and our flash fundraising for coats & winter gear on election day?  They sure do!

💫

Relational Organizing in Indian Country  (1 min)

Four Directions pioneered relational organizing before it even had a name.

💫

Target States for 2024  (3 min)

Which states are critical to them, and why.

💫

Funny Story  (2 min)

Hilarious anecdote about a recent Montana court case that involved Robert E. Lee and Sitting Bull.

💫

Plans for Montana in 2024  (3 min)

Maybe the Native vote can save the Senate!

OJ in the last clip:  “I guess what I’m getting down to saying is that when Senator Tester wins because of the Native vote, it’s gonna be Balloon Juice and their people that made that happen, because nobody else is really stepping up [to say they want to help fund the Native vote in Montana].”

💫

BJ peeps working together are a force of nature.  We are making a difference.

Open thread.

  Alison Rose
  Almost Retired
  Barbara
  Dorothy A. Winsor
  H.E.Wolf
  Jesse
  lowtechcyclist
  Madeleine
  Martin
  Old School
  Suzanne
  WaterGirl
  Yutsano

    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      “I guess what I’m getting down to saying is that when Senator Tester wins because of the Native vote, it’s gonna be Balloon Juice and their people that made that happen, because nobody else is really stepping up [to say they want to help fund the Native vote in Montana].”

      Honestly, that has me a little verklempt*. It’s really amazing what this community has been able to do, and I love that we’re giving such support to the Native vote because they deserve it (to put it mildly!).

      (*it’s a good thing)

    4. 4.

      Almost Retired

      It really was a wonderful zoom, and I’m glad I was able to attend.  It’s also great to get the highlights condensed into short excerpts (which suits my attention span quite nicely)!

    5. 5.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I’d like to suggest Four Corners to friends who are looking for a good place to make a political donation, but I don’t want to condemn them to multiple fundraising letters. What’s the best thing to recommend to them?

    7. 7.

      Jesse

      Thank you WaterGirl for all your hard work on this. Fired up and ready to go for MT.

      Another must-win is Ohio. Do we have any orgs in mind for OH, similar to Four Directions?

    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @Jesse: We will continue to support some organizations we have supported in the past, and are reaching out to some new ones.

      Still researching youth organizations and organizations in some other states.  No one ID’d yet for Ohio, but if you happen to know a great organization, please drop me an email message.

    12. 12.

      Suzanne

      @Old School: SuzMom texted me a few minutes ago that he died, and I was like, “Who’s that?”. So I looked up his Wiki page.

      DAMN, that dude got a lot of top-quality ass.

    15. 15.

      Barbara

      @WaterGirl: ​I make a monthly donation to Four Directions. The director called me at one point and we had a nice discussion. He is so thankful for BJ and I am so thankful for his organization.

    16. 16.

      Martin

      @Suzanne: Well, law of large numbers on that one. If you fuck everyone you meet, you’re unavoidably going to get some one and two sigma above the mean people in there.

    18. 18.

      Madeleine

      Are we important to Four Directions? Two of us were invited to attend a meet-and-greet with OJ, Barb, Brett a few weeks ago, And I was–unexpectedly–asked to talk about Balloon Juice. So YESS!

    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      @Martin: There are a number of ways to interpret that sentence.

      edit: not sure you replied to my question earlier this week.  Are you going to update the Barbie post and send it to me?  I would really love to read it and post it on Medium Cool for discussion.

    20. 20.

      H.E.Wolf

      @WaterGirl: ​
       Thank you for posting the clips! That final sound file, with the shout-out to Balloon Juice folks, is pretty special. It’s sometimes easy to forget that collectively, we have power, and we’re using it to make positive change happen.

    21. 21.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Martin:

      Well, law of large numbers on that one. If you fuck everyone you meet, you’re unavoidably going to get some one and two sigma above the mean people in there.

      If I’d fucked a thousand women, still none of them would be Ursula Andress, Jacqueline Bisset, Anjelica Huston, Farrah Fawcett, or Melanie Griffith.

    23. 23.

      WaterGirl

      @H.E.Wolf: I think you and Almost Retired might be the only ones who listened to them! :-)

      I thought they were all good, but yeah, the first (about NV and GA last cycle) and the last (Montana this cycle) really point out the difference we can make, the difference we are making.

