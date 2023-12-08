From the DC District Court: “We do not allow such an order lightly. Mr. Trump is a former president and current candidate for the presidency, and there is a strong public interest in what he has to say. But Mr. Trump is also an indicted criminal defendant, and he must stand trial in a courtroom under the same procedures that govern all criminal defendants. That is what the rule of law means.”

Harry Litman and Andrew Weissman lay this out more clearly than I could by paraphrasing.

From oral argument, it seemed as if DC Cir might narrow standard for gag order Chutkan applied. They didn’t. They just held gag order doesn’t apply v certain people, eg Smith himself. All in all, a strong show of support for Chutkan from Circuit, which is meaningful in itself. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) December 8, 2023

DC Circuit upholds most important parts of gag order v Trump, w/ strong statements about his having no right to special treatment as political candidate–the important priority still protecting witnesses. Pretty important ruling, not just on issue but broader theme of his status. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) December 8, 2023

Then looming in the background of course is the US Supreme Court, but there need to remember the rule of 5– takes 4 to take the case but 5 to stay it. So at that point all eyes on Kavanaugh and Barrett. Will they be willing to own the election-year delay? — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) December 8, 2023

In that case, much will come down to 2 questions: 1) will the court of appeals stay the trial but permit discovery/pre-trial procedure to continue; and 2) even more importantly, how quickly will court of appeals decide the immunity case on the merits? — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) December 8, 2023

So much comes down now in the 1/6 trial not only to the immunity motion but even more the Q whether to stay the trial proceedings, which Trump argues is mandatory. I don’t think that arg will prevail, but the possibility the court of appeals will decide to enter a stay is real. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) December 8, 2023

Notable: DC Circuit court leaves room for Chutkan to expand the gag order to protect the jury if needed going forward. Fn 18.

And repeatedly notes trial will be soon. Not a good sign for Trump’s claim of immunity from trial. — Andrew Weissmann (weissmann11 on Threads)🌻 (@AWeissmann_) December 8, 2023

BREAKING: key affirmative of central parts of DC gag order and, as a key bonus: of need for a speedy trial. https://t.co/f2YYTNYKaf — Andrew Weissmann (weissmann11 on Threads)🌻 (@AWeissmann_) December 8, 2023

I would like to know more about what they said about he need for a speedy trial.

