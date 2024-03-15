Small roundup of legal news because I’m still wound up about, well, all of it!

Andrew Weissmann gets smacked down.

I think this would be a de facto disqualification under Georgia law that would require her entire office to be removed the same as if Judge McAfee had found an actual conflict of interest. Won’t happen. And would open the door to more litigation about re: constitutional officers. https://t.co/xX5SpSDVM4 — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) March 15, 2024

Andrew Weissmann’s buddy Norm Eisen doesn’t agree with Andrew, either!

BREAKING: Judge McAfee has followed our recommendation and called for Wade to go👇 If he does—& he will—Willis stays Now let’s get that trial scheduled for the summer! A thread (1/x)https://t.co/Ipueyui43h — Norm Eisen (norm.eisen on Threads) (@NormEisen) March 15, 2024

Speaking of Norm Eisen. This is a short clip where he explains that he thinks there is room for 2 Trump cases to go to trial before the election, which ones, and why.

The Manhattan case is still likely to conclude in the next few months The ? then is: will any of the other 3 racehorses (trials) cross the finish line before the election? Given today’s GA developments, I think at least 1 of them will I discussed @CNN @thelauracoates pic.twitter.com/HpNUrVR2ZA — Norm Eisen (norm.eisen on Threads) (@NormEisen) March 15, 2024

For rikyrah:

SDNY WTF?! — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) March 15, 2024

Loved this from Sheldon Whitehouse. “If you wanna be a celebrity, be a chef.”

That’s it. This new habit of prosecutors offering commentary leads no place good. Explanations and editorializations made to make yourself look good are particularly dangerous. Vanity has no place here; if you wanna be a celebrity, be a chef. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) March 15, 2024

Open thread.

