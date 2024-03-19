Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Ukraine is England in 1940

Ukraine is England in 1940

Ukraine is England 1940.  I have seen rikyrah post that in the comments.   Multiple times.  So I asked if rikyrah would be wiling to expound on that a bit, and she graciously agreed.  If you think it’s helpful information in a fairly bite-sized form, please share!

Image created by SC.

Ukraine is England in 1940

by rikyrah

Hello.

WaterGirl asked me to write on this, so here I am.

When I think about supporting Ukraine, it is this simple for me.

I believe Ukraine is England 1940.

England, in 1940, was the last man standing in Europe. That island, was all that stood between the world and a Evil Madman known as Adolf Hitler. He had already conquered Poland (attacked in September 1939), Denmark (April 1940), Norway (April 1940), Belgium (May 1940), the Netherlands (May 1940), Luxembourg (May 1940),  and France (May 1940).

Adolph Hitler had overrun nearly all the rest of the Europe by 1940.

England was alone at the end of all of that.

The only thing now, in 2024, instead of Ukraine being at the end of a Mad Man’s intentions, they are at the beginning.

Because, if Ukraine falls, then Putin will not stop with Ukraine. There is nothing about Putin that should make anyone believe that he will stop. If victorious in Ukraine, he will continue his march in Europe.

Like FDR with Lend-Lease, the United States needs to fully fund Ukraine through January 2025. This war will continue until November 5, 2024. Putin’s Stooge- Trump, has already told him that not only would he not defend Ukraine, but, would have no interest in defending NATO. Music to Putin’s ears. It also doesn’t help that he has a sizeable chunk of the Republican Party doing his bidding, in the form of the Preacher Speaker. The way these folks betray the interest of the United States in servitude to the dictator of Russia will never not bother me.

Biden, on the other hand, has shown that he fully supports Ukraine and our allies in NATO.

Supplies and funds for Ukraine makes more sense than almost any funds we give to foreign countries. The Ukrainians are only asking for supplies to enable THEM to fight. We have weapons, and don’t have to supply American troops? Win-win.

Putin is not one to admit that he was wrong. And, he was definitely wrong about Ukraine. But, he won’t even think about a resolution to his folly until after the November election. He’s going to dig in, and do whatever he has to do in order to make it to November 2024, and hope for a Trump victory, which, of course, he is aiding through misinformation campaigns.

Nobody will convince me that Putin thought that Ukraine would fight as they have done. I believe that he thought they would fold the way Afghanistan folded once the US left. That they have not has stunned him. And, the losses that Russia has incurred, trying to pull off Putin’s Folly..have been enormous. But, his megalomania makes him unable to admit his mistake in invading Ukraine. A Biden win, accompanied by continued NATO solidarity, is the foundation in pushing Putin towards acknowledgement of defeat.

We must stop Putin. I don’t want WWIII. Cut him off at the path HERE – in Ukraine – and, hopefully, we won’t have an expansion of fighting across Europe. We need to deliver that blow to him.

    1. 1.

      Old School

      Plenty to agree with here, but I’m doubtful that the invasion will stop simply because Biden wins re-election.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Sandia Blanca

      @Baud: Yes, I have often wished rikyrah could become a front-pager! This is a great way to explain the dangers posed by the Axis of Evil Dictators.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Almost Retired

      Agree solidly.  My best friends wife is Estonian.  Her friends and family are convinced that Estonia is next if Putin prevails in Ukraine.  Easier pickings than Poland and they are unconvinced that NATO would risk WWIII for the Balts.  Plus a substantial Russian minority in the country for pretext.  Sort of the Sudetenland, but with a seaport.  They’re all terrified of a Trump victory.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      trollhattan

      Timely piece, thanks!

      Some reality coming out of the EU today:

      Michel said that if the EU did not get its response to Russian aggression right, “we are next.”
      “We must therefore be defense-ready and shift to a ‘war economy’ mode,” he said.
      Background: The threat posed by Russia to security in Europe means that the continent must boost its defense capabilities, the president of the European Council, Charles Michel has said.
      In an op-ed published in European newspapers, the top EU official, said that two years into Vladimir Putin‘s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. support for the continent could no longer be taken for granted.
      “We can no longer count on others or be at the mercy of election cycles in the U.S. or elsewhere,” he wrote, referring to further military assistance for Kyiv that is being held up in the U.S. Congress.
      “If we do not get the EU’s response right and do not give Ukraine enough support to stop Russia, we are next,” he added. “If we want peace, we must prepare for war.”
      He said the day Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine the entire post-World War II security arrangement changed forever and, as such, “the EU also has to change fast with it.”
      “It is now clear that Russia will not stop in Ukraine, just as it did not stop in Crimea ten years ago,” he said as he noted that Moscow was “destabilizing” other areas such as Moldova, Georgia, the South Caucasus, the Western Balkans and Africa.
      https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/europe-given-ominous-war-warning/ar-BB1k9a3x

      They’re not wrong–Vlad and all the wannabe Vlads want to reconstruct not the Soviet Union so much as Mother Russia.
      It does crack me up that these very western militarists declare their biggest threat comes from “the west.” Look in the mirror lately, guys?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Chris

      Not to disagree with any of this, but here’s another analogy that’s slightly more of a reach, but only slightly: Russia is France and Ukraine is Mexico, circa 1860s.

