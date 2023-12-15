Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

The words do not have to be perfect.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

He really is that stupid.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson: the bland and smiling face of evil.

The media handbook says “controversial” is the most negative description that can be used for a Republican.

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Can we lighten up on the doomsday scenarios?

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

You are here: Home / Past Elections / 2020 Elections / Rudy Giuliani Is Learning The Eternal Truth: #ETTD

Rudy Giuliani Is Learning The Eternal Truth: #ETTD

by | 64 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

You may recall that two Georgia election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, had sued Giuliani for the harms they endured after he falsely declared Freeman and Moss had tampered with ballots in 2020.

The trial that has just concluded was not about whether Giuliani had done the deed.  He both admitted to the facts in question and so completely failed to meet his obligations in the discovery phase of the trial, which led the judge in the case to render a default judgment in favor of the plaintiffs. This trial was all about damages:  how much America’s embarrassment owed for his sins.

This afternoon, after less than two full days of deliberation, the jury has given its answer:  Giuliani owes $148 million to Moss and Freeman — $33 million in direct damages for the defamation; $40 million for emotional harm, and $75 million in punitive damages.

As Josh Kovensky writes at Talking Points Memo, Rudy made it easy for the jury:

It’s a stunning damages amount, one which reflects not only the vicious campaign of harassment that Giuliani unleashed by falsely claiming that a video showed the two tampering with ballots at a Georgia voting center, but the extent to which Trump’s consigliere went out of his way to make things as bad as possible for himself. Giuliani earned Howell’s wrath throughout the pre-trial phase by repeatedly ignoring evidence requests from Freeman and Moss’ attorneys. During the trial itself, Giuliani stood outside the courtroom and repeated the claims which led to the defamation claim in the first place, further enraging the judge.

Oh–and Giuliani hasn’t got the lolly. Not even close. Odds are he’ll have to make a whole bunch of cash between now and then to merely die broke.

Rudy Giuliani Is Learning The Eternal Truth: #ETTD

Oh–and in the biggest surprise since the dog bit the man–his former client does not have his back, as Kovensky reminds us with this chef’s kiss:

Giuliani reportedly begged Trump himself for cash over the summer to cover his legal bills, but the former president refused.

Yup.

Everything Trump Touches Dies.

Image: David Teniers, Two beggars on the outskirts of a village, between 1660 and 1670.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anoniminous
  • Anotherlurker
  • Baud
  • BC in Illinois
  • Betty Cracker
  • cain
  • Dan B
  • Delk
  • eclare
  • Emily B.
  • frosty
  • Geminid
  • Harrison Wesley
  • Jackie
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Joseph Patrick Lurker
  • JoyceH
  • Leto
  • lowtechcyclist
  • M31
  • marklar
  • MattF
  • mrmoshpotato
  • mvr
  • NorthLeft
  • NotMax
  • OlFroth
  • piratedan
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • Sloegin
  • Suzanne
  • TBone
  • The Kropenhagen Interpretation
  • TheronWare
  • trollhattan
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    64Comments

    2. 2.

      piratedan

      the only thing I believe to be true is that all of the lawyers will get paid before the ladies do…

      It would be nice if these judgements allowed assets to be seized and frozen instead of the likelihood of appeals that are sure to follow.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I’ve been wondering why this case wasn’t brought against trump. This makes it sound like I should’ve added “yet”

      Mueller, She Wrote @MuellerSheWrote 6m

      NEW: Ruby Freeman tells reporters that others defamed them, and that’s “tomorrow’s work”. 

      Does the judgement against Rudi make a case against trump stronger? Some kind of precedent?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MattF

      TFG doesn’t have that kind of money. Where ‘that kind’ means ‘that much’ and ‘that sort’. Maybe Rudy’s Saudi pals could help out.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      TBone

      Maga tears deliciousness. I have the Gritty on a riding mower t-shirt 😎 and just rewatched Christine Nangle for extra schadenfreude.  Happy Friday!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      OlFroth

      The people who sent the e-mails, made the phone calls, and showed up at Freeman and Moss’ homes are guilty of criminal offenses.  Harassment by communication or address, threats of physical violence against public officials, etc.  Rudy is now impoverished, but those who acted on his words should face charges once they’re identified.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Betty Cracker

      Has anyone squandered so much unearned goodwill so thoroughly? Maybe Trump will let him live in a cabana hut.

      Die broke and mad, Rudy.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      NorthLeft

      As a spokesman for Trump once said after the 2012 election and he fled from Romney’s wake,

      ”Mr. Trump does not associate with losers.”

      Bye bye Rudy.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Anotherlurker

      One of Rudy’s tricks as mayor was to round up homeless and ship them out of state.  I hope he experiences the treatment that he gleefully meted out to vulnerable people.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Suzanne: ​
       

      I hope the court seizes all of his assets, empties his bank accounts, and he can go be a Walmart greeter.

      Which would have the fringe benefit of scaring a few people away from whatever Wal-Mart he was serving as a greeter at.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Joseph Patrick Lurker

      I never bought into the idiotic claim that Rudy was America’s mayor, but he’s definitely America’s scumbag.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Emily B.

