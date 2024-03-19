Ukraine is England 1940. I have seen rikyrah post that in the comments. Multiple times. So I asked if rikyrah would be wiling to expound on that a bit, and she graciously agreed. If you think it’s helpful information in a fairly bite-sized form, please share!

Ukraine is England in 1940

by rikyrah

Hello.

WaterGirl asked me to write on this, so here I am.

When I think about supporting Ukraine, it is this simple for me.

I believe Ukraine is England 1940.

England, in 1940, was the last man standing in Europe. That island, was all that stood between the world and a Evil Madman known as Adolf Hitler. He had already conquered Poland (attacked in September 1939), Denmark (April 1940), Norway (April 1940), Belgium (May 1940), the Netherlands (May 1940), Luxembourg (May 1940), and France (May 1940).

Adolph Hitler had overrun nearly all the rest of the Europe by 1940.

England was alone at the end of all of that.

The only thing now, in 2024, instead of Ukraine being at the end of a Mad Man’s intentions, they are at the beginning.

Because, if Ukraine falls, then Putin will not stop with Ukraine. There is nothing about Putin that should make anyone believe that he will stop. If victorious in Ukraine, he will continue his march in Europe.

Like FDR with Lend-Lease, the United States needs to fully fund Ukraine through January 2025. This war will continue until November 5, 2024. Putin’s Stooge- Trump, has already told him that not only would he not defend Ukraine, but, would have no interest in defending NATO. Music to Putin’s ears. It also doesn’t help that he has a sizeable chunk of the Republican Party doing his bidding, in the form of the Preacher Speaker. The way these folks betray the interest of the United States in servitude to the dictator of Russia will never not bother me.

Biden, on the other hand, has shown that he fully supports Ukraine and our allies in NATO.

Supplies and funds for Ukraine makes more sense than almost any funds we give to foreign countries. The Ukrainians are only asking for supplies to enable THEM to fight. We have weapons, and don’t have to supply American troops? Win-win.

Putin is not one to admit that he was wrong. And, he was definitely wrong about Ukraine. But, he won’t even think about a resolution to his folly until after the November election. He’s going to dig in, and do whatever he has to do in order to make it to November 2024, and hope for a Trump victory, which, of course, he is aiding through misinformation campaigns.

Nobody will convince me that Putin thought that Ukraine would fight as they have done. I believe that he thought they would fold the way Afghanistan folded once the US left. That they have not has stunned him. And, the losses that Russia has incurred, trying to pull off Putin’s Folly..have been enormous. But, his megalomania makes him unable to admit his mistake in invading Ukraine. A Biden win, accompanied by continued NATO solidarity, is the foundation in pushing Putin towards acknowledgement of defeat.

We must stop Putin. I don’t want WWIII. Cut him off at the path HERE – in Ukraine – and, hopefully, we won’t have an expansion of fighting across Europe. We need to deliver that blow to him.