      Russia, like Napoleonic France, sees a United States that’s paralyzed by the conflict between its two halves (in this case, thankfully not a literal war, at least yet), and figures this gives it a golden opportunity to seize another country for itself.

      Ukraine, like Juarista Mexico, is trying to preserve not only its own independence, but its independence under a republican form of government whose values at least loosely resemble those of the United States rather than the monarchical regime the other side is trying to impose.

      Then as now, the foreign and domestic conflicts for us are very much sides of the same coin.  We need to defeat the GOP at home, not just for our own sake, but so that we can help Ukraine save itself.  And we need Ukraine to defeat Putin, not just for its own sake, but for the sake of everybody in the West who’s facing a domestic fascist movement supported by him.  Much as us winning the Civil War was good for Mexico, and Mexico winning the Second Franco-Mexican War was good for us.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Citizen Alan

      Every single person who supports MAGA in 2024 is someone who would have attended Bund rallies in 1938 and would have cried out for Lindbergh or some other America Firster to become President and embrace Hitler.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Hob

      @Old School: I don’t know how it’s possible to interpret rikyrah’s post as saying anything close to “the invasion will stop simply because Biden wins re-election.” The words “foundation” and “pushing towards” clearly indicate that it’s only a starting point.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Geminid

      @rikyrah: Your mention of Afghanistan reminded me how good it was Joe Biden had pulled our troops out before Putin invaded Ukraine. Russia would used proxies to attack them.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Eduardo

      @Almost Retired: They are right to be terrified.

      Estonia is the most successful country not only amongst the ones that gained independence from the Soviet Union but also amongst all the central and eastern European states that get rid of communism in 1989-1991.  So Putin has a great incentive to destroy that example.

      It also has less than a million and a half people, a fifth of which are Russians.

      Even if Biden is president I am not sure NATO will go to full blown war with Russia only for Estonia.  Now imagine if the president is the traitor.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      MarkPainter

      I would submit that Ukraine is Czechoslovakia in 1938. The madman wants a piece of it, but actually he wants all of it, and even if he gets it, he will only demand more from other countries.

      The difference is that we have the precedent of Czechoslovakia to refer to, which the world did not have in 1938.

      What irritates me is how endlessly Republicans used the appeasement at Munich as a cudgel against Democrats. Reagan compared Jimmy Carter’s arms reduction agreement with the USSR to Munich. Failure to go to war with Iraq would be another Munich. Failure to go to war with Iran would be another Munich.

      Now, for the first time since 1938, we are actually in an international situation comparable to 1938, and the Republicans are going around saying simply, “Oh, it’s not at all comparable.”

      How do Republicans manage to look in the mirror every morning? It is a mystery we will never understand.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      oldster

      Thank you, Water Girl!

      “We must stop Putin. I don’t want WWIII. Cut him off at the path HERE – in Ukraine – and, hopefully, we won’t have an expansion of fighting across Europe.”

      Exactly. Every damned Republican must be asked: do you want American boys and girls dying in Europe? If not, then give Ukraine everything they need to win this war right now. Because if Ukraine loses, then Putin will keep pushing until we will have to send our own soldiers to defend Germany and France.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Nelle

      Thank you for writing this.  My husband is reading From That Place and Time: A Memoir 1938-1947, by Lucy Dawidowicz, about her year in Vilna (38-39), and following from NYC of the War.  Today, he is reading about 1944 and I’m struck with the stupidity of it all then.  And of being tut-tutted now as an alarmist about Trump’s use of “bloodbath”.  I’m sick of the normalization of Trump and his violent rhetoric.  It wasn’t just Germany in the 1930s that refused to see the threat.  Plenty in the US downplayed it then, just as they are doing about Putin, Trump, and Orban now.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      laura

      Rikyrah, your post was as refreshing as a glass of cold water on a hot summer day. Thank you for your time and effort in sharing your thoughts- and that you for linking the eclectic brotha, candidly tiff, petty lupone, myron j clifton and so many terrific til toks.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      gene108

      @trollhattan:

      I doubt EU countries collectively or individually will do much. The countries with a large enough industrial base to make an impact in aid to Ukraine, like France and Germany, have plenty of buffer states between them and Russia.

      Basically, if EU countries really wanted to go on a war footing to help Ukraine, they’d have done it by now. It’s been two years and no sense of urgency from the larger European economies.

      Reply