      Thing is, Rudy’s just going to try to hire himself out for more evil deeds in order to get out of the financial hole. (Although who would hire him?)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Leto

      @Suzanne: Considering he doesn’t have a pot to piss in, as soon as he gets a pot I hope the court seizes it. If he dies a penny-less pauper, that’s still too fucking good. Fuck Ghouliani, and the rest of the shitbags.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Scout211

      Is something wrong with David’s Bluesky post? I keep getting a Cloudflare error message. But only on that post.  But then I had to close my browser to get to any other thread. Is it just me?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Suzanne

      @Leto: Agreed.

      Im just astonished, tho. Like, Alex Jones owes his victims a shit ton of money, and yet he still lives somewhere, has a car, flies on planes presumably. Did he stash money away? It sucks.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      BC in Illinois

      I have a suggestion for a humane solution to the Rudy Giuliana impoverishment problem.

      Take away all of his money, to bring some measure of justice to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. Sell everything he has hidden . . .

      BUT, leave him an income to live on.

      I would peg it at the crazification percentage — 27%. Twenty seven percent of the American people live on $39,824.00 or less.

      He would feel himself ill-used, but it’s not poverty. It’s just life, Mr. G.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      eclare

      Rudy could have stayed retired, collected whatever pensions he has, gone on the wingnut speaker circuit, but no, he gave all that up to be close to power.  It reminds me of the next to last scene in Fargo.  Was it worth it?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      trollhattan

      @Suzanne: Riches to rags seems very rare in the 21st century. Parachutes galore, I suppose.

      ETA “I’m putting you under house arrest.”
      “Okay your honor, my house happens to have seventeen bathrooms, so all good. Can I use my lake?”

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Leto

      @Suzanne: ​ this reporting was from just after Thanksgiving:
      Sandy Hook families offer to settle Alex Jones’ $1.5 billion legal debt for at least $85 million

      Sandy Hook families who won nearly $1.5 billion in legal judgments against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for calling the 2012 Connecticut school shooting a hoax have offered to settle that debt for only pennies on the dollar — at least $85 million over 10 years.

      The offer was made in Jones’ personal bankruptcy case in Houston last week. In a legal filing, lawyers for the families said they believed the proposal was a viable way to help resolve the bankruptcy reorganization cases of both Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems.

      But in the sharply worded document, the attorneys continued to accuse the Infowars host of failing to curb his personal spending and “extravagant lifestyle,” failing to preserve the value of his holdings, refusing to sell assets and failing to produce certain financial documents.

      “Jones has failed in every way to serve as the fiduciary mandated by the Bankruptcy Code in exchange for the breathing spell he has enjoyed for almost a year. His time is up,” lawyers for the Sandy Hook families wrote.

      The families’ lawyers offered Jones two options: either liquidate his estate and give the proceeds to creditors, or pay them at least $8.5 million a year for 10 years — plus 50% of any income over $9 million per year.

      During a court hearing in Houston, Jones’ personal bankruptcy lawyer, Vickie Driver, suggested Monday that the $85 million, 10-year settlement offer was too high and unrealistic for Jones to pay.

      “There are no financials that will ever show that Mr. Jones ever made that … in 10 years,” she said.

      In a new bankruptcy plan filed on Nov. 18, Free Speech Systems said it could afford to pay creditors about $4 million a year, down from an estimate earlier this year of $7 million to $10 million annually. The company said it expected to make about $19.2 million next year from selling the dietary supplements, clothing and other merchandise Jones promotes on his shows, while operating expenses including salaries would total about $14.3 million.

      Personally, Jones listed about $13 million in total assets in his most recent financial statements filed with the bankruptcy court, including about $856,000 in various bank accounts.

      Under the bankruptcy case orders, Jones had been receiving a salary of $20,000 every two weeks, or $520,000 a year. But this month, a court-appointed restructuring officer upped Jones’ pay to about $57,700 biweekly, or $1.5 million a year, saying he has been “grossly” underpaid for how vital he is to the media company.

      Apologies for pasting so much, but that last paragraph… just absolutely fuck that restructuring officer. If you can basically pay that fucker 2x the pay, he has the money to pay the families. Motherfucker shouldn’t receive a damn penny for the next 23 lifetimes.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      @Leto:

      @trollhattan:

      Bankruptcy separates past assets from future income, as of the date the petition is filed.  Even if 100% of his past assets were paid to creditors, as long as Jones can earn millions for his insanity, he can’t be impoverished.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Baud

      @TheronWare:

      I’ve been wondering about the dearth of “but her emails” type stories about Trump.  We’re into primary season.  Isn’t the NYT concerned about national security anymore? Has Comey retired from writing op/eds?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      cain

      @Suzanne: Seriously, do you really want to see this guys face at a walmart trying to greet you? The people at walmart is his people anyways – within 6 months he’ll have a grift operation going.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      trollhattan

      Sharing this story because so many things combine that I think it needs to go back to the scriptwriters. Ahem  Tennessee, a tornado, a trailer, some surprisingly lucky weirdos, and the Lord!

