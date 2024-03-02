Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Turkey Day (Open Thread)

I was walking Badger up our crappy dirt road early this morning, which dawned still and humid and overcast but tolerably cool. We hadn’t progressed much past our property line when a very large wild turkey burst through the brush at the edge of the road. It startled the dog and me, and the turkey was surprised by our presence too. We all stopped for half a beat and stared at one another.

The turkey recovered its wits and began running up the road ahead of us, with Badger straining at the leash to give chase and sort of dragging me along behind him. You might not think a 22 lb. dog could drag an adult human, but trust me, it is possible.

A short way up the road and to the right, the turkey veered into a lot where there’s a big pile of sand with stakes and marker tape that presumably outlines the dimensions of whatever the owner intends to build there. The turkey ran straight into the marker tape at a high rate of speed and became entangled.

Badger was barking his head off, and as we approached the sandpile, I wondered if I’d have to tie Badger’s leash to a tree and go help the turkey get free. It wasn’t making much progress getting loose but instead frantically entangling itself in the tape even more.

I had a Shingrix shot yesterday, so my left arm is kind of useless, and I’ve been under the weather for weeks, so I’m not sure I’m in good enough shape to wrangle a large, angry turkey. Luckily for us all, our approach galvanized the turkey, who broke through the entanglement and skedaddled into the underbrush, trailing a length of pink tape. Phew!

Hopefully, that concludes today’s excitement. Open thread!

    3. 3.

      trollhattan

      Turkeys and Canada geese–we have a lot of both–and on foot or cycling they can present multipound hazards, sometimes unexpectedly. Have read tales of tom turkeys becoming territorial (whew, that’s a lot of ts) and harassing mail carriers and the like, or challenging their reflections in especially shiny cars.

      My hood usually has neither but occasionally, some lucky yard will fill with turkeys. Where from? Why so organized? They’re not talking.

    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      I love those wild turkeys. They’ve been one of the best surprises for me about living here in PGH. Last spring, I was running along a park trail, and I came across two of them. They let me get really close. Majestic AF.

      Yesterday was a crazy day. We officially submitted 100% construction documents for the pair of projects I’ve been working on for the last three years (I shared this yesterday in a thread). PLOT TWIST: And then, right before the end of the day, after the docs went out…. I resigned. I have accepted another offer at a really big firm with an office here in PGH. I start March 25. Rollercoaster!

    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I’m not sure I’m in good enough shape to wrangle a large, angry turkey.

      If it’s a male bird, you do NOT want to engage in a rescue attempt. They have spurs. The older the bird the longer the spurs. They can do a lot of damage with them.

    8. 8.

      catclub

      I think any BC thread needs this: I saw butter sculptures – bunny and chick I think, at the grocery store!
      No lamb, yet. I had never seen them in my old location.

    13. 13.

      Miss Bianca

      @trollhattan: Wild turkeys can also cause hella amounts of damage to cars as well – a friend of mine was driving Hwy 115 towards Colorado Springs when her car got clobbered by a turkey that flew into it – the car looked like it had been in a crash! Luckily, she wasn’t hurt in any way – not sure about the turkey.

      (Insert obligatory reference here)

    14. 14.

      frosty

      @Suzanne: ​
       Congratulations on the 100% drawings. That’s a big accomplishment! Then congratulations on the roller coaster change. I’m glad you’re staying in PA. We need all the D voters we can find!

    15. 15.

      realbtl

      My #10 terror Chi/Pom/? is very happy. He got to bark the first turkeys off my front entry. As summer comes on this becomes a day long task as I encourage it to keep them from eating spilt birdseed and pooping on the deck. Turkeys can be BIG.

      Reply
      TBone

      Reposted from below thread:

      Question:  the wildlife specialist (“humane” kill traps) I called about squirrels removal from chewing chunks! of wood outta my attached carport roof beam wants a $600 commitment before he’ll even show up.  Is that normal???

    17. 17.

      Suzanne

      Thanks, all! I am excited about this change….it’s actually been in the works for about a year, but I wanted to finish this project. It is a big firm with more resources and reach. I have been working almost entirely remotely since COVID and this will be a hybrid arrangement, so some office days. I think it will be a good balance.

    19. 19.

      Eric S.

      @BC I had my 2nd Shinglex shot yesterday. My arm is sore and I have muscle aches across my upper back. My sleep was fitful last night. A heating pad helped.

    20. 20.

      rekoob

      @Suzanne: Congratulations on the transition! We on the Eastern Seaboard will miss your visits to Philadelphia, but all the more reason to do a meetup in Pittsburgh when the weather gets nice.

      I’ll still follow the Landmark project with great interest.

    22. 22.

      Albatrossity

      Very colorful turkey in your woods now!

      You were wise not to mess with it; the spurs on those toms can inflict some serious wounds. On a Field Ornithology trip quite a few years back, we heard a sudden squawk and flapping in the woods behind us. A (small) coyote had ambushed a (large) tom turkey, and the turkey appeared to have a broken wing. But it nailed the coyote a couple of times with those spurs, and both of them broke off the engagement and headed in separate directions. The turkey clearly got the worst of it, but it was determined not to end up as dinner!

    24. 24.

      Suzanne

      @rekoob: Absolutely!

      So the second project is almost as big as the Landmark project. It’s not redeveloping a high-profile site, so it hasn’t gotten as much press, but it will also be great. It’s in Springfield, VA, and it is also a hospital and surgery center for the same client, adjacent to one of their existing buildings. Springfield Hospital, opening 2027.

    25. 25.

      Gin & Tonic

      We have a lot of wild turkeys wandering through our area, and I’m surprised by how well and gracefully they fly.

    30. 30.

      HinTN

      @TBone: I was paying $25 per raccoon to have them trapped and (allegedly) transported over 10 miles away for release in the wild. The $600 fee, at that rate, would be 24 squirrels, which seems excessive.

      Also, “skedaddled” is such a good word.

    33. 33.

      Ohio Mom

      @TBone: We had squirrels in the attic a few years ago. We deserved them, we let the gutter leak and rot away enough fascia to make chewing a hole easy.

      It was a mom looking for a place to nest, so we ended up with three squirrels guests.

      I don’t remember if we had to pay in advance, or how much it was. I do remember that it took several tries and the trapper caught a miscellaneous older male squirrel and a raccoon before catching all three of the targeted varmits.

      It was frustrating process so I am not surprised the fee is asked for in advance. Some customers must get fed up at the slow pace and take revenge on the trapper by firing or stiffing them.

      As I recall, Ohio law requires live trapping and for the caught animal to be freed in another area. Our trapper said he let them out in a rural area in the next county. I remembering wondering how humane this really is, I bet a lot of squirrels, raccoons, etc, do very poorly after all the trauma, especially the young ones separated from their moms. Not that I wasn’t glad to see them go.

      In other news, it’s a long story but I managed to fall and get a good two inch gash in the right knee on Thursday night. I have eight stitches and an immobilizer to wear for two weeks — it’s a soft cast to prevent my knee from bending and popping the stitches.

      I guess I’m glad I didn’t break my knee bone (or whatever it’s called), and it doesn’t hurt much, but it’s boring not to be able to get around much. So much to do and I can’t do anything.

