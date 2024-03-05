Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "Stories from the Road" / Super Tuesday Night Open Thread

    29Comments

    5. 5.

      blindyone

      I’ve been enjoying your Arizona posts. And thanks for convincing Ms. Sinema (however you did it 😆) to move on to her new career as lobbyist, or whatever.

      Reply
    JWR

      JWR

      CBS Evening News has Haley and Dump nearly tied in VT. I didn’t see how many votes remain to be counted.

      ETA Same in NH, with 99% in.

      Reply
    Chris

      Chris

      If that’s all it took, when the hell are you moving to Florida? Take out Trump and DeSantis in one go.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      different-church-lady

      @blindyone: ​
       

      And thanks for convincing Ms. Sinema (however you did it 😆) to move on

      It had to be the sight of the tie-dye overalls…

      Reply
    RevRick

      RevRick

      It would be great if NY and CA exported about 100,000 Democrats each to the five swing states. That might hilariously flip the popular vote/Electoral College dynamics.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      different-church-lady

      Let me tell you, if Haley manages to get even one more vote than Trump in Vermont, it’s just going to prove once and for all that everyone thinks Biden’s too old.

      Reply
    piratedan

      piratedan

      happy that KS has decided to forego the political grift and will now likely graduate to corporate board sitting and well paid political punditry.

      Those of us here in the Grand Canyon State are optimistic that we can bring Gallego home.  Lake is not yet the de facto GOP nominee yet and to add to her burden, she’s now being sued for defamation by the Maricopa Elections Officer (a Republican) because of her statements regarding his ability to manage an election… after all, she should know, since the Governor’s chair was “stolen” from her and despite nine lawsuits she has yet to be vindicated… so its only a matter of time I presume.

      Elsewhere in the state, the GOP has been doing their best to piss off everyone in the state (especially independents) with the constant lawsuits, none of which have panned out to find any issues with how the votes were collected, counted and reported.  The MAGAnots have been unable to defeat the MAGAs in their showdowns, but its still close, so while Lake has all of the visibility (for good or ill), she’s not a slam dunk as of yet, but there has yet to be any real non-MAGA accretion around a single candidate, which will likely doom them.

      What will be very interesting to watch is to see if Dems can flip a couple of seats back, with the biggest target being Ciscomani, but also Schweikert and Crane… if there’s a blue wave and if 4 directions makes inroads both with Native and Hispanic outreach, its possible.  Also of note will be that the state level gerrymander at the local level has become less and less tenuous, so there may even be some hope in flipping one of the chambers this year.

      Reply
    TS

      TS

      You would be forgiven if you looked at the front page of WAPO and assumed there were only republican primaries happening at the minute

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Steve in the ATL

      @FastEdD: I have no idea what this is about, but will take the opportunity to remind everyone that “look through any window” is a better song than “bus stop” even if it does have a lot of high end.

      Further bulletins as events warrant.

      Reply
    TS

      TS

      @Barbara:

      It is going to be like this until November, no wonder polls are showing trump leading, no-one else gets a look-in with the the NYT or the Post

      Reply
    piratedan

      piratedan

      @Steve in the ATL: you sir, are high on your own supply as I submit that I’m Alive, Stop,Stop,Stop and Here I go again are all demonstrably better than Look Thru Any Window.  Good Day, Sir!

      Reply