      Engage

      A four-month-old baby has been found alive “by the grace of God” his parents said after the child was sucked up into a tornado in Tennessee.

      The couple said a deadly tornado on Saturday tore apart their mobile home, picking up a bassinet with the baby still inside of it. He survived and was discovered in a fallen tree in the pouring rain. The baby, his one-year-old brother and parents only suffered from minor cuts and bruises. As the tornado approached, the mother of two, 22-year-old Sydney Moore, said the roof of their mobile home was ripped off.

      “The tip of the tornado came down and picked up the bassinet with my baby, Lord, in it,” Ms Moore told a local news station. “He was the first thing to go up.” Her boyfriend – and the boy’s father – lunged to protect Lord in the bassinet, but ended up getting picked up by the tornado, too.

      “He was just holding on to the bassinet the whole time, and they went into circles, he said, and then they got thrown,” Ms Moore said. As that was happening, Ms Moore grabbed her one-year-old son, Princeton.

      “Something in me just told me to run and jump on top of my son,” Ms Moore said. “Literally the moment I jumped on him, the walls collapsed. I was being really crushed. I couldn’t breathe,” Ms Moore recalled.

      After the tornado passed, Ms Moore was able to escape the crush of the rubble with Princeton. She and her boyfriend immediately started searching for Lord. After looking for their baby in the pouring rain, they found the child – alive – in what Ms Moore says “looked like a little tree cradle”.

      According to the GoFundMe, Lord “looked like he was placed on the tree gently” – as if “an angel guided him safely to that spot. I will die for my kids. That’s not even a question. And my boyfriend would do the same thing,” Ms Moore said.
      –BBC, who are probably still laughing.

      One of those kids will become an Ivy. It is ordained.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      mrmoshpotato

      This trial was all about damages: how much one of America’s embarrassment owed for his their sins.

      Fixed.  Also, now gender neutral.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      mrmoshpotato

      @cain:

      Seriously, do you really want to see this guys face at a walmart trying to greet you? 

      Well, if you have a bucket of rotten produce with you at the time…

      Reply
    51. 51.

      JoyceH

      DC is home to the jury pool most likely to sympathize with wronged black female civil servants, so I expected a hefty judgment. Just wish Rudy had the money to be taken away.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Leto

      OT but I don’t think we’ve covered this reporting today:
      The mystery of the missing binder: How a collection of raw Russian intelligence disappeared under Trump

      Washington (CNN) — A binder containing highly classified information related to Russian election interference went missing at the end of Donald Trump’s presidency, raising alarms among intelligence officials that some of the most closely guarded national security secrets from the US and its allies could be exposed, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

      Its disappearance, which has not been previously reported, was so concerning that intelligence officials briefed Senate Intelligence Committee leaders last year about the missing materials and the government’s efforts to retrieve them, the sources said.

      In the two-plus years since Trump left office, the missing intelligence does not appear to have been found.

      The binder contained raw intelligence the US and its NATO allies collected on Russians and Russian agents, including sources and methods that informed the US government’s assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to help Trump win the 2016 election, sources tell CNN.

      The intelligence was so sensitive that lawmakers and congressional aides with top secret security clearances were able to review the material only at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, where their work scrutinizing it was itself kept in a locked safe.

      This is new reporting. If the Russians, and others, are able to more effectively target the US with disinformation, it’ll be because their asset stole more than we’ll ever know. For those of us that will live long enough to see it, I fully expect to see a Trumpov statue erected in Moscow. Or Kyrgyzstan. Like… the scope of this continually makes my mouth hang open in stupor.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Scout211

      @Leto: but I don’t think we’ve covered this reporting today:

      A lively discussion on the early morning thread. But the story deserves lots of discussion.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Leto

      @Scout211: sorry, first chance today to do more than just read the post. I hope Jack can use this in the FL documents case in some shape/manner. Hopefully he already knew this.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Baud

      @Leto:

      My answer wasn’t 100% accurate. A bankruptcy plan can allocate some portion of future income to repayment of debt.  But the amount won’t make Jones poor.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Harrison Wesley

      @Leto: Agree.  I was born many centuries too late; my sentence would have been “Leave with nothing or die on the spot.”  I’m funny that way.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Scout211

      @Baud: The entire investigative report is worth a read.  The (former) president requested it because he wanted to declassify it and use it in some way.  Parts were redacted and copies were made but the original is nowhere to be found.  Lots of Trump aides pointing fingers

      The (former) president can declassify any documents he feels like declassifying, right? He told us this over and over so it must be true.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      marklar

      Looking forward to Rudy’s debut on Cameo.  To add insult to injury, have George Santos out-charge and out-earn him.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      JoyceH

      If I were Freeman and Moss, I would immediately file suit against Trump and Fox and every venue that promulgated the defamation. Some of them will probably pony up big bucks to get out from under.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.