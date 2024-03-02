I was walking Badger up our crappy dirt road early this morning, which dawned still and humid and overcast but tolerably cool. We hadn’t progressed much past our property line when a very large wild turkey burst through the brush at the edge of the road. It startled the dog and me, and the turkey was surprised by our presence too. We all stopped for half a beat and stared at one another.

The turkey recovered its wits and began running up the road ahead of us, with Badger straining at the leash to give chase and sort of dragging me along behind him. You might not think a 22 lb. dog could drag an adult human, but trust me, it is possible.

A short way up the road and to the right, the turkey veered into a lot where there’s a big pile of sand with stakes and marker tape that presumably outlines the dimensions of whatever the owner intends to build there. The turkey ran straight into the marker tape at a high rate of speed and became entangled.

Badger was barking his head off, and as we approached the sandpile, I wondered if I’d have to tie Badger’s leash to a tree and go help the turkey get free. It wasn’t making much progress getting loose but instead frantically entangling itself in the tape even more.

I had a Shingrix shot yesterday, so my left arm is kind of useless, and I’ve been under the weather for weeks, so I’m not sure I’m in good enough shape to wrangle a large, angry turkey. Luckily for us all, our approach galvanized the turkey, who broke through the entanglement and skedaddled into the underbrush, trailing a length of pink tape. Phew!

Hopefully, that concludes today's excitement.