The Supreme Court Has Shown Us Who They Are

The Supreme Court has shown us who they are.

Yeah, we knew before.   But I would have thought that they would want to preserve at least a fig leaf to cover up their blatant corruption.

It would have been possible for them to have granted cert in this case – based on a principled stand – to make it clear once and for all that the President of the United States is not a king, so there could be no doubt.  No one is king – not a serving U.S. President, not an outgoing U.S. President, not an incoming president.

They could have laid down a marker to say that the office of President of the United States is not a get out of jail free card for any or all crimes.

But to take up this case on the timeframe they set forth – where we don’t even know for sure if we will get a ruling before the end of this term in July – and where even a ruling by July could quite possibly delay the D.C. trial until after the election – this is in-your-face corruption, proudly on display, with a fuck you to the country (instead of a cherry) on top.

Well, I say fuck you back.

It’s up to us now, and I guess we have the currently serving SCOTUS to thank for the clarity.

So, besides making our opinions known to the Supreme Court, what else are we gonna do about it?

Open thread.

      TBone

      I think it’s a “heads, I win, tails you lose” situation.  I’m inclined to get arrested protesting with huge sign and bullhorn.  If I (and hubby) were younger and healthier, I’d already be on my way there.

      hrprogressive

      The real question is what is America prepared to do about the potential outcome other than tweet things about voting blue and so on.

      Unless/until that answer is provided with something concrete, I think everyone should be quite worried.

      Further, what does Biden do if they actually do declare presidents to have criminal immunity for actions taken while in office?

      Does he use that brand new immunity to save the republic? Or does he issue a mild statement about this being a nation of laws, and how he’ll respect the court’s decision and if he loses he’ll transfer power back to the last potus this country will ever have, peacefully, because something something framers?

      If people aren’t planning contingencies now, again, beyond tweeting platitudes or reminding people to “vote while you still can!!!!1111oneone” then I fear the republic isn’t actually much longer for this world.

      “Well fine what do you, random internet commentator, suggest?”

      People need to consider both the idea of legitimate shutting down of this country, and or armed civil conflict coming to pass.

      Believe them when they go up on stage and say things like “welcome to the end of democracy”. They mean it.

      dr. bloor

      Wish the minority court members would stop observing decorum and start making some noise publicly about what’s going on.

      Raoul Paste

      It is ridiculously obvious and brazen.  Why would you destroy your lifetime  reputation for the likes of Trump?

      Albatrossity

      The arrogant assholes on the Supreme Court clearly do not care about the public’s opinion of them. They had an opportunity to do the right thing, and they figured that they could do the wrong thing, because they have been getting away with that for a while now. They are unleashed and unhinged, and there is a lot more where this came from.

      Mustang Bobby

      “So what are we gonna do about it?”

      Make sure that every living soul that gives a shit about democracy and the rule of law overwhelms these pigfuckers in November by such a margin that when they scream about a “stolen election,” they get laughed out of court.

      Either that or hope a blob of fat tears lose from one of Trump’s femoral arteries and travels to his lungs sometime within the next couple of months.

      Dangerman

      It was well proven in 2000 that the USSC can act with appropriate haste in a shitstorm. I don’t see how this isn’t a Cat 5 shitstorm.

      The good news is if the USSC gives Trump immunity, Biden can send Trump packing to Gitmo. With that orange paste, I don’t know if he would need sunscreen.

      The answer is clear. They won’t grant immunity. They just want to avoid the shitstorm. Good luck with that dream MF’s.

      RandomMonster

      @hrprogressive: Further, what does Biden do if they actually do declare presidents to have criminal immunity for actions taken while in office?

      Do we know for sure that the SC will be ruling on presidential immunity in general? Or will they be ruling on whether, in this particular case of January 6th, Trump had immunity for any of his actions on that day?

