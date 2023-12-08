Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

That Is What the Rule of Law Means

That Is What the Rule of Law Means

DC Indictment News

From the DC District Court:

“We do not allow such an order lightly. Mr. Trump is a former president and current candidate for the presidency, and there is a strong public interest in what he has to say. But Mr. Trump is also an indicted criminal defendant, and he must stand trial in a courtroom under the same procedures that govern all criminal defendants. That is what the rule of law means.”

Harry Litman and Andrew Weissman lay this out more clearly than I could by paraphrasing.

I would like to know more about what they said about he need for a speedy trial.

Open thread!

