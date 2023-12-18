Pure inspiration.

Holy shit — this is fucking fire. 🔥pic.twitter.com/25olipJkje — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 17, 2023

If someone finds this on YouTube, post a ink and I will add it to the post.

In the meantime, I will summarize with 1/100th of the impact of the video.

This young person calls for Bridget Z. to be fired, not for participating in a 3-way, but because she is terrible at her job. First of all, he refers to her as Bridget, which I’m sure made her blood boil Then he says their first interaction was when she retweeted a hate article about him while he was a student in the district where she was on the school board. He calls her out for the awful person she is, not there to serve but instead as an opportunity for herself. He lists all the terrible things she has done in her tenure, all the terrible, lists damaging things the school board has spent money on instead of increasing teacher pay, all while sending her own fucking children to private school. He asks why people in the school district care more about a school board member participating in a 3-way than they do about the school board member harming the kids in the school district.

The short video is really a thing of beauty!

