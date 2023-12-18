Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Biden: Oh no. We’ve upset Big Pharma again.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

There’s always a light at the end of the frog.

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

Andre Braugher: a man who found his place and made the most of it.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

Republicans don’t trust women.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson: the bland and smiling face of evil.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Buckle Up, Y'All!

In, hopefully, before the rumors get out of hand — report from last night:


Per CNN, “Biden safe after car crashes into motorcade vehicle at campaign headquarters”:

A car unintentionally struck an SUV in President Joe Biden’s motorcade Sunday night, causing damage to both vehicles and appearing to startle the president as he left his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.

The US Secret Service confirmed that a vehicle in the motorcade was hit by another car as Biden got into his car. There was “no protective interest associated with this event,” Secret Service spokesperson Steve Kopek told CNN in a statement, meaning that the crash was not intentional. It had been raining heavily in Wilmington…

The crash caused a loud bang on the street, and Biden looked over to see the commotion. US Secret Service surrounded the silver sedan that caused the crash, telling the male driver to put his hands up, according to pool reporters traveling with Biden.

The impacted SUV wasn’t the president’s. Secret Service personnel escorted the president to his vehicle, where first lady Jill Biden was already inside.

The Bidens had been visiting the president’s 2024 campaign headquarters, greeting staffers at a holiday happy hour. It marked the first time the president has visited since staffers began working out of the Wilmington office over the summer.

The MAGAts, of course, are already sharing ‘false flag’ phantasies.
 


 
Props to the gamer dorks:

    20Comments

    8. 8.

      moops

      Robert also has pulse jet powered go-karts that are just as crazy to see in operation.    It is just nuts to see nothing between the driver and that red hot manifold driving huge pulses of thrust.    one day that material is going to fail and fuel and red hot metal are going to go flying everywhere.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      oldster

      1000 lbs of thrust is very small potatoes for a jet engine.

      Granted, it’s a lot for the back of a sleigh, and a lot for a home tinkerer.

      Dunno about pulse-jets in particular. Is that what the V1 used?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      p.a.

      Slow SecServ response?!?!
      Not really kidding when I say USG should de-archive the de-Nazification protocols and apply them to FBI, Secret Service, CIA…

      Not that we completed the work the first time around, although I can see the need for a functioning,  anti-Soviet West Germany at the time.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Rusty

      @Suzanne: I’ve had several battles with my teenage son about playing.  His friends (whose parents are almost all conservatives) play and it’s also a sport that gets more attention.  I’ve been an absolute no, and it helps we are in New England where participation is low.  My daughter in med school called in a panic when she heard he was pushing to play again this year, almost pleading with us to keep saying no.   Not a single doctor of her neurology rotation thinks anyone should play.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Interesting thing about the V-1 is that as a weapon, it was remarkably easy to counter.  It was slow.  It had a very distinct sound in the air because of the pulse jet.  British aircraft didn’t bother to shoot it down. Instead, they’d fly alongside it, put their wingtip under the wing of the V-1 and flip it upside down. That would discombobulate the gyro and it would crash to the ground.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      frosty

      @Suzanne: ​Thanks for that link. Thinking about the Ravens game I saw last night, I think a lot of the best moments would still be there with flag football. The passing game wouldn’t change much; pass rushes and “sacks” would still be there; so would pass interference. Running and blocking would probably involve less contact but Lamar Jackson’s juking and scrambles would still be a factor.It might take a decade or two to get to the NFL but it wouldn’t ruin the game, at least for the fans who don’t watch just for the hits.

      It would be great if they would get rid of the USAF flyovers and the jingoism associated with the NFL though.​​

      ETA: Flame away!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      frosty

      @suzanne: ​My kids played soccer. My older son played lacrosse, which is a contact sport with checking and helmets. but a much lower level than tackle football.

      Reply

