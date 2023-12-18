Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

This really is a full service blog.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

In my day, never was longer.

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

That pie keeps getting more and more forks, reducing anyone’s chance of even a Perot.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

There is no right way to do the wrong thing.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

“Cheese and Kraken paired together for the appetizer trial.”

“Squeaker” McCarthy

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

It’s easier to kill a dangerous animal than a man who just happens to have different thoughts/values than one’s own.

You cannot shame the shameless.

“Why isn’t this Snickers bar only a nickle?”

Everybody saw this coming.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

Republicans don’t trust women.

Truth. It's Inspirational!

Pure inspiration.

If someone finds this on YouTube, post a ink and I will add it to the post.

In the meantime, I will summarize with 1/100th of the impact of the video.

This young person calls for Bridget Z. to be fired, not for participating in a 3-way, but because she is terrible at her job.

First of all, he refers to her as Bridget, which I’m sure made her blood boil  Then he says their first interaction was when she retweeted a hate article about him while he was a student in the district where she was on the school board.  He calls her out for the awful person she is, not there to serve but instead as an opportunity for herself.

He lists all the terrible things she has done in her tenure, all the terrible, lists damaging things the school board has spent money on instead of increasing teacher pay, all while sending her own fucking children to private school.  He asks why people in the school district care more about a school board member participating in a 3-way than they do about the school board member harming the kids in the school district.

The short video is really a thing of beauty!

Totally unrelated, but inspirational in a totally different way.

Just looking at this dog with his little toy is reducing my stress level.

What else is going on this week?

Open thread.

      Old School

      It’s a great video, but alas had no real effect (yet, anyway):

      As the Sarasota County School Board convened for the final time this year on Tuesday, Bridget Ziegler entered the board chambers facing a rift largely driven by agenda item No. 1: a colleague’s resolution calling for her resignation.

      Despite Ziegler’s four board colleagues voting to call for her to resign and hours of public comment mostly urging her to do so, there was no indication she was considering stepping down.

    4. 4.

      artem1s

      Yes a thing of beauty. And a reminder that we shouldn’t be afraid of voicing support for competent representatives with equal fervor. Whether they are old or boring or have cankles or whatever. Have they served their representatives well? Does their life history suggest they will act as good and helpful public servants? Or are they a walking example of a self-absorbed, self promoting, grifter?
      Whichever is the case, say so without reservations (I know s/he’s old but..; but s/he’s a Christian!).

    6. 6.

      Alison Rose

      Per his Twitter, he’s on a gap year from Harvard working with a nonprofit called See Our Power, “FL-based nonprofit building power for young people. Organizers of Fl’s largest student-led protest”. A year and a half ago, he had this thread:

      I am the youngest public plaintiff in the “Don’t Say Gay” lawsuit. I am my Florida high school’s first openly-gay Class President. I am being silenced, and I need your help.

      A few days ago, my principal called me into his office and informed me that if my graduation speech referenced my activism or role as a plaintiff in the lawsuit, school administration had a signal to cut off my microphone, end my speech, and halt the ceremony.

      I am the first openly-gay Class President in my school’s history–this censorship seems to show that they want me to be the last. This threat is not the first that I have received from administration about my queer rights.

      When administration discovered that I was organizing a Say Gay walkout, they had all our posters ripped from the walls and told me to shut down the protest. They said they would send school security if I did not listen.

      I held the walkout anyways, and it became our county’s largest protest. I won’t give into threats and I won’t be silenced. I have a plan to fight back again, and this time, I need your help.

      Sometimes, the kids are alright.

    7. 7.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Seems like there should be a rule that public school board members should have kids in the system, or had kids in the system. No doubt there are good reasons to not have that stipulation, but seems like it’s worth considering.

    10. 10.

      Miss Bianca

      And he’s delivering this nicely withering setdown while wearing a Detroit Tigers hat, which makes my little Michiganian heart swell with pride.

    12. 12.

      Jackie

      What a great speaker! Another young adult who should consider running for office!

      Bridget will tough it out for a short while, but after she’s been shunned by her fellow school board members, something unrelated will happen, giving her an excuse to quit “in disgust.”

      That doggo… 🥰

    14. 14.

      Miss Bianca

      @Chief Oshkosh: The former President of our School Board, who just got replaced, announced he’s pulling his kids *out* of the public school system – apparently because criticism of his Board’s “parents rights” BS has made the public schools too “woke” or something.

    15. 15.

      Kay

      Oh, God, she sends her kids to private schools? Just perfect. How many “Moms for Liberty” grifters send their kids to private schools while ruining public schools?

    16. 16.

      Old School

      Pope Francis formally permitted Roman Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples on Monday, in a significant shift in the church’s approach to LGBTQ+ people.

      The blessings may be carried out providing they are not part of regular Church rituals or liturgies, nor at the same time as a civil union, according to a Vatican document approved by the pope.

      The latest ruling fleshes out the opening the pope made to blessing same-sex couples last October and marks a shift away from a 2021 ruling from the Vatican doctrine office which barred any blessings saying God “cannot bless sin.”

    20. 20.

      Kay

      How could one work in media and not be ashamed of this? I mean Christ almighty. They have now deliberately misled people on both the economy and crime to the extent that almost the whole country believes a bunch of bullshit.
      They all should be retrained in whatever work it is they think they are doing. Start over. Find out where it all went wrong.

