Friday Afternoon Open Thread: In Legal News

Friday Afternoon Open Thread: In Legal News

by | 61 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Small roundup of legal news because I’m still wound up about, well, all of it!

Andrew Weissmann gets smacked down.

Andrew Weissmann’s buddy Norm Eisen doesn’t agree with Andrew, either!

Speaking of Norm Eisen. This is a short clip where he explains that he thinks there is room for 2 Trump cases to go to trial before the election, which ones, and why.

For rikyrah:

Loved this from Sheldon Whitehouse. “If you wanna be a celebrity, be a chef.”

Open thread.

Update: I’ll put up another Worker Power fundraising thread tomorrow, but if you donate in the meantime, just let me know in the comments here.   frosty’s match is still active, and we have another BJ Angel waiting in the wings, so all donations up to $25 per person will be matched as long as you let us know in the comments.

    2. 2.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Sheldon Whitehouse clearly doesn’t have a need to be on Faux Noise as a “contributor” after he’s been disbarred.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Old School

      I flipped burgers at a fast food restaurant while in high school.  I didn’t realize I was doing it for the fame.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Sorry not sorry, I’m beyond beginning to think TV lawyers are not worth listening to. And I’m not just talking Jonathan Turley,

      Maybe not yet Katy Tur or Andrea Mitchell level cringe worthy but they too often build high rises on a foundation of speculation and rarely self-correct.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      @AM in NC: SDNY – the Southern District of New York basically waited A YEAR before turning over records for the Alvin Bragg case.  Waited until yesterday for the case where the jury selection starts 3/25, so the case will most likely be delayed.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      AM in NC

      @WaterGirl:  Ah, thank you.  Any word/informed speculation on why they waited so long to turn these documents over to Bragg?

      Or if there is incriminating evidence in the document dump?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      cain

      @WaterGirl:

      It’s interesting how the various people are helping Trump by trying to delay. You can see the corruption in front of your eyes.

      It’s rather sad actually because I always thought we were better than that – but we aren’t.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      NotMax

      @WaterGirl

      Initial reporting (cannot speak to its complete accuracy) is that of the 31,000 pages just turned over, 176 of them (~0.006%) are evidentially relevant and/or directly applicable to the charges in the Bragg office’s case.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      oldgold

      Due process in the employ of billionaires, like so many other things, like free speech, become a mockery of the good government they are to ensure.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      @kindness: Judge McAfee says it’s because of the APPEARANCE of impropriety.

      To me, McAfee is appearing more and more like a Republican judge whose overarching goal is to be elected in November to what is currently an appointed position.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Butch

      @Sure Lurkalot: Funny you would say that.  We turned on Andrea Mitchell while we were eating lunch (first mistake); she was hosting a panel of legal types to talk about the Trump cases and “what it means” for the November elections.  It was infuriating, if pablum can be infuriating.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @WaterGirl: Well, he’s stating “this is the standard of ethical behavior” when nowadays so many JDs are running around ignoring ethics because the money is just as good, if not better, as a wingnut propaganda “contributor.”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      rikyrah

      @WaterGirl:

      They might be mad at the ‘ audacity’ of Bragg to bring a case against the Orange Menace when his predecessor had all sorts of reasons why he just couldn’t find the ways to charge Trump or his kids.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      WaterGirl

      @NotMax: I had seen something similar.  Even so, they have to wade through the haystack in case there is an important needle in it.

      That’s part of why this just looks like delay, delay, delay to me – only coming from SDNY.

      They haven’t covered themselves with glory.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      PBK

      Open thread so I’d like to ask everyone to give their critters extra love today in memory of the best cat ever who we sent on this morning to the next of his nine lives.  There is never enough time with them or too much love you can give them.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Sure Lurkalot: The whole Cable News/Legal Pundit industry is built on speculation to increase anxiety/outrage and get viewers/clicks.  Appeals Attorney, Teri Kanefield has a great thread on social media about it.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      NotMax

      @WaterGirl

      Surely you don’t believe legal staffs eyeball every word and parse every sentence? There’s keyword search software nowadays in universal use.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      rikyrah

      @WaterGirl:

      Payback.  Or personal grudge.  Or working on behalf of Trump. Those are the only three I can think of.

       

      What makes me mad is that the head of SDNY hasn’t gotten on camera to offer an explanation. I believe folks deserve an explanation as to why the office didn’t turn over the documents when requested by Bragg.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Bill Arnold

      @rikyrah:

      his predecessor had all sorts of reasons why he just couldn’t find the ways to charge Trump or his kids.

