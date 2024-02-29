The Supreme Court has shown us who they are.

Yeah, we knew before. But I would have thought that they would want to preserve at least a fig leaf to cover up their blatant corruption.

It would have been possible for them to have granted cert in this case – based on a principled stand – to make it clear once and for all that the President of the United States is not a king, so there could be no doubt. No one is king – not a serving U.S. President, not an outgoing U.S. President, not an incoming president.

They could have laid down a marker to say that the office of President of the United States is not a get out of jail free card for any or all crimes.

But to take up this case on the timeframe they set forth – where we don’t even know for sure if we will get a ruling before the end of this term in July – and where even a ruling by July could quite possibly delay the D.C. trial until after the election – this is in-your-face corruption, proudly on display, with a fuck you to the country (instead of a cherry) on top.

Well, I say fuck you back.

It’s up to us now, and I guess we have the currently serving SCOTUS to thank for the clarity.

Be sure to share your thoughts about SCOTUS helping Trump avoid justice to the Supreme Court. No threats though!! pic.twitter.com/1nJzVUBS0Q — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽💡🔭🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) February 28, 2024

So, besides making our opinions known to the Supreme Court, what else are we gonna do about it?

Open thread.