      Crime in the United States has declined significantly over the last year, according to new FBI data that contradicts a widespread national perception that law-breaking and violence are on the rise.
      A Gallup poll released this month found that 77% of Americans believe crime rates are worsening, but they are mistaken, the new FBI data and other statistics show.
      The FBI data, which compares crime rates in the third quarter of 2023 to the same period last year, found that violent crime dropped 8%, while property crime fell 6.3% to what would be its lowest level since 1961, according to criminologist Jeff Asher, who analyzed the FBI numbers.

      Also- how do they square this with their silly, recent-history nostalgia about how fabulous the 1980s and 1990s were?

      A big part of the ridiculous “anti woke” cottage industry is hysterical, overwrought claims about crime waves. Any comment on this data or are they still chasing Substack subscriptions with fear-mongering?

    22. 22.

      Jackie

      Kemp is still having to state he’s NOT reinvestigating the 2020 election.

      The AJC reports that Kemp and his allies are “fed up” that they still have to waste time debunking these false claims and Kemp Director of Communications Cody Hall came out swinging in a quote given to the paper.

      “Retelling the same lies for three years does not make them true, even when citing bogus online blogs,” Hall said. “The moon landing was real, Bigfoot does not roam the forests of North America, and the 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen.”

      I might argue about Bigfoot, but it’s fun to watch MAGA still working hard to suppress the GQP voters in Georgia!

    23. 23.

      Kay

      @WaterGirl:

      Low quality hires like the Koch Moms have been attacking public schools since progressives invented public schools. You can go back and look at Right wing attacks from the 1920s and 1930s and they look the same except is was “communism” they were alleging instead of wokeness.

      Public schools are probably the most resilient public institution in the country. People have spent billions of dollars tryng to eradicate public schools and yet most people still support them. The approval of public schools with the public is remarkably stable – it goes up a little and down a little but it basically stays the same. Public schools are MUCH more popular than the political hacks who try to kill them. They’re much more popular than any President, than Congress, than the SCOTUS.

    26. 26.

      Brachiator

      How can you be on the fucking school board if you send your own kids to private school?

      Also, what books are in the library at that private school?

    29. 29.

      dm

      @Kay: people don’t go by statistics, they go by what they see.

      It used to be, people walked around and saw their peaceful neighborhoods.

      Now they drive in cars and all they see of “neighborhood” is crime reported on the evening news. The evening news doesn’t report on peaceful neighborhoods.

      And, really, I’m showing my age : the evening news isn’t that influential, either, not as much as entertainment and social media.

    32. 32.

      dm

      @Kay: well, their own public schools (just like their own congress member) is okay, but everyone else’s is a disaster?

      (Sorry, I don’t mean to seem like I’m picking on you)

    34. 34.

      Alison Rose

      @Brachiator:

      Also, what books are in the library at that private school?

      The Left Behind series.

      The Help

      To Train Up a Child

      Those history books that refer to the work enslaved people were forced to do as “chores”

      A compendium of Blue Bloods transcripts

      The Art of the Deal

    36. 36.

      Marmot

      Heck, I thought it was Bridget’s mammoth hypocrisy about queerness that made her 3-some sex a big issue.

      It helps that it’s titillating, granted.

      Edit: And clearly, she sucks at her job!

    37. 37.

      Eyeroller

      @dm: People also always seem to think that crime is going up.  That is pretty constant with only a few intervals over the past few decades when they thought it was going down.  They also typically think it’s fine in their own area, but it is certainly going up in other areas.  The news (in various forms) does reinforce this.  And some people equate homelessness with “crime.”

    39. 39.

      scav

      @John S.: Ahhh, they’ll just soon start arguing about which bible then and which parts should be avoided as providing dicey precedents.  All that associating with the poor and prostitutes!  Feeding people!  Providing extra booze at a wealthy do, ok, allowable at the limits but still.

    40. 40.

      Marmot

      @Eyeroller: I have never heard a conservative say that crime is down. Never. Once I realized this, it clarified a lot about how they see the world.

      And on the whole, I’m not sure a majority ever says crime is down—it’s just a smaller majority saying it’s the same or worse.

    41. 41.

      TF79

      @dm: As you note at the end, I was going to say social media (Facebook, NextDoor) certainly isn’t helping things.  The other day, some kids shot a BB gun at someone’s window and put a hole in it.  It’s a shitty thing to do, and a shitty thing kids have done since time immemorial. Of course, as is typical the post about it on NextDoor inspired a pile of “oh my, what is happening to this town” and “this what you get from democrat policies” and “you didn’t see these sorts of things 20 years ago until all those people came here” type posts.  No one ever seems to connect two-and-two that 20 years ago you simply wouldn’t have heard about something minor like that a few neighborhoods away.  Weird toxic stew of nostalgia, amplification from social media, and statistical innumeracy.

      On topic – what an outstanding video.  You would think the “sends kids to private school” thing would be a death knell for school board positions, but for a good chunk of her supporters it’s probably a positive thing, more of a feature than a bug.

    44. 44.

      Albatrossity

      @TF79: I signed up for NextDoor just to see what was posted there. And yeah, it’s a constant stream of paranoia. And ads. A mirror reflecting the state of our country today, for sure.

      I canceled after a couple of days of that. Worthless, it was.

    45. 45.

      FelonyGovt

      I think a lot of these Moms for “Liberty” types homeschool their kids. Similar hypocrisy, which should ALSO disqualify them from serving on school boards.