      Most of those reasons were probably in the category “cowardice”, though one can’t rule out “corruption”.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Josie

      I looked up the SDNY, and the head DA was appointed by Biden in 2021. I’m guessing he is not a Trump supporter. Either he doesn’t have control over others in the office or there is another non political reason for the delay.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Miss Bianca

      Open thread? In legislative, if not legal, news, I am due to be interviewing CO CD-7 Representative Brittany Pettersen in a few minutes. Yes, you’re jealous, because she’s awesome. :)

      Reply
    45. 45.

      WaterGirl

      @rikyrah: SDNY is too good for that.  They don’t answer to anyone, including the public.

      As I think I wrote yesterday their motto is a combination of “you’re not the boss of me” and “fuck you, that’s why”.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      B1naryS3rf

      Given cultural contexts this will sound bad but Fani Willis’s affect in her early press conference(s) appeared more vehement than necessary. Yes, I’m aware she received threats, but my spidey senses told me something was off. So when this nonsense with the prosecutor happened, it felt like less than a complete surprise. So Sen. Whitehouse’s tweets couldn’t possibly be more on point.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      WaterGirl

      @NotMax: I don’t think we know yet whether it will be a 30-day delay.

      Bragg said he wouldn’t object to a 30-day delay, which, when translated into legal speak, apparently means I won’t object if you delay this by 30 days, but it had better not be longer than that.

      30 days is the outside number, and he would obviously like it to be shorter than that.  As far as I can see, no timeframe for delay has been addressed.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      cain

      @PBK: Sorry for your loss. I will hug my 4 kitties extra hard. Well except for Ziggy – who doesn’t like me and always looks like he wants to kick my ass because he doesn’t trust me. :-)

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Josie

      @WaterGirl: ​
       There may be division chiefs who were appointed earlier by a republican president. I couldn’t find that information. You are right that it doesn’t make them look good. I’d love to be a fly on the wall for some of the conversations taking place in that office.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      oldgold

      The fact is we have oligarchs and they are largely above the criminal law.  Trump’s tale demonstrates that they are generally able to do as they damn please.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      WaterGirl

      @Josie: That’s a good point.  I was speculating yesterday about Trump holdovers, but once I saw the head had been appointed by Biden, I kind of took that off the table.

      But you’re right about division chiefs.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      trollhattan

      Sliver of accountability in 2nd Amendment America.

      The father of a Michigan school shooter who killed four students has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

      The trial heard James Crumbley, 47, ignored his 15-year-old son Ethan’s mental health needs, buying him the gun he used in the November 2021 attack. He and his wife – who was convicted on the same charges – now both face a maximum of 15 years in prison.

      The case is thought to mark the first time the parents of a mass shooter have been held criminally liable.

      The couple are scheduled to be sentenced on 9 April.

      The jury deliberated for just over a day after a nearly week-long trial. James Crumbley was in court on Thursday evening for the verdict and appeared to show little reaction as it was read out.

      Their son killed fellow students Tate Myre, 16; Hana St Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17, with a semi-automatic handgun at Oxford High School. Seven others were also injured in the shooting.

      He is serving a sentence of life in prison without parole.

      Earlier this week in her closing arguments to the jury of six men and six women, prosecutor Karen McDonald called the attack “preventable and foreseeable”. She added that James Crumbley’s actions had been “rare and egregious”. He did not take even the slightest measures to ensure his son was not a threat after giving him a semi-automatic pistol as a gift just days before the shooting, said the prosecutor.

      Prosecutors also said the Crumbleys had not done enough to address their son’s declining mental health.

      On the morning of the shooting, the two parents cut short a school meeting about a disturbing drawing their son had made to go to work and had declined to take him home. School officials sent him back to class without checking his backpack, which contained a gun.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      NotMax

      @WaterGirl

      I’m not saying partisan slant does not come into play and even color some cases but automatically presuming it does so in ALL cases (by either perceived side) is a perilous path.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Burnspbesq

      @rikyrah:

      What makes me mad is that the head of SDNY hasn’t gotten on camera to offer an explanation. I believe folks deserve an explanation as to why the office didn’t turn over the documents when requested by Bragg.

      If Wheeler’s speculation about ongoing grand jury investigations is correct, then Rule 6(e) of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure would prohibit Williams from saying anything. He couldn’t even acknowledge the existence of such investigations.

      Reply