      Paul in KY

      @hrprogressive: I would think that Pres. Biden and his National Security Team would make sound and sober decisions based on the threat to our Democratic form of government and if certain actions needed to be taken to preserve the Union, I would think he would have them completed and would then submit to the Senate for any examination required.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Protests at and around the Court will have no effect on their decision. I would rather see people channel their anger and energy toward a Democratic victory this November. Don’t mourn, organize.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Omnes Omnibus: Yes. Turn this DC conventional wisdom on its head. Make this delay a political liability for the Orange Man and his party minions.

      Rs did it with something innocuous as an email server. Rs should be the ones who are defensive about their nominee being an indicted criminal not us.

      Elizabelle

      Be like (our own) Nelle.

      Get out there and talk to people.  Voters.  Really like Nelle:  listen to them, carefully, first.

      Do not just scream on the internet.

      Suzanne

      So, besides making our opinions known to the Supreme Court, what else are we gonna do about it?

      I mean, vote, donate, volunteer, of course.

      But, like, we can let people be sad and angry about it. Not everything needs a pep talk. It’s okay to grieve right now.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Suzanne: Then grieve.  Maybe some people need a pep talk.  Should they be denied what they need?

      ETA:  There have been a bunch of threads about this grant of cert. already.  A lot of them heavily featured grieving and anger.  Why is it wrong to have a thread that is aimed in another direction?

      TBone

      I just wrote an email to the head guy on this project:

      “Dear Sir,

      I am interested in your project and wondering, in light of yesterday’s Supreme Court grant of certiorari on the immunity case, when might we expect to be able to read your report and take action as citizens?  I’m losing confidence that we’ll be able to fend off the possible consequences of further delay.  I have no social media accounts with which to stay current on this subject.

      Thanks for your consideration and all of your efforts (and that of all of your collaborators).

      Sincerely,
      TBone

      https://rooneycenter.nd.edu/research/january-6th-project/

      Josie

      I seriously doubt that complaining online, protesting in the street, or sending messages to the SC about their decision will change anything. All we can do concentrate on the upcoming election. So:
      1. Identify a group that is registering people to vote and sign up for recurring monthly donations to help them do the work from now until November.
      2. Identify one or more (whatever your finances permit) candidates who can make a difference either in the national, state or local elections and sign up for recurring monthly donations to help them plan ahead for the coming fight.
      3. Make sure you are stocked up with post cards and stamps to be ready to write when called upon.

      Do others of you have positive concrete suggestions to add to this list? Please chime in. I’ve had all the doom and gloom I can stomach for the morning.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Suzanne:

      I mean, vote, donate, volunteer, of course.

      But, like, we can let people be sad and angry about it. Not everything needs a pep talk. It’s okay to grieve right now.

      Wise words, Suzanne. And, of course, just because we’re grieving right now doesn’t signify that we’re going to live in a state of perpetual grief from now on.

      I had a similar thought in an earlier thread’s discussion of anti-Eeyore rhetoric. Even non-Eeyores have their Eeyore-ish moments now and then.

      Suzanne

      @Omnes Omnibus: And some people need an internet forum to process their feelings of loss with others of like mind, especially if their families or communities are pretty toxic.

      Even here, a valued commenter was accused of trolling last night, because she dared utter a lack of positivity.

      I get that we want to remain resolute. But, like, this decision is not even 24 hours old. It’s okay to not be okay all the time.

      Josie

      @schrodingers_cat: ​
       Yes. Thanks. I have very little disposable income since I am on Teacher Retirement, but a small amount of it is going to Colin Allred every month. The other small amount is going to Beto’s Powered by People to register voters.

      WaterGirl

      @Ksmiami:

      I think we start with national protests, then sitins , then shutdowns and then civil unrest

      None of which will influence the SCOTUS ruling – that may or may not even come out before the election.

      None of which will improve the chances of winning the House, keeping the Senate, and getting Biden another term.

      Suzanne

      @WaterGirl: No, I think you’re sad and angry. I have just detected a strain of “anti-Eeyore” sentiment here that, at times, goes too far IMO. I don’t think people need to always keep a game face on.

